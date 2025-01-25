Sakamoto Days episode 4 was released on January 25, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode showcased Boiled and Oguro's assassination attempt on Taro Sakamoto. Boiled, who was Sakamoto's colleague in the past, wanted to settle an old score.

On the other hand, Obiguro was happy to have fun with Shin and Lu. Undoubtedly, Sakamoto Days episode 4 showcased impressive fights and comedic scenes. Aside from Sakamoto and Shin, the episode focused chiefly on Boiled and Obiguro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 4.

Sakamoto Days episode 4: Boiled and Obiguro prepare to assassinate Taro Sakamoto

Boiled and Obiguro in Sakamoto Days episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 4 begins with Obiguro itching to assassinate Taro Sakamoto quickly as she cannot stand the large crowd at the amusement park. Her partner, Boiled, reminds her that it's not an easy game, which is why, he wants to go "Hard-boiled."

Trending

Suddenly, he lashes at Obiguro, who almost steps on an ant's trail. Boiled reminds his partner that his motto is only to take his targets' lives and nobody else's. Elsewhere in Sakamoto Days episode 4, Lu Shaotang gets the poison's antidote from the assassin and applies it to Shin Asakura's eyes.

Meanwhile, Taro Sakamoto interrogates the man and finds out that the Dondenkai Assassin Agency, a shady company specializing in one-man operations, hired him to carry out the assassination. Shin wonders where the assassin's loyalty lies since he easily spilled the beans.

Tatsu and Shin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

However, the man tells him that he was only running a gig for them, with no strings attached. In other words, he doesn't feel a special loyalty toward the company. Following that, the assassin asks Shin whether he belongs to JAA. According to Sakamoto Days episode 4, JAA refers to the Japanese Association of Assassins.

It's a professional organization where Shin and Taro Sakamoto used to work. The assassin then asks Taro whether the rumors of him being an ex-Order are true. Yet before he can answer, Sakamoto's wife and daughter arrive at the scene. Since they are hungry, the party decides to look for a restaurant.

As they leave, the assassin asks Shin whether he's not going to kill him. Shin Asakura tells the man that they have come to the amusement park to have fun, not to kill. The assassin, who has been comprehensively beaten, decides to have one more ride and head home.

Lu, Sakamoto, and Shin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, at the restaurant, Shin Asakura's head buzzes due to the antidote's side effects. As a result, he's not being able to read others' thoughts. Shin says it has never happened to him before and apologizes to his boss. At that moment, Aoi returns with some beverages and other food items.

She thinks everyone is acting slightly weird. Aoi wonders whether they are hiding something from her. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days episode 4, Boiled and Obiguro apprehend the assassin at the restroom. Boiled refers to him as Tatsu, and says he plans to assassinate Taro Sakamoto.

On the other hand, Obiguro, who has never met Sakamoto before, looks forward to their first encounter. As for Boiled, Taro Sakamoto's name makes the scar on his face ache. Following that, the narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 4 reveals Boiled and Obiguro's feats.

Obiguro and Tatsu in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Although they appear to be lighthearted, the duo has slaughtered more than 200 people at the Ronriko incident two years ago. As a result, they have earned the name, Duo of the Dondenkai. The narrative then switches to Shin, who assures Aoi that they aren't hiding anything from her.

Even though he is on the verge of collapsing, Shin keeps a steady front and acts as if everything is fine. After trying almost every ride, Aoi and Hana then suggest going to the Haunted House as their next destination in the amusement park. Sakamoto and Shin realize a haunted house serves the prime assassination conditions.

Sakamoto Days episode 4: Sakamoto faces an ordeal against Boiled

Aoi and Hana decide to go to the haunted house (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto and his family enter the "Hospital of Terror" since Aoi and Hana want to experience some thrill. Since it's the perfect assassination spot, Sakamoto, Shin and Lu stay vigilant. Meanwhile, Boiled and Obiguro get ready to enjoy the "horror show." Just as Shin and Sakamoto suspected, the assassins come after them one by one.

However, Shin Asakura and Taro Sakamoto's impressive skills help them detect the assassins faster than they can anticipate. That said, the duo finds it extremely difficult to hide their act from Aoi and Hana. Sakamoto then picks up a license card from one of the assassins and hands it over to Shin, who notices that it's from a relatively new assassin.

He feels there's no need to worry if their enemies are amateurs. Meanwhile, in Sakamoto Days episode 4, Obiguro gets shivers seeing Sakamoto in action. However, Boiled doesn't want Obiguro to mess with him since he has a personal score to settle.

Taro Sakamoto and Boiled, as seen in their prime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following that, Sakamoto Days episode 4 delves into a flashback to reveal Boiled and Taro Sakamoto's past. Boiled used to think that Sakamoto wouldn't be popular with the ladies since he perceived him as a "Hard-Boiled" individual like him. However, when Sakamoto received plenty of chocolates from girls, he was disillusioned. That's why, Boiled wants to settle an old score.

Meanwhile, in the haunted house, Sakamoto and his party face one assassin after another. Lu Shaotang gets tired of it, so she drinks her family's traditional medicine, which happens to be alcohol. Just then, an overwhelming number of assassins, disguised as zombies, come after Sakamoto.

Boiled and Obiguro also enter the party to face their respective opponents. Obiguro lets Boiled have fun with Taro Sakamoto, while she takes on Lu and Shin. Meanwhile, the sudden rush separates Taro Sakamoto from his family, including Shin and Lu. Sakamoto asks Boiled where his family is. When the hitman doesn't answer, he gets ready to show him "Hell."

Obiguro, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 4 then showcases two narratives alternatively. On one day, Boiled faces Sakamoto, while Shin and Lu engage in combat against Obiguro. Boiled realizes that Sakamoto doesn't remember him. However, Sakamoto wants him to cut the small talk and tell him where his family is.

Since Boiled doesn't answer him, Sakamoto charges at the assassin. However, Boiled fights back using specialized bombs. Elsewhere, Obiguro apprehends Shin to instigate Lu. She threatens to eliminate Shin if she doesn't attack her seriously. The narrative then changes to Boiled, who feels Sakamoto has lost his shape in a proper battle.

Boiled showcases his Rocket Dynamic Punch (Image via TMS Entertainment)

He laments that Sakamoto, whom he used to look up to as the epitome of "Hard-Boiled" has no fire left in him. As such, he demonstrates Super Bombs and Dynamic Rocket Punches.

Boiled lashes at Sakamoto for failing to protect his family due to his current weak state. He sends the ex-hitman flying and bids his childhood goodbye. Yet, just then, he realizes a cold sensation.

Sakamoto perfectly describes the composition of Boiled's special bombs as he emerges from the shadows. Sakamoto Days episode 4 ends with Taro Sakamoto ready to go all out after losing his weight in the fight.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days episode 4 saw Boiled and Obiguro's impressive debut, as they pushed Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and Lu to their limits. Taro Sakamoto finally got to face a worthy opponent, who could bring out his actual potential.

One of the highlights of Sakamoto Days episode 4 was how TMS Entertainment remained true to the manga and perfectly portrayed the iconic moments in animated form. From Boiled and Obiguro's unique chemistry to Sakamoto's struggle, everything was on point.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback