Sakamoto Days episode 4 review: Flawless animation does justice to Sakamoto vs. Boiled showdown

Sakamoto Days episode 4 premiered early on Netflix Japan on Saturday, January 25, 2025, giving Japanese viewers a head start with the latest installment before its global release. Building on the success of its first three episodes, the anime continues to maintain its momentum in this fourth entry.

The much-awaited adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's fan-favorite series delivers another captivating mix of intense action and humor. The stakes rise as Sakamoto and his crew continue their amusement park escapades, only to encounter a new assassin duo, Boiled and Obiguro.

Tensions peak when Sakamoto comes face-to-face with Boiled, an old acquaintance from his hitman days, leading to a thrilling clash. TMS Entertainment once again delivers an action-packed episode with a seamless blend of peak combat, comedic moments, and the introduction of new characters and plotlines that further expand the plot.

Let's dive into the review to explore how the anime continues to mark itself as one of the highlights of the Winter 2025 lineup.

Sakamoto Days episode 4 narrative review: A faithful yet enhanced adaptation delivers the perfect dose of action and humor

Following the three hype-setting opening episodes, TMS Entertainment delivers another thrilling installment with Sakamoto Days episode 4. Titled Hard-Boiled, this episode adapts manga chapters 9 to 11, staying largely faithful to the source material.

Under Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's adept scripting, the episode moves the story forward seamlessly. While it wraps up Sakamoto's group's encounter with the silver-haired assassin, Tatsu, it introduces a new hitman duo, Boiled and Obiguro.

The narrative heats up with the tense confrontation between Boiled and Sakamoto, and the revelation of their shared history from their assassin training days adds to the excitement.

Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu in Sakamoto Days episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The episode begins with a lighthearted tone as Sakamoto and co's fight with Tatsu concludes, and they learn about the Dondenkai's involvement in the bounty on Sakamoto. Gradually, the story builds into an action-driven narrative with the arrival of Boiled and Obiguro, adding to the thrill.

Balancing humor and peak action, episode 4 keeps viewers captivated throughout. Sakamoto's group attempts to keep the assassination attempts hidden from his wife, Aoi, and daughter, Hana, adding a unique mix of lighthearted moments and suspense. Meanwhile, the history between Sakamoto and Boiled injects humor and emotional depth, especially from Boiled's perspective.

Young Sakamoto and Boiled in Sakamoto Days episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the closing moments, Sakamoto acknowledges Boiled and promises to go all out in their clash, perfectly setting the stage for the next episode. Additionally, Sakamoto losing weight for part two of their face-off adds to the excitement of their ongoing showdown.

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 4 is a brilliant showcase of how humor, action, and tension can be seamlessly woven into a cohesive and highly entertaining watch. Staying true to the manga, the anime enhances its visuals and delivery, breathing new life into both humorous and adrenaline-filled moments.

With this episode, TMS Entertainment continues to surpass fan expectations with its exceptional production and narrative direction, providing an installment that not only meets but exceeds what fans hoped for.

Sakamoto Days episode 4: TMS Entertainment elevates the Sakamoto vs. Boiled clash with top-tier animation and visual flair

Sakamoto vs. Boiled (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Studio TMS Entertainment once again showcases its exceptional production quality in Sakamoto Days episode 4, seamlessly blending lighthearted comedy with tense action. Beyond the narrative charm, the studio delivers a stellar adaptation that truly shines in its animation.

The action sequences, particularly the epic showdown between Sakamoto and Boiled, are visually stunning, featuring dynamic visuals and expertly crafted shots that amplify the intensity and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Sakamoto's group in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The voice cast continues to impress, bringing each character to life with incredible precision. Yuki Hayashi's musical composition further elevates the atmosphere, especially during the fight scenes, infusing them with an exhilarating energy that enhances the tension and excitement.

These elements collectively contribute to an immersive and thrilling viewing experience, enhancing the episode's overall appeal. The flawless combination of these production elements makes Sakamoto Days episode 4 an unforgettable and thoroughly entertaining installment.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, Sakamoto Days episode 4 is a well-crafted installment that strikes a perfect balance between thrilling action and lighthearted moments. TMS Entertainment's exceptional direction and animation not only stay true to the source material but also elevate its overall appeal, bringing the story to life with remarkable finesse.

This episode captivates both manga readers and anime-only fans alike, offering an engaging experience that leaves viewers thoroughly entertained and satisfied. It stands out as a highlight of the season and proves why Sakamoto Days deserves a spot on every anime enthusiast's watchlist for the Winter 2025 season.

