Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The third installment, aired on Sunday, January 26, 2025, takes a more lighthearted and romance-driven direction after the intense revelation of Nene's shortened lifespan in the previous episode.

The story follows Nene's journey as she searches for Hanako, while Kou begins his mission to discover ways to alter her imminent fate. It concludes with a touching moment between Hanako and Nene, ending the installment on a sweet and heartwarming note.

The next episode is anticipated to kick off the Summer Lights Arc, exploring Nene, Hanako, and Kou's adventures as they attend a summer festival.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Hanako and Nene share a kiss (Image via Lerche)

As previously noted, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, titled Summer Lights, is scheduled to air across Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, the English-subtitled version of it will be accessible to most international fans earlier on the same day.

Trending

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 1 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 2 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 2 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 2 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, February 2 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 2 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 2 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 2 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 will be airing on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

For fans in Japan, this Winter 2025 anime is streaming on several platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, starting at 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

International viewers have the option to catch the next episode on several global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, which provide viewing options for fans worldwide.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3: A brief recap

Kou and Nene in episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, titled Lost and Found, adapts chapters 28 and 29 of the manga. Following the revelation of Nene's shortened lifespan in episode 2, the second episode takes a lighter approach while continuing to build on earlier development.

The story follows Nene as she discovers an anonymous love letter, excitedly believing it to be her first. Determined to share her joy, she searches for Hanako, crossing paths with various characters, including Yuko, Kou, Tsuchigomori-sensei, Akane, and Teru.

Along the way, Kou promises Nene to always be by her side, and then seeks Tsuchigomori's help to change her fate. This leads him to discover a startling prediction—Nene is destined to share her first kiss with Hanako that day. Startled, Kou rushes off to prevent this outcome.

Expand Tweet

Eventually, Nene finds Hanako on the roof. She proudly shows him her letter and, noticing his distant mood, decides to cheer him up with a surprise kiss on the cheek. Flustered, Hanako hugs her and warns her to be careful with such bold moves, whispering something in her ear that leaves her embarrassed.

As Kou arrives, unsure if he's too late, Hanako teases them both before leaving. It's soon revealed that Hanako's whisper was him informing Nene that the love letter was actually intended for Aoi.

The episode ends on a humorous and romantic note, with Nene mortified over her misunderstanding, Kou confused about whether the kiss happened, and Hanako secretly cherishing Nene's kiss.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4? (speculative)

Nene's kiss leaves Hanao blushing (Image via Lerche)

Episode 3 concludes the Three Clock Keepers Arc, while the following arc, The Hell of Mirrors Arc, was already covered in the previous season. As such, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 is set to dive into the Summer Lights Arc.

The upcoming installment is expected to follow Nene, Hanako, and Kou as they venture on new adventures at a summer festival. However, fans can anticipate an unexpected twist—this won't be an ordinary festival, but one with a supernatural edge.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback