Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 2 sees Mona continuing her relentless attempts to win over Medaka, who remains steadfast in resisting her charms—ironically leaving Mona even more captivated by him.

The episode also introduces Tsubomi Haruno, a new character whose arrival initially causes a misunderstanding between her and Mona involving Medaka. However, the two girls eventually bond, though she inadvertently figures out Mona's feelings for Medaka.

With these developments, the third episode is set to explore how Mona navigates her new friendship with her admirer, Haruno, while grappling with the complications of her revealed crush on Medaka.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

As noted earlier, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3, titled School Festival with Him, will be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 12 am JST on multiple Japanese TV networks. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier due to time zone differences, on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 20 7:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 20 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 20 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 20 3:00 pm Central European Time Monday, January 20 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 20 8:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 20 11:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 21 12:30 am

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3?

Mona in episode 2 (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 will air across various national TV channels in Japan. It will first be available on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 12 am JST.

It will then have repeat broadcasts on AT-X on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST, Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 am JST, and Monday, January 27, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST.

Japanese audiences also have several streaming options for this Winter 2025 anime, such as U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and more. It will be available on the first four platforms starting Tuesday, January 21, 2025, after 12:30 am JST, and on the remaining platforms starting Sunday, January 26, 2025, after 12:30 am JST.

International fans can catch the debut series on global streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, which provide worldwide access for viewers to enjoy the upcoming episode.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 2: A brief recap

Mona notices Haruno gazing at them (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 2, titled In Love with Him, begins with Mona starting another day at school, determined to make Medaka fall for her. During art class, her attempts to charm him repeatedly fail, but she notices a classmate, Tsubomi Haruno, frequently glancing their way.

As Mona continues her efforts, she suddenly finds herself flustered when Medaka unexpectedly pays attention to her, causing her to rush out of the room, blushing.

Later, in the library, Mona tries again but notices Haruno hiding and staring at them again. Mona assumes that Haruno has a crush on Medaka and decides to impress him by pretending to be a bookworm. While Mona believes her plan has failed, Medaka secretly leaves the library flustered, struggling more than ever to resist her charms.

Fearing she might lose Medaka to Haruno, Mona investigates her but finds no apparent flaws. After an exchange with Shou, Mona comes up with a new strategy: shower Medaka with admiration to win him over. However, when she encounters Medaka alone on the rooftop and attempts to execute her plan, she finds herself unable to say the word "like", something that has never happened with anyone else.

Later, Mona and Haruno are chosen as class reps. While working together, Haruno inadvertently reveals that Mona cannot see her phone. Curious, Mona eventually discovers that Haruno's phone is filled with hundreds of her photos. Haruno admits that she's been a fan of Mona since their first day of school.

Episode 2 ends on a hilarious note as Haruno, recalling their earlier conversation, deduces that Mona has a crush on Medaka, while Mona frantically denies it in a state of awkward panic.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3? (speculative)

Mona in episode 2 (Image via SynergySP)

With Haruno's introduction adding further depth to the narrative, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 is set to explore how her presence may influence the playful tension between Mona and Medaka.

The upcoming episode is anticipated to explore the growing connection between them as their game of cat and mouse becomes increasingly charged with mutual attraction. Expect to see more comedic and romantic dynamics in this rom-com Shonen as Mona and Medaka navigate their feelings.

