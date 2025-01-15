10 best anime to watch if you like Sakamoto Days

Since its premiere, Sakamoto Days has quickly become a fan-favorite anime thanks to its blend of over-the-top action, quirky comedy, and heartwarming family moments.

Centered around former legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto trying to lead a peaceful life running a convenience store, the series delivers thrills and laughs equally. For fans who are looking for more anime series with similar vibes and themes as Sakamoto Days, this list will provide some great recommendations.

From overpowered protagonists to comedic assassins, here are 10 of the best anime to watch if you like Sakamoto Days.

10 best anime for fans of Sakamoto Days

1) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, J.C. Staff)

For anime with overpowered protagonists dishing out ridiculous over-the-top action like Sakamoto Days, one can’t go wrong with One Punch Man. The series follows the adventures of average-looking hero Saitama who can defeat any foe with a single punch but seeks a worthy opponent that can challenge his strength.

Just like Sakamoto brings lethal skills from his assassin days to comedic mundane tasks, Saitama boasts perhaps the greatest raw power in anime history while still dealing with everyday problems like grocery shopping or killing a pesky mosquito.

Fans who want hard-hitting action balanced with plenty of laughs, be sure to check out this iconic series. The humor, memorable characters, and jaw-dropping fight animation make it a must-watch.

2) Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

If the dynamic between Sakamoto and his wife and daughter is one's favorite part about Sakamoto Days, then Spy x Family should be next on the list. While its focus isn't solely on assassins, it centers on a family formed under unusual pretenses that find a heartwarming dynamic together.

Spy x Family follows super spy Twilight who must build a family as part of an undercover mission. He adopts a daughter and marries an assassin to complete the job, bringing together an unlikely trio with a blend of action, humor, and oddly wholesome family bonding.

With high-quality animation and a unique setup, Spy x Family delivers a feel-good story fans of Sakamoto Days are sure to enjoy.

3) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise, Bandai Namco Pictures)

For a long-running anime series that blends insane action with slapstick meta-comedy and lead characters struggling to leave violent pasts behind, Gintama is an easy recommendation for Sakamoto Days fans.

Centered around eccentric samurai Gintoki Sakata in an alternate version of feudal Japan overrun by aliens, the show tackles everything from heated sword fights to sci-fi craziness to fourth-wall-breaking humor that keeps viewers constantly laughing. It also features a huge cast of oddball yet lovable characters that form bonds and backstories as rich as the humor.

Much like Sakamoto gathering an unlikely crew of allies, Gintoki finds meaning by building an unconventional found family around his odd jobs agency. With over 350 hilarious episodes, viewers who enjoy the genre-blend of Sakamoto Days have plenty to sink their teeth into with this long-running classic.

4) Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via feel.)

This comedy gem tells the story of Nitta, an established mid-level yakuza member who suddenly becomes the caretaker of a mysterious young girl named Hina who possesses dangerous psychokinetic powers.

Much of the show’s best comedy stems from the stoic, serious gangster Nitta raising a troublemaking girl and navigating family dynamics from scratch. Nitta's tough-guy persona clashes with warmhearted absurdity while raising Hina delivers constant laughs.

With the series also featuring sci-fi elements, eccentric side characters, and heartfelt themes of family, Hinamatsuri is not to be missed for Sakamoto Days fans hungry for more yakuza family comedy.

5) Black Cat

Black Cat (Image via Gonzo)

Black Cat follows Train Heartnet, an elite assassin turned bounty hunter known as "Black Cat," who leaves his life of violence behind after meeting a kindred spirit named Saya. However, his past catches up to him, forcing Train to use his deadly skills to protect others.

With fluid action sequences, a compelling narrative exploring morality and redemption, and a ragtag group of assassins and revolutionaries clashing over the future, Black Cat delivers heavy themes behind its action thrills that Sakamoto Days enthusiasts are sure to appreciate.

And while it may be darker in tone, it still delivers humor through some goofy side characters to balance things out much like Sakamoto Days. For a grittier assassin tale with phenomenal fights, be sure to check out this underrated classic.

6) Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The show follows former gang member Eikichi Onizuka who becomes a teacher, using wildly unconventional methods to guide a class of delinquent teenagers while seeking his own path in life. GTO is constantly hilarious yet also full of heart, with Onizuka going to absurd lengths to inspire change in his pupils.

Fans of Sakamoto’s over-the-top tactics and finding purpose through unlikely connections are bound to enjoy this classic fish-out-of-water tale. Onizuka has a similarly eccentric charm to Sakamoto, winning over viewers episode by episode.

For feel-good humor coupled with moments of wisdom and emotion, be sure to dive into GTO after enjoying Sakamoto Days.

7) Lupin III

Lupin III (Image via TMS Entertainment)

While maybe not an outright comedy, the iconic thief caper series Lupin III shares Sakamoto Days’ ability to deliver crazy action with unexpected humorous twists.

Centered around the world’s greatest thief, Arsène Lupin III, and his partners in crime as they try to pull off heists while staying one step ahead of a determined inspector, the franchise delivers thrilling chases, narrow escapes, and over-the-top set pieces in the style of heist films like Mission: Impossible.

Yet it seamlessly balances peril and tension with laugh-out-loud moments of physical comedy and banter between the core cast of rambunctious thieves. For exciting capers filled with as many laughs as jaw-dropping action set pieces, Lupin III is not to be missed.

8) Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! (Image via Artland)

Another action anime centered around assassins that delivers as many laughs as badass battles, Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is a strong recommendation for enjoying more phenomenal fights coupled with oddball humor.

The series follows middle schooler Tsuna Sawada who discovers that the baby who arrives at his house is actually Reborn, an adult hitman cursed to take the form of a baby due to the Arcobaleno curse, tasked with grooming Tsuna to eventually take over as the new boss of the powerful Vongola mafia family in Italy.

The contrast between the average guy, Tsuna, suddenly dealing with brutal assassin training and larger-than-life mafia battles makes for constant entertainment. For scruffy mentors training successors in deadly arts while delivering laughs across absurd situations, Katekyo Hitman Reborn! is a perfect next watch after Sakamoto Days.

9) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

This series follows Satan himself now stuck in modern-day Japan after his conquest of Ente Isla is interrupted. To survive in this strange new world, Satan takes a job at fast food joint MgRonald’s while meeting new human friends and discovering everyday hassles that are completely different from the challenges he faced as supreme overlord back home.

The comedy arises as the devil adjusts to minimum wage work, paying rent, and learning about human relationships, often with clueless results. With occasional threats from Ente Isla escalating the action, viewers enjoy a mix of fish-out-of-water humor and badass fight scenes.

10) Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

Set during the Edo period of Japan, Samurai Champloo follows two wildly different warriors - Mugen and Jin. Mugen is a brash and freewheeling vagabond wielding a unique breakdancing-inspired fighting style. Jin, on the other hand, is a precise and disciplined ronin carrying himself with stoic grace.

Despite their constant clashes, they team up with the young girl Fuu to search for the "Samurai who smells of Sunflowers," joining her on a comedic, anachronistic, and action-packed journey through feudal Japan.

Like Sakamoto, Samurai Champloo features master swordsmen taking on all manner of foes with flair and skill. It also weaves hip-hop aesthetics and outlandish scenarios into its historic setting for comedic effect. Mugen's chaos and Jin's calm mirror Sakamoto's mix of humor and skill.

Conclusion

With its deft mix of dry comedy, family life, and assassin action, Sakamoto Days has proven to be an entertaining and unique anime. Fans of this breakout hit can find more offbeat adventures and overpowered yet unconventional heroes in anime like One Punch Man, Spy x Family, Gintama, and others on this list.

Whether fans want more assassin-turned-dads, samurais with ridiculous talents, or demonstrations of comedic invincibility, these recommendations will make perfect companions to Sakamoto Days. So get watching and enjoy all the stylish action and eccentric comedy these anime have to offer.

