Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 review: A must-watch Winter 2025 anime that redefines music genre stereotypes

The world of drama and music makes a return with Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1, premiering on Thursday, January 2, 2025, at 11:00 PM JST. Following the success of its predecessor, BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, which charmed audiences during the Summer 2023 season, this sequel arrives with high expectations as part of the Winter 2025 lineup.

This Episode 1 review delves into how Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - balances its music-driven narrative with thrilling drama, while also looking into the key production elements that set the show's foundation. Is it worth adding it to your watchlist? Let's find out.

Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 review: A serious tone in the music genre that offers an immersive watch

Under the production of studio SANZIGEN, the sequel to BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, offers an exciting debut. Also known as BanG Dream! Ave Mujica, the opening episode delivers a fresh yet familiar experience.

Titled Sub Rosa, the premiere successfully builds on the excitement of the previous season. True to the BanG Dream! franchise, it maintains the series' unique take on the music genre, but with a darker, more mature twist.

Unlike typical music anime, which often lean towards lighthearted, bubbly tones with comedy and emotional plots, Ave Mujica brings a heavier and more intense storyline. While emotional themes are present, the plot dives deeper, offering a realistic exploration of the complexities within a band and its members.

Nyamu in Episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

Though the plot in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 may not be groundbreaking, it takes a realistic approach to depict the challenges faced by a newly formed band, showing scenarios that are often experienced in such situations. While not exceptional, this doesn't mean the experience is lacking. The portrayal of real-life struggles is masterfully done, offering a refreshingly realistic experience.

Themes like friendship, support, conflict, betrayal, and fallout are explored with exceptional portrayal, offering a relatable and impactful experience for viewers.

The narrative intensity and tense atmosphere are maintained throughout, ensuring viewers stay captivated from start to finish. Through an impactful and emotional story, it gives an engaging start to the season and keeps the audience hooked, successfully raising anticipation for what's to come.

Overall, SANZIGEN's production in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 is incredibly entertaining as it seamlessly blends music with everyday life and drama. This highly engaging and promising start to the season leaves fans excited, offering hope for a captivating addition to the Winter 2025 lineup.

Production overview: Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -Episode 1 is well-made, but expect CGI visuals

Ave Mujica members (Image via SANZIGEN)

Studio SANZIGEN kicks off the season with an impressive start in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1. Featuring returning staff from its prequel, the studio delivers a solid production quality. The 13th-episode sequel is directed by Kōdai Kakimoto, with Yuniko Ayana in charge of the script and supervision.

While the production quality impresses with skillful direction and an engaging script, the animation is decent. The use of CGI is noticeable, though it doesn't significantly impact the overall experience.

The animation generally flows smoothly, with any jarring or abrupt moments being minimal and not disrupting the overall flow of the sequences. Each scene is handled with care and crafted meticulously, providing a dynamic experience for the most part.

The voice cast's performances in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 are also noteworthy, one of the standout aspects of the production which adds greatly to the experience. Their portrayal of emotions enhances the viewing experience, making the episode feel more vibrant.

As a music-centered anime, the music composition plays a significant role and is executed well. Although the use of CGI may be off-putting for some viewers, those who can look past it will find a highly entertaining episode, where the positive elements of the production far outweigh the negatives.

To sum up

The band performing in Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 (Image via SANZIGEN)

In conclusion, Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast - Episode 1 is a well-produced opening that comes with an engaging experience. The narrative strikes a perfect balance between intense drama and the musical theme, creating a seamless blend.

Overall, this first episode is promising, offering an immersive watch and raising hopes for the rest of the season. As such, fans of the music and drama genre should definitely consider adding BanG Dream! Ave Mujica to their Winter 2025 anime watchlist.

