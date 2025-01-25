  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

By Dishani Dutta
Modified Jan 25, 2025 05:30 GMT
Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - complete release schedule (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - complete release schedule (Image via SANZIGEN)

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - is the highly anticipated sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, currently airing as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. Following the success of its predecessor during the Summer 2023 season, the series has now made a return, captivating fans once again with its exciting blend of music and intense drama.

With four episodes released so far, the anime continues to raise expectations as the story grows increasingly fascinating. As the excitement is on the rise surrounding the sequel, fans are eager to learn more about the season, including the complete release schedule, episode count, broadcast times, and other important updates.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Sakiko in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)
Sakiko in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)

According to information from the official website, home media, and X account of the anime, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - will feature a total of 13 episodes, airing within a single cour. As part of the Winter 2025 lineup, new episodes air every Thursday at 11 PM JST on various Japanese TV platforms.

also-read-trending Trending

Due to timezone differences, the English-subtitled versions are generally available for most international viewers earlier on the same day. The first episode premiered on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Having released four episodes thus far, the story continues to gain momentum, captivating audiences with its intense and engaging storyline.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

EpisodesDate
Release Timings(IST/GMT/PDT)
1 (Released)January 2, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
2 (Released)January 9, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
3 (Released)January 16, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
4 (Released)January 23, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
5January 30, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
6February 6, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
7February 13, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
8February 20, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
9February 27, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
10March 6, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
11March 13, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
12March 20, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM
13March 27, 2025
7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM

It should be noted that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change based on announcements from the studio. Fortunately, no delays have been reported at this time.

Where to watch Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -?

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - is airing across several Japanese TV networks, starting with TOKYO MX, airing every Thursday at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts follow on Fridays as per the JST timezone: BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM, among others.

For fans in Japan, this anime is also available for streaming on multiple platforms. First, the episode airs on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT simultaneously with the TV release. Additionally, starting Sundays after 12 AM JST, it is accessible on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and more.

International fans can watch the sequel on global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, with Crunchyroll providing simultaneous streaming with the Japanese broadcast, ensuring the earliest access for viewers worldwide.

What to expect in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -?

Uika in episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)
Uika in episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

The sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - centers on Sakiko Togawa and her new band, Ave Mujica, which she forms after leaving MyGO!!!!!. Also known as BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, the story delves into Sakiko's journey with her new band as she navigates unexpected challenges and tense changes in her life.

The series portrays the band's struggles to achieve success, facing numerous obstacles that not only test the relationships and dynamics among the members but also put the band's future in jeopardy. With a realistic approach to the music genre, the narrative explores the lives of girls carrying their own burdens and desires, presenting a grounded depiction of the hardships a band might face in real life.

Whether Sakiko and Ave Mujica can rise above these challenges, make a name for themselves, and sustain their success remains for viewers to discover.

Final thoughts

With that, the narrative of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - takes fans on a thrilling and emotional journey, filled with intense drama and unforeseen twists. The exciting developments and emotional depth are sure to keep viewers hooked.

Fans can anticipate an engaging experience ahead as the Winter 2025 anime explores fascinating new storylines, packed with surprises and heartfelt moments.

Also read:

Quick Links

Edited by Dishani Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी