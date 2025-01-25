Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 review: Action takes a backseat as key plot developments drive the story

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 heightens the excitement in the fandom with key story advancements. Released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST, this installment covers the Retesting Rank Arc and sets in motion the Hunters Guild Gate Arc. Building on the momentum from earlier episodes, this installment reveals Jinwoo as Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter through his re-evaluation.

It also marks his first encounters with Go Gunhee, Choi Jong-in, and Cha Hae-in. While action takes a backseat, the episode excels in delivering these highly anticipated narrative developments, all while maintaining A-1 Pictures' stellar production values. Let's dive straight into how the studio performs in this installment, presenting a perfect follow-up that deepens the plot without rushing crucial moments.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 4 narrative criticism: Fewer action scenes but a more authentic adaptation with story-driven developments

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 marks a pivotal moment in the story, with Jinwoo stepping into the spotlight and revealing himself as Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. Titled Need to Stop Faking, this episode covers the entire Retesting Rank Arc while also setting the Hunters Guild Gate Arc in motion.

Adapting chapters 62 to 66 of the manhwa, the narrative stays largely faithful to the source material, with only minor trims and adjustments. This fourth installment offers an engaging and faithful adaptation, successfully laying the foundation for significant upcoming plot developments. Both webtoon readers and anime-only viewers are sure to be satisfied with the episode's approach.

Jinwoo undergoing re-evaluation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Although it condenses six chapters into a single episode yet again, the narrative structure adheres more closely to the source material than in the previous installment. There are minor cuts to fit the tight timeframe of an anime episode, but they don't feel rushed or out of place.

These changes are insignificant and don't disrupt the overall flow of the story, ensuring that viewers aren't left feeling like something is missing, unlike in episode 3 where some of Jinwoo's battle scenes were cut short.

In the manhwa, Jinwoo's decision to reveal himself as an S-Rank takes place while visiting his mother at the hospital. However, the anime skips this part entirely. During the re-evaluation, several insignificant changes and trims can be seen as well.

Jinwoo meets Jong-in in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

It also comes off as though the anime is skipping the humorous moments of the webtoon altogether and giving a more serious-toned anime adaptation, which may leave some manhwa-reader viewers feeling like the anime is missing out on the humor side of Solo Leveling.

Nevertheless, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 does justice to Jinwoo's first encounter with the three S-Rank Hunters, providing a portrayal that is sure to intensify the hype. While action scenes are but a few, fans are treated to a brief glimpse of Dongsoo's recollection of his clash with Il-Hwan, and although short, these scenes are well-executed, effectively conveying the intensity of their battle.

Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, they also leave viewers intrigued, longing to see the full showdown play out. Despite lacking in action, the story tension with Dongsoo's revenge plan on Il-Hwan and the thrilling encounter between Jinwoo and Hae-in in the closing scenes, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting more.

With major developments yet to come, the adaptation lays the perfect groundwork for them. The narrative is thoughtfully developed, with changes integrated well, ensuring a cohesive viewing experience. In conclusion, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 successfully propels the growing excitement surrounding the series.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 production overview: A-1 Pictures expertly handles Jinwoo's unveiling as an S-Rank Hunter

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Studio A-1 Pictures continues to uphold its high-budget production quality in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, delivering a visually captivating and smooth experience.

While the episode lacks the typical action-packed sequences fans often expect from the series, the animation and visuals still impress, focusing on story development and quality world-building. Each scene is meticulously crafted, heightening anticipation for what's to come and ensuring viewers remain hooked.

The voice acting shines as always, with especially standout performances from the VAs of Hae-in, Gunhee, and Jong-in, who take on more prominent roles as they interact with Jinwoo for the first time. Their voices truly bring the characters to life. The soundtracks also play a significant role, with a composition that elevates key moments, adding further depth to the viewing experience.

Overall, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 excels in direction and production quality, offering a satisfying and thrilling continuation of the story in the Winter 2025 season. The episode leaves fans eagerly anticipating what unfolds in the next installment.

To sum up

Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In conclusion, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 marks yet another well-crafted production from A-1 Pictures in this highly-anticipated sequel. It offers intriguing narrative developments that ensure an entertaining watch despite the absence of action-packed scenes.

The visuals remain as stunning as ever, while the thoughtful narrative approach adds depth to the story, prioritizing plot-building over constant action. Even with multiple plot points covered, the pacing feels smooth and natural, enhancing the viewing experience altogether.

Overall, episode 4 further proves the adaptation's appeal, establishing itself to be a standout in this season's lineup and living up to its reputation and hype.

