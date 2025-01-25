Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - is the highly anticipated sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, currently airing as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup. Following the success of its predecessor during the Summer 2023 season, the series has now made a return, captivating fans once again with its exciting blend of music and intense drama.

With four episodes released so far, the anime continues to raise expectations as the story grows increasingly fascinating. As the excitement is on the rise surrounding the sequel, fans are eager to learn more about the season, including the complete release schedule, episode count, broadcast times, and other important updates.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Sakiko in the anime (Image via SANZIGEN)

According to information from the official website, home media, and X account of the anime, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - will feature a total of 13 episodes, airing within a single cour. As part of the Winter 2025 lineup, new episodes air every Thursday at 11 PM JST on various Japanese TV platforms.

Due to timezone differences, the English-subtitled versions are generally available for most international viewers earlier on the same day. The first episode premiered on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Having released four episodes thus far, the story continues to gain momentum, captivating audiences with its intense and engaging storyline.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PDT) 1 (Released) January 2, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 2 (Released) January 9, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 3 (Released) January 16, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 4 (Released) January 23, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 5 January 30, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 6 February 6, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 7 February 13, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 8 February 20, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 9 February 27, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 10 March 6, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 11 March 13, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 12 March 20, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM 13 March 27, 2025 7:30 PM/2 PM/6 PM

It should be noted that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change based on announcements from the studio. Fortunately, no delays have been reported at this time.

Where to watch Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -?

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - is airing across several Japanese TV networks, starting with TOKYO MX, airing every Thursday at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts follow on Fridays as per the JST timezone: BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi at 1:50 AM, among others.

For fans in Japan, this anime is also available for streaming on multiple platforms. First, the episode airs on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT simultaneously with the TV release. Additionally, starting Sundays after 12 AM JST, it is accessible on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and more.

International fans can watch the sequel on global streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, with Crunchyroll providing simultaneous streaming with the Japanese broadcast, ensuring the earliest access for viewers worldwide.

What to expect in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -?

Uika in episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

The sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - centers on Sakiko Togawa and her new band, Ave Mujica, which she forms after leaving MyGO!!!!!. Also known as BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, the story delves into Sakiko's journey with her new band as she navigates unexpected challenges and tense changes in her life.

The series portrays the band's struggles to achieve success, facing numerous obstacles that not only test the relationships and dynamics among the members but also put the band's future in jeopardy. With a realistic approach to the music genre, the narrative explores the lives of girls carrying their own burdens and desires, presenting a grounded depiction of the hardships a band might face in real life.

Whether Sakiko and Ave Mujica can rise above these challenges, make a name for themselves, and sustain their success remains for viewers to discover.

Final thoughts

With that, the narrative of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - takes fans on a thrilling and emotional journey, filled with intense drama and unforeseen twists. The exciting developments and emotional depth are sure to keep viewers hooked.

Fans can anticipate an engaging experience ahead as the Winter 2025 anime explores fascinating new storylines, packed with surprises and heartfelt moments.

