Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9: Jinwoo cures his mother and meets with more S-Rank Hunters

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 delivers an emotional yet tension-filled narrative as Jinwoo successfully awakens his mother from Eternal Slumber, leading to a heartfelt reunion. Premiered on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode also builds anticipation for the upcoming Jeju Island Raid by laying the foundation for the expedition.

In addition to introducing the retired S-Rank Hunter Min Byungu, the episode marks the debut of all Korean and Japanese S-Rank Hunters set to participate in the raid, as well as introduces the American National Level Hunter, Thomas Andre.

It concludes with Jinwoo meeting the assembled S-Rank Hunters from both nations as they engage in a joint practice session, preparing for the intense battle ahead.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 begins with Jinwoo gaining a shadow wyvern and the Elixir of Life as Min Byungu makes his debut

Jinwoo conquers the Demon Castle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, titled It was All Worth It, adapts chapters 88 to 91 of the manhwa, beginning with Jinwoo reaping several rewards after defeating the Demon Monarch Baran.

Among them is the final item needed to craft the Elixir of Life, allowing him to produce six Holy Water of Life. He also resurrects the Wyvern as a new shadow soldier, naming it Kaisel, and gains a new job-specific skill, Shadow Exchange, which lets him instantly swap places with his shadows.

Jinwoo acquires Kaisel (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Using this skill, he bids farewell to Esil and returns to the real world, flying to the hospital on Kaisel to see his mother. Meanwhile, Gunhee and Jinchul discuss the strategy for the upcoming Jeju Island Raid, following Goto Ryuji's recommendations.

Elsewhere, Yoonho meets with retired S-Rank Healer Min Byungu as they reminisce about past Jeju Raids and mourn their fallen comrade, Eunseok. Though Byungu refuses to join the upcoming raid, Yoonho parts with a farewell, preparing for whatever may come.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 9: Jinwoo awakens his mother as Thomas Andre is introduced

Jinwoo awakens his mother (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, Jinwoo arrives at the hospital and notices the scar on his mother's neck, recalling how she had comforted him despite her wound being his fault. Uncertain whether the Elixir of Life will work, he uses it, and to his relief, she awakens from her four-year-long slumber.

Jinwoo is overjoyed to finally reunite with her. Afterward, as she also reunites with Jinah, watching their heartfelt reunion, Jinwoo feels that all his struggles have finally paid off.

Meanwhile, Gunhee publicly announces the fourth Jeju Island Raid in a press conference, revealing Korea's collaboration with ten Japanese S-Rank Hunters. Seeing this, Min Byungu reflects on the past and recalls his late comrade Eunseok's reasons for fighting alongside Yoonho.

Thomas Andre is introduced in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Jinwoo returns home with his mother and Jinah, sharing a long-awaited family moment where they also discuss their father. However, he can't shake the uneasy feeling that, as a Hunter, he may have crossed a line that distances him too far from his family. Soon after, he receives a call from the Hunter Association.

Following the press conference, a brief scene introduces American National-Level Hunter Thomas Andre, who makes a surprise visit to Gunhee. Gunhee and Jinchul speculate whether his arrival is to pressure Korean Hunters over Dongsoo or for another reason.

Later, Gunhee and Jinchul schedule a meeting with Jinwoo to request his participation in the Jeju Raid, set to begin in four days. Just as Jinwoo is about to decline—having already achieved his goal of curing his mother—he suddenly senses an overwhelming mana presence.

Gunhee then reveals that S-Rank Hunters from Japan and Korea have gathered at the gym, preparing for the upcoming battle.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 9 concludes with Jinwoo meeting the Japanese and Korean S-Rank Hunters in a joint training session

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, the focus shifts to the gymnasium, where Yoonho and Ma Dongwook, the Guildmaster of Fame Guild, are engaged in a sparring match.

Gunhee brings Jinwoo to the gym, where they are soon joined by Jongin, and the three discuss the ongoing training. Shortly after, the ten Japanese S-Rank Hunters, led by Goto Ryuji, make their entrance.

The 10 Japanese Hunters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the Japanese Hunters are unimpressed by the Korean Hunters' abilities, Ryuji proposes a friendly match to assess both sides' skills. Yoonho establishes the contest rules, while Gunhee suggests limiting participation to combat-type Hunters.

With this setup, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 concludes on a tense note, building anticipation for the upcoming showdown between the Japanese and Korean S-Rank Hunters.

