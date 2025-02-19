Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42: Tielle begins brainwashing Suho as he defeats Minsung

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 delivers intense developments, keeping the excitement high. The chapter opens with the climax of Suho's battle with Minsung, where he emerges victorious, marking his first human kill.

However, the tension escalates as he resists Tielle's brainwashing attempt, only to face an even greater challenge—accepting a Class Change quest to survive his final attack.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 20, 2025, this action-packed chapter is filled with thrilling twists, leaving fans eager for what comes next.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 kicks off with Suho claiming his first human kill as he defeats Minsung

Suho and Tielle (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 opens with Suho and Minsung's final clash, as Minsung briefly regains control over his body from Tielle before Suho lands a fatal blow.

With his stomach pierced and his jaw shattered, preventing him from speaking, Minsung reflects on his past and how his life spiraled after the cataclysm. As he fades, he wonders why Suho looks at him with pity before delivering the final strike.

This marks Suho's first time taking the life of another human. Beru notes the impact it had on him, but Suho admits that the battle with Minsung helped him realize his true self.

While he has been chasing his father's shadow and searching for his mother, he now understands his true purpose—to become the strongest, surpassing the Apostles, the Monarchs, and even Jinwoo himself.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42: Suho receives a Class Change quest as he battles Tielle's mind control

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42, Suho discovers a Class Change quest among his rewards upon reaching level 40. Meanwhile, as Suho remains preoccupied, Tielle's original body observes him closely, growing even more impressed by his potential and more determined to bring him under his control.

The narrative unveils his Scales of Equivalent Exchange skill. He uses it to convert the life force of nearby Believers into mana and conjure a star fragment and launches it at Suho.

Just as Beru is about to consume Minsung to gain his memories, Suho is struck by the star fragment. Once it enters his body, it begins to take control of his mind. Despite his Longevity skill's effect repeatedly attempting to nullify its influence, it continues to fail. Tielle is ecstatic and revels in the moment, believing he has finally gained the Authority of the "Darkness."

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 ends with Suho accepting the Class Change quest as his last resort to survive

Tielle attacks Suho (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 reaches its climax, an unexpected turn of events unfolds—Suho's Longevity skill successfully nullifies Tielle's brainwashing, leaving Tielle in utter disbelief.

However, as the System begins its recovery, Suho's HP rapidly drops, preventing him from healing his wounds. With no other option, he accepts the Class Change quest, which instantly teleports him to a new location, fully healed.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 concludes on a tense cliffhanger as Suho recognizes his surroundings, teasing even greater surprises in the upcoming installment.

