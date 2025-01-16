Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 is scheduled for release on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 AM KST. Chapter 37, released in South Korea on Thursday, January 16, 2025, heightens the intensity of the story with several captivating twists during the Paju raid.

Tielle's experiment strengthens Minsung with powers on par with S-Rank Hunters. However, in an unexpected twist, Minsung overcomes his brainwashing and betrays the Apostle, stabbing him before making his escape. The chapter concludes with the highly anticipated encounter between Suho and Minsung, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

Given the tense developments, the upcoming installment is expected to delve into Suho's long-awaited confrontation with Minsung. Fans can anticipate intense action as their showdown is likely to take center stage.

Trending

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

As stated earlier, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 is set to be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. As such, most international readers can access the chapter earlier on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, due to timezone differences.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 22 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, January 22 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, January 23 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38?

Suho and Tielle in chapter 37 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean platform for digital fiction and webcomics. However, it's important to note that this platform only features the chapter in its original Korean language.

For international readers seeking the English-translated version, the chapter will be available on Tapas, a global platform that ensures that readers from around the world can enjoy the manhwa.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37: A brief recap

Minsung stabs Tielle (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 continues the Paju raid with a mix of strategic planning and dramatic twists. The chapter opens with a brief conversation between S-Rank Hunters Choi Jong-in and Lim Taegyu, stationed outside the dungeon as a backup. It's revealed that they're using magic summons for signaling, compensating for the lack of traditional communication.

The possessed Minsung takes charge in the fight against the dungeon's boss. Despite being empowered with a star fragment (a concentrated form of stardust), Minsung's strength falls short of reaching S-Rank levels.

To test his limits, Tielle grants Minsung his blessing of Amplification, temporarily elevating his abilities to S-Rank level and enabling him to deliver a devastating strike that defeats the boss in a single strike. However, Tielle comments that Minsung's body cannot handle the strain of S-Rank's powers, which irks Minsung.

In an unexpected twist, Minsung pierces Tielle's heart. After revealing to Tielle that he was never truly under his control, he swiftly flees before the Association Hunters can restrain him.

Expand Tweet

As the Hunters prepare to signal the S-Ranks stationed outside, Tielle gets up. He deduces that a person with strong enough willpower can resist the brainwashing effect of the Mistborne's divinity. Miho is astounded at how Dojin (Tielle's Hunter alias) survived such a fatal blow.

Meanwhile, the runaway Minsung grapples with frustration. Despite finally achieving the S-Rank powers he long desired, his impulsive attack on another Hunter in front of Association witnesses has forced him into being on the run.

The chapter concludes with yet another exciting twist as Suho confronts Minsung during his escape. Suho demands answers about the stardust and the Apostle, setting the stage for a much-awaited confrontation.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With these intense advancements in chapter 37, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 is expected to see the highly anticipated showdown between Sung Suho and Minsung. With the stage set for Suho to face an even stronger Minsung, fans can look forward to a chapter packed with action as their epic confrontation unfolds.

Additionally, readers may see Tielle's reaction to Minsung's betrayal and how he leverages the insights gained from his experiments with the A-Rank Hunter. Furthermore, with the situation spiraling out of control, S-Rank Hunters Choi Jong-in and Lim Taegyu will likely intervene in the raid, adding further complexities to the narrative.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback