Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39: Sung Suho vs.Tielle begins with an unexpected interruption from Lim Taegyu

The anticipation rises in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 as it not only kicks off the much-hyped battle between Sung Suho and the Tielle-controlled Minsung but also introduces an unexpected interference from Lim Taegyu.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, January 30, 2025, this chapter delivers thrilling action and dramatic confrontations, primarily centering on the three-way clash between Suho, Tielle, and Taegyu. As the tension escalates, Suho creates a diversion, allowing him and Tielle to escape from Taegyu's grasp.

The chapter concludes with them relocating their battle to a secluded area, ensuring an uninterrupted showdown and setting the stage for their long-awaited faceoff.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 kicks off with Lim Taegyu disrupting the encounter between Suho and Tielle-controlled Minsung

Tielle and Suho's encounter (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 picks up with Suho and Tielle's long-awaited first encounter. Observing the changes in Minsung and his strange remarks, Suho deduces that this must be the Itarim Apostle. Tielle confirms his assumption, revealing that he has come to Earth to claim ownership of the planet.

Their conversation also verifies Suho's knowledge regarding the existence of the Otherworlders. Just as Suho prepares to engage his opponent, enemies who are responsible for his father's absence, S-Rank Hunter Lim Taegyu abruptly intervenes. He warns both Suho and Tielle against making any sudden moves and directly confronts Minsung about his crimes.

Suho in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With this unexpected interference, Tielle proposes that Suho meet him at the highest point in their region. As Taegyu notices Minsung preparing for action, he launches attacks to prevent his escape, inadvertently drawing Suho into the crossfire. However, both Suho and Tielle evade Taegyu's arrows with ease. Recognizing that Taegyu is also targeting Minsung, Beru asks Suho whether they should counterattack.

Suho, however, discerns from Taegyu's approach that he likely has no ties to the Apostle. Understanding that Taegyu has yet to reveal his full strength, Suho chooses to hold back.

Meanwhile, Taegyu prioritizes taking down Minsung, realizing that his mana flow has become dangerous and capturing him unharmed is impossible.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39: Suho and Tielle break away from Taegyu, relocating their fight elsewhere

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39, just as Taegyu prepares to get serious, he is momentarily distracted by a goblin—one of Suho's summons. Realizing he may have made a crucial mistake, he quickly refocuses on Minsung and Suho, only to find that both have vanished.

The scene then shifts to Choi Jong-in and the other Hunters joining Taegyu as he reports to Association Chairman Jinchul about the failed mission to capture Minsung. Taking full responsibility for the setback, Taegyu explains that Minsung's altered appearance is likely due to drug intake and mentions the presence of another Hunter wearing a black mask.

Lim Taegyu and Tielle-controlled Minsung (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Hearing this, Jong-in is shocked and asks if this masked Hunter resembles a brawler. He recalls encountering a similar figure during the Airport Dungeon break incident—someone who wielded black magic beasts (shadow soldiers). When Taegyu confirms Jong-in's suspicion, Jinchul is left stunned at the mention of a Hunter capable of using such creatures.

For a moment, he wonders if Sung Jinwoo has returned, but quickly dismisses the idea, reasoning that if Jinwoo were back, he would have already handled the situation. This leaves Jinchul questioning the true identity of this mysterious Black-Masked Hunter.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 ends by setting the stage for an epic showdown between Tielle and Suho

Suho vs. Tielle begins (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39, the focus shifts to a hilltop where Suho and Tielle relocate their confrontation. Tielle questions Suho about why he aided in his escape. Suho responds that he anticipated Tielle would abandon Minsung's body and flee if the situation became too dangerous.

Tielle then brings up the Shadow Monarch, asking Suho about his connection to him. Refusing to answer, Suho declares to defeat Tielle and extract the information he seeks. Beru warns Suho to be cautious, admitting that he cannot gauge the extent of Minsung's power now that the Apostle has taken control of his body.

Suho reassures Beru stating he has prepared specifically for this situation. He then summons some of his most formidable shadow soldiers. Seeing this, Tielle recognizes that Suho's Authority of the Darkness is the same as he encountered during the battle against the Shadow Monarch. Suho also transforms and calls forth Esil to confront Tielle.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 concludes on an intense cliffhanger as Suho and his allies brace themselves for battle, setting the stage for their highly-anticipated showdown with Tielle.

