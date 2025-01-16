Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37: Suho confronts Minsung as he overcomes Tielle's manipulation and stabs him

The story in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 continues to build hype with tense developments during the Paju Field dungeon. Released in South Korea on Thursday, January 16, 2025, the chapter kicks off with Tielle asserting control over Minsung, enhancing his powers as part of an experiment to control higher-rank Hunters.

However, in a surprising twist, Minsung, now with abilities on par with an S-Rank Hunter, manages to resist Tielle's brainwashing and stabs him, catching him off guard before making his escape. The tension only escalates as the fleeing Minsung crosses paths with Sung Suho, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 begins with Minsung attaining power comparable to that of S-Rank Hunters

Picking up from the excitement of the previous chapter, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 opens with a discussion between S-Rank Hunters Choi Jong-in and Lim Taegyu, who are on standby for the Paju raid.

Jinchul reveals their plan to address the lack of electric communication devices in the dungeon—using magic summons to signal any trouble. Taegyu expresses his frustration over Minsung's involvement in the stardust distribution, insisting that, as guildmaster, he should handle the situation himself.

Inside the Paju dungeon, Minsung unexpectedly takes charge in the fight against the dungeon's boss, working alongside the Association Hunters, while Tielle remains in the back, which raises Miho's suspicions.

Tielle and the possessed Minsung (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Meanwhile, in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37, Tielle reflects on his experiment with Minsung while observing his fight with the dungeon boss. He deduces that while stardust is ineffective for higher-ranked Hunters (B-Rank and above), star fragments—condensed stardust—can elevate them to A-Rank status.

However, he also realizes that a star fragment alone isn't enough to grant the powers of an S-Rank Hunter.

To further his experiment, Tielle grants Minsung one of his five abilities: the blessing of Amplification. This ability, which can be bestowed on Tielle's possessions, enhances the unique trait of its wielder and their weapon, amplifying Minsung's weapon's slashing power.

As a result, Minsung lands a devastating blow on the boss monster, taking it down in one strike. His attack, with strength on par with an S-Rank Hunter, also catches the attention of the S-Rank Hunters watching from the sidelines.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37: Tielle faces betrayal as Minsung resists his brainwashing and stabs his heart

Minsung stabs Tielle (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37, after the battle with the boss monster concludes, Tielle realizes that the fatigue caused by the Amplification blessing on possessed A-Rank Hunters and above is immense, and the amplified Hunter can only maintain the power of an S-Rank for a short period of time.

Tielle comments that Minsung's body isn't capable of containing the power of an S-Rank, which irks Minsung. As Miho wonders whether stardust can affect higher-ranked Hunters or if there might be another stimulant at play, she suddenly notices Minsung stab Tielle in the heart.

Minsung remarks that Tielle could never control him. Miho questions if the drug has driven Minsung mad, prompting him to attack a fellow Hunter. Realizing the gravity of his action, Minsung quickly assesses the situation. With two S-Rank Hunters on standby outside, he concludes that he needs to quickly make his escape.

Miho directs the Associaion Hunters to prevent him from fleeing, but Minsung, now stronger with his newfound abilities, is too fast for them to stop. He manages to escape before any of the Hunters can react.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 concludes with Minsung confronting Suho during his escape

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37, as Miho orders the Association Hunters to signal the S-Rank Hunters on standby outside, Tielle stands up. He comes to a new realization: if one possesses enough willpower, they can resist the divinity of the Mistborne, regardless of their magic power levels. Miho is left in shock, wondering how Tielle is still alive after having his heart pierced.

Meanwhile, Minsung, now on the run, reflects on the recent events. Frustrated that he has to become a fugitive right after gaining the S-Rank powers he had long desired, he plans to hide out in a nearby town. However, his thoughts are interrupted when a dagger flies toward him, stopping him in his tracks. From the shadows, Sung Suho emerges.

Minsung's earlier actions had caught Suho's attention, bringing him closer to his target. Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 37 ends on a tense cliffhanger as Suho confronts Minsung, inquiring about the stardust and the Itarim Apostle, setting the stage for their long-awaited showdown and raising anticipation for the next chapter.

