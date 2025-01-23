Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4: Sakiko and others' discovery of Mutsumi's split personality pushes the band into turmoil

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 premiered on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 4 of BanG Dream! Ave Mujica picks up with the band navigating the aftermath of Mutsumi's changed personality following their live broadcast, which initially serves to bring the group closer together.

However, during an exchange with Sakiko, Mutsumi's split personality is revealed, throwing the band into further turmoil. As the members come to terms with this revelation, the resulting tensions threaten not only their next live performance but the band's future as a whole.

This episode is packed with drama and suspense, setting the stage for the storm to come for the band. The unexpected twists surrounding Mutsumi's character continue to drive the story in thrilling directions, making this installment both gripping and emotionally engaging.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 starts with Mutsumi's altered personality unifying the band

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4, titled Acta est Fabula. (The Play is Over.), picks up from the aftermath of Mutsumi's personality shift following their live broadcast. The narrative opens with the band participating in an interview, during which Mutsumi unexpectedly takes the lead with her newfound assertiveness. Her changed demeanor continues even at school.

Later, the Ave Mujica members discuss the recent turn of events. While most of the group is pleased with the current state of affairs—mentioning how it has cleared up rumors of negativity and possible disbandment—Sakiko remains visibly uneasy. Though the others are content with the positive momentum, Uika notices Sakiko's discomfort and begins to worry about her.

Afterward, Uika and Mutsumi talk about how Sakiko might be coping with the changes. Feeling the need to support her, Uika expresses a desire to ease Sakiko's burden. Mutsumi encourages Uika to reach out and take care of Sakiko. Uika agrees enthusiastically, though Mutsumi urges her to keep their conversation a secret.

That evening, as Sakiko continues working tirelessly and reflecting on recent developments, Uika approaches her as Mutsumi suggested. Uika's genuine concern leaves Sakiko unable to argue, and she reluctantly agrees to rest.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4: Sakiko finally uncovers the truth about Mutsumi's split personality

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4, the story continues with Umiri and Taki briefly discussing the recent changes within Ave Mujica. Following this, the band members bond during a photoshoot, cheering up Sakiko.

However, tensions rise when Mutsumi takes control during another interview, frustrating Nyamu. Though she hides her displeasure in public, Nyamu shares her concerns with her mother later.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 shifts focus to preparations for their next live show, but Mutsumi surprises everyone by refusing to play guitar, claiming she can't. The band discusses how to handle the situation, as Mutsumi insists she's fine with her acting and doesn't need the guitar.

Sakiko, upset, pulls Mutsumi aside for a private conversation. She expresses confusion over Mutsumi's drastic change, questioning why she would abandon something she once cherished so deeply. Mutsumi then reveals a shocking truth: she is not Mutsumi, but Mortis, a persona that emerged after Mutsumi fell into a deep slumber.

Mortis explains that she was initially Mutsumi's companion, but after Mutsumi began suffering from the pressures of the band and a painful confrontation with Sakiko, she fell into a slumber, allowing Mortis to take over.

Mortis admits to harboring resentment toward Sakiko but promises to protect Mutsumi and the band, though she warns Sakiko that if she doesn't change her ways, Mutsumi may never awaken again.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 concludes with Mutsumi's split personality triggering a downward spiral for the band

Ave Mujica members (Image via SANZIGEN)

In the closing moments of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4, Uika finds a shocked Sakiko, who reveals Mutsumi's split personality to the rest of the members. As they discuss how to handle this situation, Mutsumi joins the conversation.

Nyamu directly confronts Mutsumi about her alternate persona. Umiri concludes that, given the situation, they may need to cancel their upcoming show, largely due to Mutsumi's guitar being essential to their performance.

As the band considers possible replacements, Mortis claims she will handle everything and promises to please the audience with her performance. However, Nyamu expresses her growing dissatisfaction with Mutsumi, leading to a heated argument among the band members.

Nyamu suggests expelling Mutsumi from the band, but Sakiko insists on bringing back the old Mutsumi, prompting Nyamu to consider quitting instead. As Mutsumi fails to convince the others to avoid disbandment, Nyamu confronts her about why she joined the band in the first place.

Unable to provide an answer, Nyamu says that with her talents, she doesn't belong with them. As the band faces the possibility of breaking up, Mutsumi's final attempt to convince them fails.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 ends on a tense note as the band's performance begins, with the members announcing the curtains closing on Ave Mujica, while Mutsumi struggles to accept this outcome.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4: A brief review

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 4 continues to deliver the anime's signature narrative style, weaving in unexpected developments and building suspense as the story unfolds.

Episode 4 kicks off with a hopeful tone but gradually transforms into something unforeseen. Studio SANZIGEN's production quality remains top-notch, and their storytelling approach keeps viewers engaged from start to finish, making for a truly captivating watch.

With the band's potential disbandment looming, the story intensifies, setting the stage for a rocky journey ahead. The animation flows smoothly, enhancing the realistic tone of the narrative. The voice cast and musical score further enhance the atmosphere, adding depth to the overall experience.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, this Winter 2025 anime not only exceeds expectations and maintains its hype but delivers an outstanding fourth episode, continuing to mark itself as a standout in this season's lineup.

