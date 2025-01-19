Sakamoto Days episode 3 review: An action-comedy destined to become a new Shonen fan favorite

Sakamoto Days episode 3 saw an early release on Netflix Japan on Saturday, January 18, 2025, giving Japanese viewers an edge with the latest installment, ahead of the global audience. The highly anticipated anime adaptation continues to deliver an exhilarating blend of peak action and humor.

Following the success of its first two episodes, episode 3 builds on the excitement, presenting another action-packed continuation of Sakamoto and co's adventures. TMS Entertainment once again brings the story to life with a mix of thrilling combat, humor, and the introduction of a new character and plotline.

With its momentum growing stronger, the anime is steadily marking its place as a potential new-generation Shonen favorite. Let's take a closer look at the review and see how the studio approaches Yuto Suzuki's beloved work, crafting it into a must-watch adaptation.

Sakamoto Days episode 3 narrative review: A true-to-source but enhanced adaptation elevates the storytelling

Following two well-received opening episodes, Sakamoto Days episode 3, titled Welcome to Sugar Park!, delivers another engaging continuation of the story. Adapting manga chapters 6 and 7, this episode remains largely faithful to the source material, unlike the previous episode, which omitted several details and events from the manga.

TMS Entertainment presents a tightly packed, action-driven narrative that keeps viewers hooked with compelling developments and a significant character introduction. The episode is built around the hefty bounty placed on Sakamoto's head, a plot thread teased in episode 2's closing moments.

Nagumo in Sakamoto Days episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

It also introduces a new character, Nagumo, Sakamoto's associate from his hitman days. The story also sees a Sakamoto family outing to an amusement park, where Sakamoto has to juggle his promise to his family, with the looming threat of every hitman targeting him. Navigating this precarious balance, Sakamoto and his companions fend off attacks, while keeping the truth hidden from his wife and daughter.

Episode 3 advances the plot under Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's refined scriptwriting. Nagumo's initial disguise as Sakamoto, followed by his revelation about the bounty, blends humor with rising tension.

The introduction of the Dondenkai organization and their pursuit of Sakamoto heightens the intrigue, while assassination attempts by Pizza Nakajima and Cleaning Kurii bring a mix of action and comedy.

Sakamoto and his doppelganger (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The silver-haired assassin's entrance and his confrontation with Shin add intense, action-heavy moments that further elevate the experience. However, Shin's fight while wearing a bunny costume adds a humorous touch, balancing the tension with some further lightheartedness.

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 3 offers a well-balanced blend of humor, action, and suspense that makes for an engaging and entertaining watch. The mix of lighthearted comedy and tense action feels reminiscent of Spy x Family, while retaining its unique identity. With its refreshing take on an ex-hitman's life, the anime continues to deliver a fulfilling viewing experience.

Successfully passing the 3-episode rule, the narrative delivers a well-rounded viewing experience, delivering an entertaining and satisfying third installment, and thus establishing its potential as a standout among the new generation of Shonen favorites.

Sakamoto Days episode 3: TMS Entertainment's top-tier production sets the stage for the next Shonen fan fave

Lu, Sakamoto, and Shin in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Studio TMS Entertainment continues to demonstrate its outstanding production quality and commitment in Sakamoto Days episode 3. Beyond the captivating narrative, the talented staff and skilled voice cast deliver an exceptional adaptation.

The animation, particularly during the action sequences, is a highlight of the episode, bringing the intense action scenes to life with dynamic visuals and a captivating appeal, sure to leave a lasting impression on fans. Overall, the production contributes to a dynamic and immersive experience.

Shin fights in a bunny costume (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The voice cast also delivers impressive performances, with the voices of Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu standing out, as always. However, it is Natsuki Hanae, known for popular roles like Tokyo Ghoul's Kaneki and Demon Slayer's Tanjiro, who steals the spotlight as Nagumo, bringing his carefree energy to life with remarkable precision.

Nagumo's character design by Yō Moriyama also stands out, capturing his charm well. Yuki Hayashi's music composition further elevates the overall appeal. The seamless combination of these production elements makes Sakamoto Days episode 3 a thoroughly enjoyable and well-crafted viewing experience.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days episode 3 is a well-produced installment that offers a lighthearted yet engaging experience. TMS Entertainment's praiseworthy work enhances the anime's appeal, and the faithful adaptation ensures that both manga readers and anime-only viewers are fully entertained, with every detail accounted for.

At the pace it's progressing, if the series continues in this manner, the anime adaptation is poised to mark itself as one of the standout shows of the Winter 2025 season.

