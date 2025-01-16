Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3: Mutsumi's mistake surprisingly leads to success, marking another unexpected twist for Ave Mujica

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 premiered on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 11 PM JST. Episode 3 of BanG Dream! Ave Mujica continues the band's journey, picking up after Mutsumi's mishap during their first tour show, which viewers interpret as intentional and a highlight of the performance.

The success shifts attention to Mutsumi, with rising demands for her to recreate the moment in future shows. Nyamu tries to capitalize on this, urging Mutsumi to leave Mujica and form a duo with her, but Mutsumi refuses out of loyalty to Sakiko.

However, the pressure to repeat the mishap's performance throws Mutsumi into a further growing dilemma, straining the band's dynamics and her bond with Sakiko. The episode ends with a surprising twist as Mutsumi steps out of her comfort zone during another performance and delivers an unexpected act.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 starts with Mutsumi grappling with her insecurities

Mutsumi in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3, titled Quid Faciam? (What Can I Do?), continues from Mutsumi's mishap during the band's first tour show. As the audience and band members are left wondering why she froze mid-performance, Sakiko steps in to alleviate the situation with an improvised speech.

After the show, the members praise Mutsumi's performance, remarking on how it captivated the audience. When Umiri asks if the moment was pre-planned with Sakiko, Mutsumi admits that she froze because of an unintentional mistake. Sakiko elaborates that Mutsumi struggles to recover from slip-ups during live performances.

Later at home, Mutsumi retreats into her imaginary world, confiding in her imaginary dolls about her frustrations. The narrative explores her past through flashbacks, revealing her difficulties with expressing herself in public, and the immense pressure she faced as the daughter of two successful entertainers.

Discovering her passion for guitar eventually gave her a sense of identity, but Mutsumi still struggles to find joy in being part of a band like her bandmates. Haunted by regrets and guilt over CRYCHIC's disbandment, Mutsumi's insecurities deepen, leaving her feeling even more isolated.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3: Mutsumi's mistake surprisingly leads to success, but it strains relationships among the members further

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast episode 3 then reveals how the audience interpreted Mutsumi's mishap as part of the performance, leading to widespread praise. As the incident becomes a hot topic among fans, Sakiko confides in Uika, expressing this is not the direction she wants the band to take.

She blames herself for not paying enough attention to Mutsumi after bringing her into the band. Uika tries to comfort her but fails.

The focus then shifts to Nyamu's life. During her acting lessons, Nyamu's teacher also praises Mutsumi's performance. After returning home, Nyamu plans a collaboration with her neighbor, LAYER.

Afterward, she's excited to find her video going viral, but her enthusiasm fades when she notices the comments are all about Mutsumi. Acknowledging Mutsumi's talent, Nyamu decides to use it to her advantage.

Mutsumi in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Later in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3, Nyamu arrives at practice first and finds Mutsumi alone. Seizing the opportunity, she attempts to convince Mutsumi to leave Mujica and have a solo career. Mutsumi hesitates, fearing that leaving would cause Sakiko pain.

Nyamu persists, suggesting that Sakiko is holding Mutsumi back. Sakiko overhears the conversation, but Nyamu doesn't seem to mind speaking ill of her. As the other members join, Mutsumi's mind starts to race, questioning her feelings toward Sakiko and wondering if she should consider Nyamu's offer.

The band receives an invitation to appear on a national broadcast show. While Sakiko acknowledges it's a great opportunity, the demand to repeat the mishap moment for the broadcast causes a dilemma.

Recognizing that the attention is shifting from the band to Mutsumi, Sakiko opposes the idea, but Nyamu wants to proceed. Mutsumi struggles to make a decision, and her anxiety grows with the mounting pressure.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 concludes with Mutsumi's unexpected act during the live broadcast

In the closing moments of Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3, the focus shifts to the band's next performance. Nyamu pushes for Mutsumi to replicate her earlier act, citing audience demand, but Sakiko remains firmly opposed.

During the show, the audience cheers enthusiastically but expresses disappointment at not witnessing Mutsumi's signature act. Afterward, tensions within the band escalate, with all members except Mutsumi clashing over their diverging views, leading to a heated fallout as frustrations and complaints mount. Overwhelmed, Mutsumi panics as the chaos reminds her of CRYCHIC's disbandment.

Mutsumi freezes up during the live show (Image via SANZIGEN)

Later in episode 3, Mutsumi and Sakiko have a private argument. Sakiko lashes out, questioning why Mutsumi no longer supports her or fully participates, before storming off. Unbeknownst to them, Uika overhears the argument.

During the live broadcast, the band members continue their disputes off-camera. Mutsumi, overcome with anxiety, begins to believe that Mujica is heading toward disbandment, just like CRYCHIC, and blames herself. Seeking comfort, she turns to her imaginary friend, the Mortis doll, who reassures her, claiming to be her only true ally. As the pressure builds, the doll seemingly engulfs her.

As the performance begins, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - episode 3 takes another dramatic twist. The anime closes yet another episode on a tense note as Mutsumi suddenly breaks free from her hesitations, delivering an unexpected performance accompanied by a speech that catches everyone off guard.

