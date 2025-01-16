Flower and Asura episode 3 release date, where to watch, and more

Flower and Asura episode 3 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. The second episode of Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku, titled Interest and Talent, delves deeper into Hana's story as she starts her days at the broadcasting club. Her first day introduces her to new experiences, skills, and relationships through interactions with fellow club members and participation in various activities.

Looking ahead, episode 3 of Hanashura is expected to further advance Hana's journey in the broadcasting club while also exploring the drama club's involvement, which is hinted at toward the conclusion of the latest episode.

Flower and Asura episode 3 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned earlier, Flower and Asura episode 3 is set to be released at 1:29 AM JST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in Japan, airing on several Japanese TV stations. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available earlier due to time zone differences, available after Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The release timings for Flower and Asura episode 3 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, January 21 8:29 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 21 10:29 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, January 21 11:29 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, January 21 4:29 PM Central European Time Tuesday, January 21 5:29 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, January 21 9:59 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 12:29 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 22 1:59 AM

Where to watch Flower and Asura episode 3

Hana's recitation (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 3 is going to air on various Japanese TV channels, starting with Nippon TV on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 1:29 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow later on the same day on BS NTV, Chiba Tele/Chiba TV, Teledama/TV Saitama, and TVK/TV Kanagawa at 11:30 PM JST.

Additional broadcasts are slated for Thursday, January 23, 2025, with Sun TV and KBS Kyoto airing the episode at 12 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this debut anime on various platforms, starting with Hulu, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, which stream concurrently with the TV broadcast. The series will be available for streaming on d Anime Store and Lemino starting Saturday, January 25, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Additional platforms, including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, and Bandai Channel, will begin streaming starting Monday, January 27, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

International viewers can catch this Winter 2025 series on global platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, which provide worldwide accessibility. Furthermore, fans in North America, Australia, and the British Isles can enjoy Flower and Asura episode 3 on Hidive, with Sentai Filmworks providing exclusive access for audiences in these regions.

Flower and Asura episode 2: A brief recap

Hana is impressed with An's recitation (Image via Studio Bind)

Flower and Asura episode 2 begins with Hana's first day at the broadcasting club, where she is introduced to the other members. Alongside Hana, the club welcomes three more recruits: An, Shudai, and Matsuyuki. While An and Shudai bring prior experience to the table, lingering tensions from their middle school days create friction between the two.

The day begins with pair introduction sessions, starting with Shudai and Hana, followed by An and Matsuyuki. Hana's performance impresses everyone, but it's An who truly captivates the group, revealing her background as a former announcer who reached the nationals.

After a brief tour of the broadcast room and studio, the seniors inform the new members about the upcoming NHK competition, encouraging them to prepare. During vocal exercises, Hana picks up new techniques from Mizuki.

Expand Tweet

Later, in another joint reading session, Hana is paired with An. Despite An's initial reluctance to mingle with the clubmates, Hana's performance surprises and humbles her, hinting at a budding camaraderie between the two.

The episode ends on a dramatic note when a new face enters the clubroom, inviting the new recruits to leave the broadcasting club and join the drama club instead.

What to expect in Flower and Asura episode 3 (speculative)

Hana and An's joint reading session (Image via Studio Bind)

As Hana starts a new chapter of her journey, the upcoming Flower and Asura episode 3 is expected to delve deeper into her experiences within the broadcasting club. With the NHK contest looming, the spotlight will likely shift to Hana's rigorous practice sessions as she hones her recitation skills while navigating her evolving environment.

The unexpected arrival of a drama club representative at the end of the second episode, inviting broadcasting club recruits to switch sides, adds an intriguing twist. Fans can look forward to seeing how this development unfolds. As tensions rise and challenges emerge, the drama surrounding Hana's journey is set to intensify.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback