Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 was released on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. After captivating fans with its charm and compelling narrative during its Winter 2020 debut, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun finally returns with its much-anticipated sequel in Winter 2025 after a five-year wait.

The premiere continues the adventures of Nene Yashiro, Hanako, and Kou Minamoto, adapting chapters 23 and 24 of the manga. Picking up from the Three Clock Keepers Arc, the episode begins with Nene, Hanako, and Kou seeking the No. 1 of their school's Seven Wonders after mysterious events around the school spark Hanako's suspicions that they are connected to this apparition.

While the story opens on a humorous and lighthearted note, it gradually builds tension, culminating in a suspenseful twist when their search leads them to Aoi Akane, who is revealed to be the First Wonder.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 kicks off with the search for the first of the Seven Wonders

Hanako, Nene, and Kou search for the first Wonder (Image via Lerche)

Starting with a brief introduction to Kamome Academy's Seven Wonders, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 opens with Nene and Kou summoning Hanako to help them deal with an apparition.

The premiere then gives a short recap of the first season before shifting its focus to Nene, who decides to keep a journal documenting the unusual events occurring at her school. She begins to reflect on how little she actually knows about Hanako.

Aside from his original name, his love for stars and donuts, and the fact that he killed his younger brother, Tsukasa, Hanako remains a mystery to her. Although he has promised to reveal everything to her one day, Nene is eager to uncover the truth now.

Hanako and Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 (Image via Lerche)

At school, Aoi shares a new rumor with Nene about the first of the Seven Wonders, the three Clock Keepers. According to the story, their domain contains a giant clock capable of controlling the flow of time, but anyone who attempts to manipulate it without its three guardians' permission will face punishment.

While Nene is concerned because Aoi's rumors often prove accurate, Aoi mentions she has something important to share with her. However, their conversation is interrupted by a commotion before she can explain further.

Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 (Image via Lerche)

When they investigate the source of the commotion, they find their classroom in complete disarray, as though time has skipped forward. Surprisingly, while all the students' belongings are affected, Aoi's and Nene's remain untouched.

Episode 1 returns to the present, where Kou and Nene ask Hanako for help. Kou reveals that two of his friends have also mysteriously turned geriatric.

Nene suspects that an apparition is responsible for these strange occurrences, and Hanako deduces that one of the Seven Wonders must be involved, as few apparitions have the ability to manipulate time.

Nene mentions what she learned from Aoi about the First Wonder, who is said to have control over time. Hanako elaborates further, explaining the three Clock Keepers: Kako, who has the power to rewind time; Genzai, who can freeze time; and Mirai, who can accelerate time. He deduces that the sudden bizarre incidents are likely the work of Mirai.

With this information, the trio begins their search to locate the First Wonder and uncover further details.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1: Hanako takes control of Nene's body to target Akane Aoi

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1, it is revealed that Hanako is unaware of the true identities of the three Clock Keepers or the exact location of their Boundary. However, he shares a clue about the Keeper of the Present, who supposedly blends in among the school students.

Based on this, the group decides to focus their search on locating the middle Keeper. Hanako mentions that he has a hunch about where this Keeper might be and leads them to Nene's classroom, explaining that an apparition's true identity cannot be fully concealed from another apparition.

Hanako's group is surprised when the window breaks (Image via Lerche)

Since the earlier incident in the classroom didn't affect Aoi and given her habit of spreading rumors about apparitions, Hanako finds her behavior suspicious and decides to investigate further. While Nene grapples with whether to believe Hanako's theory, she hears a mysterious girl's voice just as the window beside them shatters.

Aoi appears and questions Nene about what she's doing there, followed by Akane, who comments on the broken window. Hanako suspects something and possesses Nene's body to investigate Aoi closely. His risqué methods leave Kou, Akane, and Nene's spirit shocked and embarrassed.

Unable to tolerate, Akane grabs Nene/Hanako and rushes off, with Kou and Nene's spirit chasing after them. After they leave, Aoi sulks, lamenting that she missed yet another opportunity to share something important with Nene.

Hanako possesses Nene to interrogate Aoi (Image via Lerche)

Meanwhile in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1, Hanako's group finds Akane sulking over the earlier incident. Nene takes the opportunity to give Hanako a brief rundown of Akane, emphasizing his deep love and unwavering devotion to Aoi.

Akane then confronts Nene about her strange behavior and accidentally drives Hanako out of Nene's body. Once back in control, Nene explains that she's concerned about Aoi, who has been acting secretive lately, and she's determined to uncover what's troubling her.

Sharing the same concerns about Aoi's recent behavior, Akane agrees to join forces with Hanako's group. Together, they resolve to uncover the truth.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 wraps up by exposing Aoi Akane as one of the three Clock Keepers

Akane saves Aoi in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1, Nene's group teams up with Akane to discreetly follow Aoi, hoping to uncover anything suspicious about her. Their surveillance leads to several comedic mishaps, but they ultimately spot her alone in the school auditorium.

Akane becomes distracted with thoughts about why she is there alone and reaffirms his vow to protect her for life, even though she doesn't reciprocate his feelings.

Hanako seizes the moment and uses his Haku-joudai to make the chandelier above Aoi fall toward her, asserting that individuals who hide their abilities are most likely to reveal them in times of urgent need.

Hanako as he attaks Aoi (Image via Lerche)

Nene pleads with Hanako to stop, but he reassures her that Aoi will be unharmed. As the chandelier falls, their investigation bears fruit—the Keeper capable of stopping time intervenes, saving Aoi.

To everyone's shock, the Keeper is revealed to be Akane himself. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 1 ends on a tense note, leaving Nene stunned by the unexpected twist.

