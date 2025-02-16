Sakamoto Days Episode 7 review: TMS Entertainment weaves backstory and Slur's involvement with flawless execution

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 premiered early on Netflix Japan on Saturday, February 15, 2025, giving Japanese viewers a headstart ahead of its global release. The episode kicks off on a lighthearted note before gradually building intensity, blending emotional depth with character development and evolving interpersonal dynamics.

With exhilarating action, heartfelt moments, and a deeper dive into Shin's past alongside the introduction of new assassins, all infused with the series' signature comedy, this episode achieves a perfect balance.

Staying true to Yuto Suzuki's beloved manga, TMS Entertainment once again delivers top-tier production and seamless execution, further proving Sakamoto Days' charm as one of Winter 2025's standouts.

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 narrative review: A well-paced episode with peak storytelling

Shin faces Seba (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment once again proves why Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the most noteworthy new-gen Shonen, delivering a consistently excellent adaptation of the beloved series.

Even in its seventh installment, titled Jurassic Bastard, the studio's seamless production maintains its top-tier quality. Covering manga Chapters 19 to 24, Sakamoto Days Episode 7 remains largely faithful to the source material while elevating the events in animation, exceeding fans' expectations.

However, certain events from these chapters are rearranged in the anime, altering the sequence in which they unfold, though the omitted parts will likely be incorporated in the upcoming episode.

Following Heisuke's introduction in Episode 6, this seventh installment starts on a lighthearted note before gradually ramping up the tension with major developments, including Shin's past, Slur's influence, the involvement of new assassins, and the arrival of two of the Order members toward the end.

With Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's sharp scriptwriting, the episode flawlessly integrates action, emotional depth, worldbuilding, and the series' signature humor into a compelling narrative.

Kashima is introduced (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 opens with a warm family moment featuring the Sakamotos, followed by amusing banter between Shin and Lu. However, the lighthearted mood quickly shifts when their conversation takes a serious turn. Lu's sudden kidnapping heightens the tension further, especially with the misunderstanding that led to it—mistaking her for Shin.

The episode delves into Shin's past, his connection to the Lab, and the challenges of his psychic abilities, offering deeper emotional weight to the story. Lu's understanding of Shin's struggles adds further depth to their dynamic.

As Sakamoto and Shin begin a rescue mission, the narrative kicks into high gear with exhilarating action sequences. Seba's invisibility ability adds to the excitement as he confronts Sakamoto and Shin, while the humorous yet intense battle against a dinosaur and bears at the Okutabi Museum keeps viewers engaged.

The introduction of Kashima, the Raindeer assassin, further escalates the intensity. The revelation that the Lab has been taken over intensifies the conflict further. One notable change in the anime compared to the manga is the timeline of the Lab's takeover—while the manga depicts it occurring just a week ago, the anime extends this event to approximately a year ago, marking a significant shift in the story's chronology.

Subsequently, the arrival of Mad Horiguchi marks the beginning of a tense showdown, while Asakura's appearance adds further depth.

Shin and Lu's banter (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Finally, the episode ends on an exciting note as the Order members Shishiba and Osaragi make their entrance at the Lab in pursuit of Slur, setting up a thrilling cliffhanger that leaves fans eagerly anticipating what comes next.

With all these major plot advancements, TMS Entertainment delivers a thoroughly engaging episode, exceeding fan expectations with its impeccable execution. The various story elements are seamlessly woven together, ensuring a well-paced and balanced narrative that never feels overwhelming despite the numerous new details and developments.

While a few scenes are slightly trimmed compared to the manga, the changes are minimal and hardly noticeable, making them easy to overlook.

Overall, Sakamoto Days Episode 7 offers a captivating viewing experience, packed with compelling developments that further enrich the series' lore. With its deep dive into key storylines such as Shin's past and the Order and Slur's involvement, the episode delivers an entertaining, well-rounded installment that fans are sure to enjoy.

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 production criticism: TMS Entertainment’s praiseworthy execution amplifies the story’s impact

TMS Entertainment once again demonstrates its dedication to delivering a top-tier adaptation of Sakamoto Days, and Episode 7 is no exception. This installment continues the studio's impressive track record, seamlessly propelling the story forward with major narrative developments while maintaining exceptional production quality.

Beyond its well-executed storytelling, Sakamoto Days Episode 7 shines in every technical aspect like animation, voice acting, sound design, and overall direction, all working in harmony to elevate the experience. The animation stands out with stunning visuals that enhance key plotlines, dynamic action sequences, and impactful character introductions.

Sakamoto and Shin in Sakamoto Days Episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The newly introduced characters are beautifully adapted, with their designs perfectly capturing their manga counterparts. The voice casts also deliver outstanding performances, with the newcomers making a strong first impression.

Complementing all these elements, Yuki Hayashi's masterful musical composition heightens the atmosphere, adding depth and intensity to the unfolding narrative.

With its seamless execution and polished presentation, Sakamoto Days Episode 7 offers a visually captivating and thoroughly entertaining experience.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days Episode 7 is a brilliantly executed installment that heightens anticipation as the narrative delves deeper into key plotlines, delving into an important character backstory and introducing pivotal figures like The Order members while subtly hinting at Slur's potential entrance.

As the series enters its second phase in this 11-episode season, this episode serves as the perfect turning point, laying the groundwork for major developments and shifting the Shonen's story into high gear.

With its gripping storytelling and TMS Entertainment's outstanding production quality, this episode masterfully brings these crucial moments to life, ensuring an engaging, satisfying, and thoroughly enjoyable watch in this Winter 2025 season.

