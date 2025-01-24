Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 is scheduled for release on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM KST. Chapter 38, released in South Korea on Thursday, January 23, 2025, intensifies the story as Sung Suho finally encounters the Itarim Apostle, Tielle. The chapter builds tension with Tielle taking over Minsung's body, triggering a transformation to face-off Suho, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

With these tense developments, the upcoming chapter is expected to focus on Suho's confrontation with the transformed, Tielle-possessed Minsung. Fans can look forward to action-packed sequences as this long-awaited clash takes the spotlight.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 release date, time, and countdown

Tielle vs. Suho begins (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As stated earlier, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 is set to be released in South Korea on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST). For most international readers, this translates to an earlier release on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, due to timezone differences.

Trending

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 29 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, January 29 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, January 29 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, January 30 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39?

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 will be accessible on the KAKAO PAGE website, a well-known South Korean platform for digital fiction and webcomics. However, it's important to note that this platform only provides the chapter exclusively in its original Korean language.

International readers can find the English-translated version on Tapas, a global platform that makes the manhwa available to fans around the world.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38: A brief recap

Suho and Tielle in chapter 38 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38 picks up from Suho's clash with Minsung. Recognizing Suho's black mask and sensing that Suho's mana appears weaker than his own, Minsung initially believes he can overpower him.

However, he quickly finds himself outmatched by Suho's overwhelming physical strength, which, as Beru notes, currently exceeds the levels of an A-Rank Hunter.

Meanwhile, Tielle prepares to proceed with his plan to brainwash the Association Hunters, setting his sights on Miho. However, the arrival of S-Rank Hunters Jong-in and Taegyu forces Tielle to temporarily pause his scheme.

Expand Tweet

Realizing that the S-Ranks pursuing Minsung could expose his true identity, Tielle feels cornered and resolves to eliminate Minsung by taking over his body. But upon doing so, he discovers that Minsung is already locked in combat with the black-masked Hunter (Suho).

As Minsung finds himself at a disadvantage and running out of time, he prepares to reveal Tielle's identity in a desperate bid to escape. However, just as he's about to, Tielle seizes control of his body, forcing Minsung through a transformation to use him one last time in a confrontation with Suho.

Chapter 38 concludes on a tense cliffhanger as Suho and the transformed, Tielle-possessed Minsung prepare to face off.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39? (speculative)

Suho vs. Minsung in chapter 38 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With the intense developments in chapter 38, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 is set to showcase the long-anticipated epic clash between Suho and Tielle, marking their first encounter. The groundwork has been laid for an exhilarating face-off, promising fans a chapter packed with action.

Furthermore, the role of the S-Rank Hunters—particularly Taegyu, who is already pursuing Minsung—adds to the thrill. Readers can look forward to seeing whether Taegyu or Jong-in will enter the fray and influence the outcome of Suho and Tielle's battle or if the confrontation will remain a one-on-one showdown.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback