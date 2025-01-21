Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 3, titled School Festival with Him, begins with Mona and Haruno working together as class representatives.

Convinced that Mona has feelings for Medaka, Haruno advises her on how to win him over. The episode features several comedic yet romantic moments as the story develops around the school festival, further deepening their interactions. It also introduces a new character, Asahi, who seems to have an interest in Medaka.

The upcoming episode will likely explore whether the school festival brings Mona and Medaka close and how Asahi's arrival impacts their evolving relationship.

Trending

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Mona and Medaka hiding in the cabinet (Image via SynergySP)

As noted earlier, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4, titled Legend with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST on multiple TV networks across Japan. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier due to time zone differences, on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 27 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, January 27 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 27 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 27 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, January 27 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, January 27 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, January 27 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 28 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4

Expand Tweet

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 will air on various Japanese TV channels. It will first be released on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Repeat broadcasts will follow on AT-X on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and Monday, February 3, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

For streaming options, Japanese fans can catch the Winter 2025 anime on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others. The episode will be available on the first four platforms starting Tuesday, January 28, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms starting Sunday, February 2, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

International viewers need not worry either, as global streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are offering worldwide viewing access, allowing fans across the globe to enjoy the debut series.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3: A brief recap

Mona in episode 3 (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 3 starts Mona's days working alongside Haruno as class representatives. With the school festival approaching, the two continue their preparations.

Their bond has grown since the events of episode 2, but Haruno believes Mona has a crush on Medaka, a notion Mona denies but to no avail. Haruno also shares the school legend that walking hand-in-hand with a lover on the school bridge during the festival can lead to a lifetime of love, suggesting it might help Mona with Medaka.

Later, during a costume trial, Mona tries on a bunny girl outfit, wondering if it will catch Medaka's attention. However, Medaka unexpectedly enters the room and sees her, and the situation becomes even more awkward when Haruno returns. In an attempt to hide, Mona drags Medaka into a closet, leading to a funny yet romantic moment.

Expand Tweet

After Haruno leaves, Mona believes the incident might have made Medaka fall for her. However, Medaka's expression suggests otherwise, making Mona think out loud about whether her costume wasn't cute. To her surprise, Medaka calls her cute but mentions that it might reveal too much skin. He then leaves the room, leaving Mona flustered.

The focus then shifts to the festival day, where a new character, Asahi, visits Mona's class theme in hopes of seeing Medaka. Meanwhile, Medaka continues to avoid Mona, though with Haruno's help, she manages to get some alone time with him. As things keep going wrong for Mona, the two unintentionally find themselves at the legendary Bridge of Love.

The episode ends on a curious note as Asahi decides to leave after not finding him for a while.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 (speculative)

Mona and Haruno (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4 is set to delve into Mona and Medaka's time at the school festival, where they unintentionally find themselves at the Bridge of Love. The episode is also likely to explore whether this pivotal moment sparks a shift in their relationship.

Additionally, viewers can anticipate seeing how the introduction of Asahi influences the storyline, as her connection to Medaka and the reasons behind her interest in him are expected to be revealed.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback