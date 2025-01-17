BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 is scheduled for release on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 PM JST. Episode 3 of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - picks up after Mutsumi's unexpected mishap during Mujica's first tour show, which inadvertently becomes a massive success. The spotlight shifts to Mutsumi as demands grow for her to recreate the moment in their future shows.

Nyamu attempts to exploit Mutsumi's rising popularity for personal gain. Although Mutsumi refuses, Nyamu's words linger in her mind, ultimately sparking tension and an argument with Sakiko. As the relationships within the band deteriorate, Mutsumi's mounting emotional turmoil leads to a dramatic and unforeseen twist during their live broadcast.

The next episode is anticipated to delve into the repercussions of Mutsumi's sudden transformation and how it will impact Ave Mujica's dynamics and their journey moving forward.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Mutsumi in episode 3 (Image via SANZIGEN)

As previously mentioned, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4, titled Acta est Fabula., will be released on several TV platforms in Japan on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Due to timezone differences, the English-subtitled version of it will be accessible earlier on the same day for most international fans.

The release timings for BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, January 23 6:00 AM Central Standard Time Thursday, January 23 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, January 23 9:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, January 23 2:00 PM Central European Time Thursday, January 23 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 23 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Thursday, January 23 10:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, January 23 11:30 PM

Where to watch BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4?

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 will be broadcast across multiple Japanese TV stations, starting with TOKYO MX on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Repeat broadcasts are set to follow on Friday, January 24, 2025, as per the JST timezone: BS NTV at 12 AM, Sun TV at 12:30 AM, TV Aichi at 1 AM, HTB at 2:06 AM, and Akita Asahi Broadcasting at 1:50 AM, among others.

Japanese fans also have the option to stream this Winter 2025 series on various streaming platforms in Japan, beginning with concurrent broadcasts alongside the TV release on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Anime Hōdai, and U-NEXT. Starting Sunday, January 26, 2025, after 12 AM JST, it will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Lemino, DMM TV, and other services.

International viewers can catch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll offers simultaneous streaming with the Japanese television broadcast, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy it without delay.

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 3: A brief recap

Mutsumi delivering an unexpected act (Image via SANZIGEN)

BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 3, titled Quid Faciam? (What Can I Do?), picks up from Mutsumi's mishap during their live show, which viewers misinterpret as a deliberate act, turning it into a sensational success.

The episode delves into Mutsumi's backstory, shedding light on her lifelong struggle with self-expression and her complex feelings about being part of a band, all of which contribute to her growing emotional turmoil.

Meanwhile, Sakiko is dissatisfied with the direction the band is taking and wrestles with her own frustrations. At the same time, Nyamu, impressed by Mutsumi's sudden rise in popularity, sees an opportunity for personal gain.

Taking advantage of a moment alone with Mutsumi, Nyamu tries to convince her to leave Mujica and start a solo career, claiming that Sakiko is holding her back. Though Mutsumi rejects the suggestion, unwilling to betray Sakiko, Nyamu's words linger in her thoughts.

As Mutsumi's newfound fame leads to demands for her to recreate the moment in future shows, the pressure mounts. Sakiko opposes the idea, concerned about its impact on the band's cohesion and balance, but Nyamu is keen to pursue it.

The increasing tension strains the group's cohesion, leading to a deepening rift among members and deteriorating the bond between Mutsumi and Sakiko.

The episode concludes with a dramatic twist as Mutsumi surprises everyone by stepping out of her shell during their live broadcast, delivering a completely unexpected and out-of-character performance.

What to expect in BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4? (speculative)

Mutsumi in episode 3 (Image via SANZIGEN)

With Mutsumi's surprising change in demeanor in the episode 3, BanG Dream! Ave Mujica episode 4 is expected to delve deeper into the consequences of her newfound attitude on the band's future, shaping the trajectory of both the dynamics among the members and the direction of the band's journey.

The upcoming episode will likely explore whether this shift leads Ave Mujica toward greater success or further discord. Fans can expect the drama to escalate, focusing on how Mutsumi's transformation impacts her bandmates, particularly her relationship with Sakiko.

