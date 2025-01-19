Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2: The Clock Keepers are introduced while a shocking truth about Nene's lifespan is revealed

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 was released on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. JST. The eagerly awaited sequel of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun continues to captivate fans with its engaging narrative.

Following a premiere that introduced the first Wonder of the school, the Three Clock Keepers, and Akane's surprising identity as one of them, this second episode advances the plot by unveiling the other two Clock Keepers.

Starting with a humorous and lighthearted tone, the episode gradually intensifies, leading to a suspenseful twist as the shocking truth about Nene's lifespan is revealed—she has less than a year to live.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 begins with Mirai's debut and a tense exchange between Hanako and Akane

Aoi hits Hanako (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2, titled The Three Clock Keepers, adapts chapters 25 to 27 of the manga and picks up where the previous episode left off — with Akane's introduction as one of the Three Clock Keepers.

Akane confronts Hanako, accusing him of endangering Aoi's life before they begin discussing their reasons for seeking him out. After a commotion caused by the shattered chandelier, they move their conversation to the infirmary so Aoi can rest.

Hanako explains how he suspected Akane earlier, noting that no normal human could've freed Nene's body from Hanako's possession. Akane then shares how he was tricked by the other two Clock Keepers into becoming one of them. The episode briefly recaps how he became a Clock Keeper.

Nene defends Hanako (Image via Lerche)

Akane draws a parallel between himself and Nene, suggesting that she was similarly coerced into a contract with Hanako. Just as they are about to delve deeper into why Hanako's group was searching for him, another commotion occurs outside.

Kou and Nene step out to discover that everyone at the school has turned geriatric. Nene spots a little girl, and Akane identifies her as "Mirai." As he tries to catch her, Mirai slips away, only for Hanako to accuse Akane of being responsible for the bizarre incidents.

Akane admits that Mirai, the Clock Keeper of the Future, who has the ability to accelerate time for anything she touches, is the cause of the chaos. He explains that she was kept confined due to her mischievous behavior but escaped, leading to the current situation.

Akane and Aoi in the flashback (Image via Lerche)

After hearing Akane's story, Hanako proposes that they work together to catch Mirai and restore everything to normal since their goals align. However, Akane expresses his disdain for apparitions and questions why Kou and Nene would try to befriend them.

He argues that apparitions are inherently harmful, citing the incident with Aoi as an example. When Nene tries to defend Hanako, Akane counters by bringing up Hanako's past, emphasizing that he killed someone and that this fact is unchangeable.

He insists that no matter how much apparitions might help people now, their past actions are irreversible, as the damage they caused is permanent and the dead cannot return to life. Akane further claims that apparitions lack respect for life and cannot truly understand its value.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2: Hanako and Akane work together to catch Mirai as the truth about Nene's short lifespan is disclosed

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2, despite their differences, Akane agrees to collaborate with Hanako, referring to him as a "murderer," to catch Mirai. Hanako accepts the partnership, remarking that he appreciates humans like Akane, and the two shake hands to mark their temporary alliance.

As they strategize on how to capture Mirai, Hanako instructs Kou to stay close to Nene and ensure that Mirai doesn't touch her. When Kou questions the reason, Hanako refuses to elaborate.

Hanako confronts Akane in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 (Image via Lerche)

While planning, they notice something unusual and discover Mirai in the room. The group attempts to capture her but fails, leading to Mirai using her powers to advance Kou's time. Due to his exorcist lineage, however, it takes longer for her abilities to take full effect, causing him to age into an adult resembling his brother, Teru.

As Mirai escapes again, the team discusses her vulnerabilities, Nene gets an idea to set a trap. Mirai inevitably falls for it, and the group successfully captures her with their combined efforts. However, realizing she can't escape anymore, Mirai targets Nene and uses her powers one final time. Despite Hanako and Kou's efforts, they fail to stop her, and Nene collapses.

Hanako is shocked as Mirai touches Nene (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 sees Hanako holding the unconscious Nene as Mirai comments on being unable to accelerate her time, questioning if Nene has no lifespan left. Shocked, Kou demands answers from Hanako, but before things escalate, Kako, the Clock Keeper of the Past, appears and restores Kou to normal.

Hanako then reveals that Nene has less than a year to live, explaining it's not due to their contract but a fate she was born with. He adds that she could summon him because of her short lifespan in the first place, as only those with spiritual power like Kou, or those nearing death, like Nene, can call him.

When Kou accuses Hanako of being indifferent, Hanako responds that, as an apparition, life and death don't matter to him, but he has been looking out for Nene in his own way, ensuring she enjoys her remaining time. Hanako then incapacitates Kou and asks Kako to rewind the school's time before Mirai escapes. Kako accepts responsibility for the chaos and agrees.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 wraps up with Kou determined to alter Nene's destiny

The adult Kou consoles Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2, Kou realizes that the rewind will erase his memories. Refusing to accept this, he protests, but Hanako insists that Nene's fate is inevitable and shouldn't be altered, referencing Mitsuba as an example.

Undeterred, Kou vows not to give up and refuses to let history repeat itself with Nene. He declares his determination to change her fate and save her, no matter the odds. Acknowledging Kou's resolve, Akane steps in, knocking Hanako out and helping Kou retain his memories. He explains that while he's never used his time-freezing powers on anyone but Aoi, he's making an exception for Kou.

Mirai in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 (Image via Lerche)

As for his reason for helping Kou, Akane sees a kindred spirit in him, as they're both striving for the impossible. This marks the beginning of their camaraderie. Hanako decides to allow it, expressing a glimmer of hope that Kou might somehow create a miracle.

After the rewind, the group explains to Nene how they restored everything after she passed out. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2 wraps up on a lighthearted note as life at school returns to normal. Teru drags Akane away for causing the commotion, while Nene, despite having many questions, is content knowing that she can ask Hanako for answers after school.

