Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4: Jinwoo steps into the spotlight as an S-Rank Hunter and crosses paths with Cha Hae-in

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 was released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST. While the first three episodes have already created significant buzz among fans, this episode takes the excitement to the next level as it delves into the Retesting Rank Arc, where Sung Jinwoo is officially revealed as an S-Rank Hunter during his re-evaluation.

Episode 4 also features Jinwoo's first encounter with Choi Jong-in and Go Gunhee. Additionally, this episode kicks off the Hunters Guild Gate Arc, culminating in the highly anticipated first meeting between Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in, leaving fans eager for more.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 opens with Jinwoo's re-evaluation and the revelation of his S-Rank status

Jinwoo undergoing re-evaluation (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, titled Need to Stop Faking, adapts chapters 61 to 66 of the manhwa, faithfully covering the majority of events from the webtoon.

Trending

The episode begins with Jinwoo exiting the Demon Castle, reflecting on the need to acquire the final ingredient for the Holy Water of Life to cure his mother. To achieve this, he must defeat the Demon Castle's boss. Realizing that his current level isn't sufficient for such a challenge, Jinwoo decides to undergo a Hunter rank re-evaluation to qualify for advanced raids and expedite his growth.

The story then shifts to Jinwoo arriving at the Hunter's Association for his re-evaluation. Upon spotting him, a White Tiger Guild representative informs Yoonho of Jinwoo's presence. During the evaluation, the mana meter malfunctions, showing an error.

Expand Tweet

An employee explains that the device cannot measure mana levels beyond the S-Rank threshold, suggesting that Jinwoo may be Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter. Due to the unprecedented reading, Jinwoo's re-evaluation is placed on hold, pending approval from higher authorities, and he is asked to return in three days.

Meanwhile, the narrative transitions to a discussion between Jong-in and Jinchul. As they're near the Association building, Jong-in notices a disturbance at the evaluation center and decides to accompany Jinchul to investigate the situation.

Also read: Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38: Sung Suho faces Tielle amid his showdown with Minsung

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 4: Jinwoo has his first encounter with Choi Jong-in and Go Gunhee

Expand Tweet

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, Jinwoo's potential as an S-Rank Hunter causes quite a stir at the Hunter's Association. As the commotion unfolds, Jong-in and Jinchul arrive at the scene. The moment Jong-in lays eyes on Jinwoo, he's convinced of his incredible strength. Introducing himself, he extends an invitation for Jinwoo to join his Hunters Guild.

However, Jinwoo unexpectedly declines, citing that he's in a rush, and quickly leaves the scene. As Jong-in is stunned by the rejection, Yoonho arrives, eager to meet Jinwoo, but realizes he has already left. Putting the pieces together, Jong-in concludes that Jinwoo must be the mysterious Hunter involved in the Red Gate incident.

Jinwoo meets Jong-in in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Later that evening, Jinwoo visits his mother at the hospital, where he is approached by Jinchul and Go Gunhee, the Hunters Association Chairman. Gunhee congratulates him on his achievement and explains the reason for the delay in finalizing S-Ranks' evaluation—a deliberate grace period to meet extraordinary Hunters and offer them positions within the Association.

While Jinwoo is impressed by Gunhee's strength and a tempting offer, he politely declines the offer, prioritizing his personal growth and strength, stating that belongs in the dungeons. Gunhee, though rejected, is impressed by Jinwoo's resolve and spirit.

Il-Hwan during his fight with Dongsoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, in the United States, a hospitalized Hwang Dongsoo has a conversation with the Deputy Director about Sung Il-Hwan. While Il-Hwan's actions during their confrontation were far from those of a typical beast, driven by thoughts of revenge for his previous humiliating defeat, Dongsoo insists that he's a beast and vows to grow stronger and hunt him down once he recovers.

At the same time, Jinwoo begins strategizing how to defeat the Demon Castle's boss. Realizing he may need equipment to counter fire magic, he checks the Hunter's Auction Market for tools but finds them prohibitively expensive.

Also read: Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 38: Sung Suho faces Tielle amid his showdown with Minsung

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 4 wraps up with the start of the Hunters Guild Gate Arc and Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter

Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4, Jinwoo seizes the chance to join an A-Rank gate raid with the Hunter's Guild to fund his plans, though only as a mining recruit. As Gunhee and Jinchul discuss why an S-Rank hunter would participate as a miner, the focus shifts to the raid itself.

Once the strike team eliminates most of the monsters except for the boss, the miners are sent in. It is here that Jinwoo first notices Cha Hae-in, the guild's second-in-command. Sensing a powerful aura, Hae-in briefly mistakes Jinwoo's presence for Gunhee's, but he quickly suppresses his aura, impressed by her sharp instincts.

Jinwoo prepares to face the boss (Image via A-1 Pictures)

While mining, Jinwoo astonishes his fellow recruits with his strength, leaving them baffled as to how someone as strong as he can be an E-Rank. When the group takes a break, Jinwoo, now alone in the dungeon, decides to explore the boss's room out of curiosity.

In front of the boss' room, Jinwoo realizes that its strength exceeds even that of Metus. Intrigued, he contemplates testing his abilities against it, despite knowing this could result in significant losses for the guild.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 ends on a tense cliffhanger just as Jinwoo is about to probe the boss, Cha Hae-in suddenly appears behind him, demanding to know why he, a miner, has ventured into the boss's chamber.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback