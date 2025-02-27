Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The intense developments ramp up in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 as Suho begins his Class Change Quest inside the dungeon from the Tutorial phase.

Ad

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 27, 2025, the chapter sees Suho confronting his powerful past self from the Tutorial and his child self as the bosses, both of whom overpower him with ease. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger, with an external force intervening to aid his progress, though Suho is trapped in the dungeon until he can clear the Advancement Quest.

With heightened anticipation, the next chapter is poised to explore how this external intervention impacts Suho’s battle against his past selves and whether he can now overcome them.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 release date, time, and countdown

Suho's child self overwhelms him (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the series' official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 is set for release on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to time zone differences, most international readers will receive it earlier on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Ad

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 5 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 5 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 6 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should keep in mind that, on this site, the chapter will be available only in its original language, Korean.

For International readers, the chapter's English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to audiences around the world.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43: A brief recap

Suho and his past self, in chapter 43 (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 opens with Tielle reflecting on Suho and his team's departure through the quest portal. He notes how every encounter with the Black Mask or the "Darkness" presents new, unforeseen challenges, finding the events increasingly intriguing.

Ad

Inside the Class Change quest dungeon, Suho's wounds are healed, but he is unable to summon the other Monarch’s heirs or use the Shadow Dungeon Key. He also recognizes the dungeon as the one his father had prepared for him during the Tutorial phase. With no weapon, unable to summon his teammates, and unable to use his bond skill, Suho finds the place both familiar and unfamiliar.

He eventually stumbles upon an unusual boss room, only to find himself face-to-face with his past self—the Suho who had previously defeated Beru during the Tutorial phase (from the Solo Leveling manhwa epilogue). However, this past version of himself overwhelms him in an instant, and Suho is forced to respawn at the starting point, now with only two lives left.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Refusing to give up, Suho discovers another boss room. This time, he faces his child self, who also easily defeats him by freezing him with Ruler's Authority and snapping his neck, reducing him to just one remaining lifespan. Desperate, Suho wonders how he can possibly clear the quest.

Just then, an unexpected error message appears, stating that outside interference from another world has caused a glitch in the System. The glitch gives Suho an uncountable number of additional lifespans. A new quest window emerges, instructing him to defeat the being behind the door using his newly granted lifespans.

Ad

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 concludes with a final notification: Suho will remain trapped in the dungeon until he completes his Advancement Quest.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44? (speculative)

Suho's past self overpowers him (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With the intense developments in the latest chapter, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 is expected to continue Suho’s Advancement Quest, now with an unlimited supply of lifespans to help him clear the dungeon.

Ad

Readers can anticipate another action-packed and intense chapter as Suho faces his past selves and attempts to overpower them without the aid of weapons or teammates. Additionally, the chapter may shed light on who caused the glitch, how it occurred, and what their true intentions are in helping Suho overcome his predicament.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback