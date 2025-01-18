Sakamoto Days episode 3: Nagumo warns Sakamoto about the bounty hunters as Shin gets his moment to shine

Sakamoto Days episode 3 was released on January 18, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode saw Nagumo's entry into the anime, who warned Taro Sakamoto about the one billion yen bounty on his head. As a result, Sakamoto had to deal with some assassination attempts on him.

At the same time, Sakamoto Days episode 3 showcased Shin Asakura in a different light, as he perfectly utilized his psychic powers against a formidable opponent to save his boss. TMS Entertainment has done a fabulous job of portraying the iconic moments from the manga in the anime format.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 3.

Sakamoto Days episode 3: Nagumo tells Taro Sakamoto about the one billion yen bounty

Shin and Lu bicker with each other (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 3 kicks off with Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang bickering with each other over mundane issues at Sakamoto's convenience store. Shin holds Lu on fire for starting her shift two hours late. He also reminds her not to put the detergent on the fridge and misplace other items.

Shin wonders whether Lu has ever done a job before. The ex-mafia girl reveals how she used to help her father dig holes to bury suspicious sacks. Shin thinks Lu is ruining the peaceful vibe of the shop, and urges Sakamoto to fire her.

Just then in Sakamoto Days episode 3, Taro Sakamoto breaks his own character and talks more than he has ever done. He tells Shin not to talk like that and implores Lu to apologize when she's late. Shin and Lu are incredulous to find their boss in a different mood.

Sakamoto and his doppelganger (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At that moment, another Taro Sakamoto enters the shop. Shin and Lu realize one of them must be a doppelganger. Sakamoto Days episode 3 then showcases the real Sakamoto addressing the other as Nagumo. According to the episode, Nagumo used to be Sakamoto's ex-colleague.

At first, he lies about his age and current occupation. However, Sakamoto reveals Nagumo is 27 years old and still works as a hitman. During their conversation, Nagumo informs Taro Sakamoto about the one billion bounty on his head. Shin feels the hitman is still lying about it.

However, Nagumo says he's serious. According to Sakamoto Days episode 3, the bounty on Sakamoto's head was decided at the JAA's conference the other day. Since the word is out, he feels Sakamoto should be wary of the regular assassination attempts.

Nagumo in Sakamoto Days episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Turns out Nagamo isn't joking as an amateur assassin called Pizza Nakajima enters the shop to kill Sakamoto. However, Nagumo easily knocks him unconscious. When he tries to kill the hitman, Sakamoto sternly tells him not to do it. Nagumo wonders whether Taro Sakamoto can take on the higher-level assassins with his "No-Kill Policy."

As Nagumo is about to leave, Sakamoto asks him who'd benefit from his death. Nagumo thinks it's a valid question. However, he reminds him that an assassin's job is to carry out orders, not to question them. At the same time, he thinks Sakamoto hasn't been discreet enough with his recent exploits, such as wiping out the Danshokai Triad.

Taro Sakamoto warns the assassins (Image via TMS Entertainment)

At any rate, Nagumo leaves the scene taking Pizza Nakajima with him. Elsewhere in Sakamoto Days episode 3, the JAA members witness Nakajima's operation through a hidden camera in the pizza box.

One of them feels they must outwit Sakamoto in all spheres to stand a chance. Just then, Sakamoto is seen talking to the camera. He promises to show them hell if they continue to show their faces.

Sakamoto Days episode 3: Shin Asakura protects Taro Sakamoto from an assassination attempt

Hana reminds Sakamoto about the amusement park plan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The narrative for Sakamoto Days episode 3 switches the perspective to Shin Asakura, who thinks they will see more assassins like the pizza delivery person around the neighborhood. Sakamoto thinks it's better to stay at home and lie low. Just then, his daughter Hana gleefully reminds him about meeting "Sugar-chan" the next day.

Suddenly, Sakamoto remembers their amusement park outing plan. The episode then skips to the next day, when Sakamoto arrives at the amusement park with his family, Shin, and Lu. Sakamoto and his new recruits are perplexed to see the large crowd at the amusement park, fully aware that it's the perfect place for an assassination attempt on the former.

Lu, Sakamoto, and Shin in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As Sakamoto gives his family some quality time, Shin and Lu decide to protect their boss from the assassins. Shin Asakura informs Lu that he can read the thoughts of everyone within a 20-meter radius. He adds that anyone plotting a murder would be in a heightened emotional state.

Using his psychic powers, Shin detects a suspicious person approaching Sakamoto and informs him about it. Without even looking at the assassin (Kurii Ningu), Sakamoto plunges a ballpoint pen at his chest, ensuring it doesn't hit the vital organs.

Elsewhere, another assassin observes Kurii's failure. He wonders whether Sakamoto is truly a former legend. At the same time, he thinks Shin Asakura's powers could bring trouble. Therefore, he clears his thoughts and prepares to do his business.

The assassin, seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 3 then shows the assassin casually walking past Shin, without raising suspicion. Elsewhere, Sakamoto and his family board a roller coaster, with Shin and Lu joining them. Suddenly, Lu notices the unnamed assassin and thinks he might be suspicious.

By the time the duo realizes the person is an assassin, the roller coaster sets off. The hitman then shoots a bullet at Sakamoto, which deflects off his bulletproof eyeglasses. Shin Asakura realizes he must do something; he breaks off his seat's safety bar and jumps at the precise moment when the rollercoaster makes a loop.

Shin Asakura's acrobatic skills land him in the assassin's seat, which throws him off guard. Sakamoto Days episode 3 then showcases a showdown between Shin Asakura and the assassin at the rollercoaster's track. Since Shin is unable to detect the man's thoughts, he wonders whether he's the type to move before thinking.

The assassin throws knives at Shin Asakura (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Turns out he is right as the assassin throws two knives at him at the same time. Unfortunately, Shin isn't fast enough to evade them at the same time, so one of them grazes his left leg. Although the wound itself isn't fatal, it's enough to induce him with poison. Just then in Sakamoto Days episode 2, Shin Asakura's eyesight becomes blurry.

Even though the assassin tells him he may die anytime soon, Shin Asakura stands his ground. He also defends Sakamoto, when the assassin badmouths him about being afraid of death. Contrary to discrediting him, he says Sakamoto is fearful of death because he's on a mission to protect his family and dedicate his life to them.

At that moment, Shin Asakura detects Sakamoto's voice from somewhere down the park. He lunges forward and falls to a stage, where a stageplay is going on. Amid the chaos, Shin Asakura wears the Sugar Rabbit's costume and throws punches at the assassin.

Shin Asakura defeats the assassin (Image via TMS Entertainment)

To the onlookers, it appears as if they are doing a stage play. Meanwhile, the assassin wonders how Shin can precisely follow his movements, especially when he has blocked his thoughts. Sakamoto Days episode 3 then shifts the focus to Taro Sakamoto in the audience seat, minutely observing the battle.

He relays the moves to Shin, who understands them via his psychic powers. Following Taro Sakamoto's instructions, Shin Asakura overwhelms the assassin. Sakamoto Days episode 3 ends with Shin successfully carrying out his mission to protect his boss.

Conclusion

Sakamoto Days episode 3 covered chapters 6-8 from Yuto Suzuki's manga. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the episode wonderfully depicted Shin Asakura's shining moment, as he followed his boss' instructions to defeat a standard foe.

Besides that, the episode introduced Nagumo, who had a different aura about him. One of the major highlights of Sakamoto Days episode 3 was how the production studio utilized the slow motions in Shin Asakura's battle against the assassin. Aside from the production brilliance, the episode had everything, from comedy to intense action.

