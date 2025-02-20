  • home icon
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Feb 20, 2025 21:30 GMT
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 release date and time (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)
Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 release date and time (Image via Redice Studio/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The intensity reaches its peak in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 as Suho’s confrontation with Minsung comes to a dramatic end, marking his first human kill.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the tension escalates further when Tielle attempts to brainwash Suho. Though he resists, the struggle leaves him in a dire state, forcing him to accept a Class Change Quest as his only means of survival.

With anticipation building, the next chapter is expected to delve into Suho’s journey within the Class Change Quest, leading him to an eerily familiar place.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 release date, time, and countdown

Suho will likely try to escape the corner Telle has backed him into (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)
Suho will likely try to escape the corner Telle has backed him into (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the series' official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 is set for release on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea.

Due to time zone differences, most international readers will receive it earlier on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeWednesday, February 267:00 AM
Central Standard TimeWednesday, February 269:00 AM
Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, February 2610:00 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, February 263:00 PM
Central European TimeWednesday, February 264:00 PM
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, February 268:30 PM
Philippines Standard TimeWednesday, February 2611:00 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeThursday, February 2712:30 AM
Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43?

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a well-known South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction.

However, readers should note that, on this platform, the chapter will be available exclusively in its original Korean language.

For readers around the world, the English-translated version will be available on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to audiences worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42: A brief recap

Suho's current situation is as grim as it could possible be (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)
Suho's current situation is as grim as it could possible be (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 begins with the intense clash between Suho and Minsung, culminating in Suho piercing his opponent and marking his first human kill.

However, Suho admits that facing Minsung helped him understand his true self. As a reward, Suho receives a Class Change Quest, but as he is distracted, Tielle launches an attack in an attempt to brainwash him, intrigued by Suho’s abilities surpassing expectations.

Initially, Suho’s Longevity skill fails to counter the effects of the star fragment, but it eventually activates, shocking Tielle as Suho resists the mind control.

However, the ordeal leaves Suho critically injured, with his mana rapidly depleting. With no time to recover, his only option is to accept the Class Change Quest.

The chapter concludes on a cliffhanger as Suho is teleported to a familiar location, now fully healed.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43? (speculative)

With the intense developments of Chapter 42, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 43 is expected to delve into Suho’s experience within the Class Change Quest. Now fully healed, Suho finds himself in a familiar location.

The quest likely transports him back to the location where he previously confronted his father and his army during Solo Leveling's epilogue chapters. With that, fans can anticipate even more thrilling action as Suho starts this pivotal challenge.

Also read:

