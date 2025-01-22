Flower and Asura episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 4 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. The third episode of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Dreams and a Sleepover, delves further into Hana's experiences in the broadcasting club. It formally introduces the club advisor, Kichijouji, whose arrival prompts Hana to confront her doubts. These doubts are eventually resolved during her sleepover at Mizuki's house, where their bond deepens.

Building on this, episode 4 of Hanashura is expected to continue Hana's journey as she prepares for the NHK contest with renewed determination and a strengthened connection with Mizuki.

Flower and Asura episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Hana and Mizuki in episode 3 (Image via Studio Bind)

As previously mentioned, Flower and Asura episode 4 is set to be released across several Japanese TV stations at 1:29 AM JST on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available earlier due to time zone differences, after Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, January 28 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 28 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, January 28 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, January 28 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, January 28 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, January 28 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 4

Flower and Asura episode 4 is going to air on various Japanese TV networks, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow at 11:30 PM JST on the same day on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa.

Additional broadcasts are set for Thursday, January 30, 2025, with Sun TV and KBS Kyoto airing it at 12 AM JST, followed by AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Kichijouji is introduced (Image via Studio Bind)

Japanese viewers can stream this Winter 2025 anime on multiple platforms. Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai will stream the episode simultaneously with the TV broadcast. It will then become available on d Anime Store and Lemino starting Saturday, February 1, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming starting Monday, February 3, 2025, after 12 AM JST. International fans can enjoy this debut anime on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, which provide worldwide viewing options.

For viewers in North America, Australia, and the British Isles, Flower and Asura episode 4 is streaming on Hidive, with Sentai Filmworks offering exclusive access in these regions.

Flower and Asura episode 3: A brief recap

Hana and Mizuki's sleepover (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 3 begins with Kichijouji, the broadcasting club advisor and drama club vice-advisor, suggesting the new members consider joining the drama club, sparking a disagreement with Mizuki. Later, Hana talks with her mother about her experiences in the club.

The next day, Kichijouji joins the club activities. The story reveals his impressive background, including previously leading a team to the NHK national finals and winning the competition himself in high school. He introduces the rules of the tournament and gives feedback on the members' first presentation.

While praising Hana's voice quality, he points out her lack of skill and introduces Shura Saionji, last year's NHK winner and Hana's inspiration. Listening to Shura's recording leaves a strong impression on Hana yet again.

That evening, Mizuki invites Hana to stay over. Hana shares her fears about recitation in a competition, admitting she's only ever done it for fun. Mizuki reassures her, encouraging her not to dismiss her feelings about wanting to win.

A heartfelt conversation and fun reading session help Hana overcome her doubts. The episode ends on an uplifting note, with Hana overcoming her fears and pledging to give her best while her bond with Mizuki strengthens.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 4 (speculative)

Hana and Mizuki's bond grows (Image via Studio Bind)

The upcoming Flower and Asura episode 4 is expected to delve deeper into Hana's preparations for the NHK contest with her newfound determination.

Viewers can look forward to seeing how her growing bond with Mizuki and her willingness to face her fears influence her journey moving forward.

