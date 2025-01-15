Sakamoto Days episode 2 review: Will TMS Entertainment's anime-original changes make or break the anime's success?

Sakamoto Days episode 2 had an early release on Netflix Japan on Saturday, January 11, 2025, giving Japanese viewers a head start with an additional episode ahead of the global audience. The highly anticipated premiere of Yuto Suzuki's action-comedy Shonen continues to generate buzz worldwide, and this early release builds further hype.

Following a debut that met and exceeded fan expectations, the second episode delivers another exciting continuation of Sakamoto and co's adventures. Packed with a balanced narrative, a new character introduction, humor, and exhilarating action sequences, TMS Entertainment's stellar production continues to impress in episode 2 as well.

That said, several significant deviations from the manga's narrative have been made. While they don't drastically alter the plot, some viewers may feel the adaptation diverges from the original. Let's dive into a detailed review to see how the narrative direction differs and whether these adjustments will positively or negatively impact the anime's overall appeal.

Sakamoto Days episode 2: A brief recap

Sakamoto, Shin, and Shaotang in episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Titled Vs. Son Hee and Bacho, Sakamoto Days episode 2 opens with Sakamoto and Shin reflecting on their previous battle with the gang members. Their conversation is interrupted when Sakamoto's wife overhears and confronts him, questioning if he's killed anyone. She warns him of a divorce if he breaks their family rules, sparking Shin's curiosity.

Later, Sakamoto and Shin visit Niikita Chinatown for shopping. While Shin presses Sakamoto about the family rules, Sakamoto avoids answering. After buying some pork buns, they encounter a girl named Lu Shaotang fleeing from a group of thugs, and the buns get crushed during their encounter.

As they become involved in her fight, Shaotang reveals she is the last surviving member of the Lu mafia clan, and her pursuers are after her clan's hidden treasures.

Aoi urges Sakamoto to quit killing (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Her pursuers, Son Hee and Bacho, two notorious hitmen brothers, soon confront them. Sakamoto steps in to protect Shaotang, asking her to make pork buns for him in return. During the fight, Sakamoto recalls a memory of his promise to Aoi to stop killing and instead atone for the lives he took by dedicating his life to helping and saving others.

Shin is moved by this memory. Sakamoto reminds Shin that he isn't allowed to kill either as they continue the fight. Despite the hitmen's relentless efforts, Sakamoto easily defeats the brothers. The trio then confronts and takes down the mastermind and shares a lighthearted moment inside the treasure room, eating the smashed buns. Shaotang eventually joins Sakamoto's store as an employee.

Sakamoto Days episode 2 ends with a tense moment, as news of the gang fight spreads, and some shady figures discuss the JAA placing a billion-yen bounty on Sakamoto's head.

Sakamoto Days episode 2 narrative review: An otherwise engaging narrative aside from several skipped manga moments

Following the highly anticipated premiere of Sakamoto Days anime, TMS Entertainment delivers an engaging follow-up that keeps viewers captivated throughout. The premiere lived up to fans' high expectations, and the second episode continues to impress with a compelling storyline that builds upon the introduction of Shaotang, who joins Sakamoto's group, adding further depth to the plot.

However, the anime adaptation takes some creative liberties, straying from the manga's original sequence of events. Sakamoto Days episode 2 covers a small portion of chapter 2, skips chapter 3, and moves ahead to adapt chapters 4 and 5.

Sakamoto's group confronts the hitmen brothers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Notably, it omits the bus-jacking incident from chapter 2, where Aoi is a passenger, and Sakamoto and Shin save the day—an event that would also make Sakamoto (disguised) noted in the news. Additionally, Sakamoto's flashback to his promise to Aoi, which happens during the busjacking in the manga, is instead revealed during the fight with Son Hee and Bacho in the anime.

The adaptation also completely skips over the events from chapter 3 involving the police girl, jumping directly into Shaotang's introduction in chapter 4. While the anime faithfully covers Shaotang's entrance and the subsequent fight with the hitmen brothers, Bacho and Son Hee, there are also a few minor, insignificant changes/additions.

Furthermore, the scene where it is revealed that the JAA has placed a bounty on Sakamoto's head is delayed in the manga, occurring much later than it does in the anime (around chapter 6).

The adaptation's portrayal and changes aren't bad per se, and anime-only fans likely won't even notice them, as the events are seamlessly woven together and well portrayed. For fans of the manga, however, these changes may feel somewhat underwhelming.

Shaotang in Sakamoto Days episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As the anime's narrative flow diverges noticeably from the manga's original structure, it could leave some fans of the source material feeling a sense of unfulfillment with the adaptation.

The omitted bond-building moments between Sakamoto and Aoi during the busjacking, where Sakamoto saves her and the promise is revealed through flashbacks, add significant emotional weight to the story. These elements give greater depth to their relationship and make the revelation of Sakamoto's motivations more impactful.

In contrast, the anime's approach may come across as somewhat rushed, seemingly prioritizing Shaotang's introduction and addition to the story. For viewers coming from the manga, this altered pacing might feel slightly lacking in emotional resonance and continuity.

That said, this perspective largely applies to those familiar with the manga. The well-executed narrative and portrayal in Sakamoto Days episode 2 don't leave much for anime-only fans to find fault with. From their standpoint, the story flows smoothly and remains engaging. The episode successfully upholds the series' signature blend of humor and thrilling action, with these elements shining throughout.

Under Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's refined scriptwriting, the narrative strikes a balanced mix of lighthearted, heartwarming, and action-packed moments, ensuring a well-rounded viewing experience.

Despite its deviations from the manga, Sakamoto Days episode 2 stands strong as a testament to the creative team's skill and vision, delivering an overall entertaining and satisfying second installment.

Sakamoto Days episode 2: An overall production criticism

Sakamoto vs. Son Hee in Sakamoto Days episode 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Aside from the narrative changes, studio TMS Entertainment's work on Sakamoto Days episode 2 shows their exceptional production quality and dedication, crafting an entertaining installment with the expertise of a skilled staff and a talented cast.

The newly introduced characters, Shaotang, Bacho, and Son Hee, shine with Yō Moriyama's design, capturing their individual charm and translating it seamlessly to the screen.

The animation quality, particularly in the action sequences, deserves special mention. The extended fight scenes are visually stunning, adding to the visual appeal. The overall production values contribute to a dynamic and immersive experience.

The voice cast also delivers standout performances, bringing their characters to life with remarkable depth and energy. Along with Yuki Hayashi's complementing music composition, the atmosphere is further enhanced, making Sakamoto Days episode 2 a thoroughly well-produced and memorable watch.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days episode 2 delivers an engaging and entertaining experience, even with its anime-original narrative adjustments. TMS Entertainment's production quality also adds to the overall appeal, compensating for areas where the adaptation may feel lacking.

Following the promising debut, episode 2 maintains optimism for the series' potential as a standout among the Winter 2025 lineup. While the ongoing narrative changes raise questions about the adaptation's future direction, the deviations thus far remain relatively minor and don't detract from the series' overall appeal.

For now, Sakamoto Days continues to mark its place as a standout highlight among Shonen shows.

