Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. The second episode, aired on Sunday, January 19, 2025, continues the Three Clock Keepers arc. It introduces the remaining two Clock Keepers, Kako and Mirai, and reveals that Mirai is responsible for the strange occurrences at the school.

Additionally, a critical revelation comes to light: Nene has a short lifespan and is fated to die in less than a year. With the episode concluding on this tense note, the upcoming installment is expected to delve further into Nene's destiny, explore its impact on Hanako and Kou, and possibly showcase Kou's efforts to change her seemingly inevitable fate.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Hanako hugs the unconscious Nene in season 2 episode 2 (Image via Lerche)

As previously mentioned, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3, titled Lost and Found, is set to air across Japan on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. For most international fans, the English-subtitled version of it will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, January 25 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, January 26 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, January 26 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, January 26 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, January 26 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, January 26 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, January 26 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, January 26 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 will be released across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST.

The Winter 2025 anime will also be available for streaming on several platforms in Japan, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, starting at 5:30 am JST on the same day.

For international fans, this Shonen streams on several global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, ensuring viewing options for fans worldwide.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2: A brief recap

Hanako in this episode (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 2, titled The Three Clock Keepers, adapts chapters 25 to 27 of the manga, continuing from the revelation of Akane's identity as one of the Three Clock Keepers. Akane confronts Hanako for endangering Aoi and subsequently reveals how he became a Clock Keeper.

The group soon discovers the entire school has turned geriatric due to Mirai, the third Clock Keeper who accelerates time. Despite multiple attempts, Mirai evades capture, until Nene devises a successful strategy. However, when Mirai touches Nene, a scenario Hanako had warned against, she collapses.

Hanako reveals that Nene has less than a year to live, explaining that her short lifespan prevented Mirai from accelerating her time. Kou confronts Hanako about his apparent indifference. He claims that, as an apparition, life and death hold no significance to him, though his actions suggest otherwise.

Hanako asks Kako, the Clock Keeper of the Past, to rewind time and reset the day. Kou resists losing his memories, determined to save Nene and change her fate. Akane steps in to help, stopping time for Kou to ensure he retains his memories, while Kako rewinds the day for everyone else. Hanako lets it happen, hoping Kou can create a miracle, ending the episode on a tense note.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3? (speculative)

Nene defends Hanako (Image via Lerche)

With the tense and unexpected developments in episode 2, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 is expected to further explore the revelation about Nene's fate. The next episode will likely focus on Kou's reaction to the news, and explore how he tries to alter her destiny and save her from the inevitable.

Additionally, the episode may provide more insight into Nene's situation while delving into how the revelation impacts Hanako. It could also explore whether this newfound knowledge will influence his relationship with Nene moving forward.

