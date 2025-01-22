Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38: Sung Suho faces Tielle amid his showdown with Minsung

The hype reaches new heights in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38, as it marks the long-awaited confrontation between Sung Suho and the Itarim Apostle, Tielle. Released in South Korea on Thursday, January 23, 2025, this chapter is packed with thrilling developments and sets the stage for an epic showdown.

The story begins with Suho's faceoff with Minsung, while Tielle's scheme to brainwash the Association Hunters faces complications as Jong-in and Taegyu join the fray. Feeling cornered, Tielle attempts to eliminate Minsung by taking over his body but discovers him facing off against the black-masked Hunter (Suho).

The tension peaks when, just as Minsung is about to reveal Tielle's identity, the Apostle takes control of his body, forcing a transformation. The chapter ends with the stage set for their highly-anticipated battle.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 begins with Suho and Minsung's confrontation

Suho vs. Minsung in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 picks up from Suho and Minsung's confrontation in the previous chapter. The chapter begins with Suho interrogating Minsung about the stardust and the Apostle. Upon noticing Suho's black mask, Minsung recognizes him and, eager to escape quickly, decides to eliminate Suho first, believing his mana to be superior.

However, as their battle unfolds, Minsung quickly realizes he is at a severe disadvantage against Suho's overwhelming physical strength. Beru notes that while Suho's mana stats may be low, his physical strength far exceeds the levels of A-Rank Hunters.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38: Tielle targets Miho, but Jong-in and Targyu's arrival disrupts his plans

Tielle and Suho meet in chapter 38 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Meanwhile, in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38, Miho questions how Dojin/Tielle survived after having his heart pierced. Cornered, Tielle prepares a star fragment to brainwash her, but the arrival of S-Rank Hunters Choi Jong-in and Lim Taegyu interrupts his plans.

When they question Miho about the earlier attack, she suggests it might have been due to Minsung using some kind of stimulant. She also mentions that he attacked Dojin, which piques Jong-in's curiosity upon noticing that Dojin appears perfectly fine despite sustaining injuries. Tielle explains it's thanks to his recovery skill.

As Jong-in decides to pursue Minsung, he notices Targyu's absence and deduces that his colleague might already be after him. Realizing the risk of exposure if Minsung is captured, Tielle concludes that sacrificing his A-Rank pawn is necessary.

He takes control of Minsung's body, planning to force him into suicide to cover his tracks. However, when Tielle sees the situation through Minsung's eyes, he finds the A-Rank Hunter locked in battle with the black-masked Hunter. Curious if this mysterious figure is also targeting Minsung.

Tielle finds himself amused by the relentless stream of unpredictable and frustrating developments Earth continues to present, even as they complicate his objectives.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 concludes with Tielle seizing control of Minsung's body to face Suho

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38, Minsung, overwhelmed by Suho's strength and pressed for time, decides to reveal critical information in hopes of escaping. He confesses that the Apostle betrayed him and admits he had only aligned with the Apostle to achieve his own goal of killing someone.

Minsung assumes Suho also seeks to kill the Apostle, but Suho surprises him by stating that he prefers resolving matters through dialogue rather than violence. This ideology infuriates Minsung, who views hope and pacifism as futile and believes that drastic decisions are often unavoidable in life.

Tielle vs. Suho begins (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Minsung resolves to reveal the Apostle's true identity, but justas he's about to, Tielle seizes control of his body, intending to use it one final time. A radiant surge of Itarim energy envelops Minsung, transforming him.

The chapter ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger as Tielle, now possessing Minsung's transformed body, prepares to face Suho, referring to him as the "Black-Masked Disrupter" and expressing his long-standing desire to meet him.

