Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms is a rom-com Shonen that premiered as part of the Winter 2025 anime lineup under SynergySP's production. Also known as Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai, it adapts the Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Ran Kuze.

Originally serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine starting in May 2021, the manga's rising popularity eventually paved the way for its anime adaptation, which has quickly captured the hearts of anime fans following its debut.

With the growing popularity, viewers are keen to learn more about the season, including the complete release schedule, episode count, broadcast timings, and other key details.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

Medaka and Mona (Image via SynergySP)

As confirmed by the official website, home media, and the X account for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, the anime will consist of 12 episodes, airing within a single cour. Part of the Winter 2025 lineup, the series releases new episodes every Tuesday at 12 AM JST on various Japanese TV stations.

For most international viewers, the English-subtitled versions are typically available earlier on Mondays. The opening episode premiered on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST. With three episodes already released, the story is steadily picking up pace and continues to captivate anime fans worldwide.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and PDT.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/PDT) 1 (Released) January 7, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 2 (Released) January 14, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 3 (Released) January 21, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 4 January 28, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 5 February 4, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 6 February 11, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 7 February 18, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 8 February 25, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 9 March 4, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 10 March 11, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 11 March 18, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM 12 March 25, 2025 8:30 PM/3 PM/7 PM

It's important to note that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change based on any announcements from the studio. As of now, however, no delays have been reported.

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms airs on several TV platforms across Japan, starting with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, every Tuesday at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts are scheduled on AT-X later that day at 11:00 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and more, offering flexible viewing options.

For international audiences, the debut anime is available on major streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the series.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms?

Medaka and Mona's love blossoms (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms follows Mona Kawai, a 17-year-old high school girl who thrives on her popularity and cuteness. However, her confidence in her ability to charm anyone shatters when her usual tricks fail to sway Medaka Kuroiwa, a stoic new transfer student seemingly unaffected by her allure.

Determined to protect her "queen bee" status, Mona pulls out all the stops to win him over, amping up her cuteness and even resorting to bold, risque moves and physical allure. While other boys are left enchanted, Medaka remains steadfast, frustrating Mona to no end.

What Mona doesn't realize is that Medaka's indifference stems from his monk training, which requires him to abstain from worldly temptations. Despite his unyielding exterior, Medaka secretly struggles to stay composed around Mona, as he's never interacted closely with girls before—especially one as captivating as her.

The rom-com Shonen humorously explores Mona's relentless attempts to break Medaka's composure, even as she begins to feel unexpected emotions herself. Meanwhile, Medaka fights to maintain his discipline while facing the very challenges his training warns against.

Final thoughts

Mona and Medaka in episode 1 (Image via SynergySP)

With its unique premise, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms offers a refreshing rom-com narrative infused with an unexpected twist. The hilarious interplay between Mona's relentless efforts and Medaka's determined yet struggling resolve creates a delightful blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

As love begins to blossom unexpectedly, viewers are treated to a romance dynamic that keeps the story engaging. Fans can look forward to a delightful and heartwarming journey with this new addition to the Winter 2025 anime lineup, offering plenty of laughs and warm moments along the way.

