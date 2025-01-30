10 anime characters who retired from their job

Many anime characters have stories centered around their occupations, making their stories compelling. Animes like Haikyuu, Hajime No Ippo, and Baby Steps thrive because of the world they are set in and the occupations of their MCs. Hinata without volleyball would not be as intriguing, and the same goes for Makanouchi without boxing.

While many anime characters thrive due to their occupation, some retire from the profession their series is set in. The struggles these characters go through as they try to adjust from their old lives to their new ones make viewers feel seen. They also remind viewers that it is never too late for a change. Here are 10 anime characters who have retired from their jobs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers.

Isshin Kurosaki and nine other anime characters who retired from their job

1) Endeavor

Endeavor retirement is an act of restitution (Image via Studio Bones)

Endeavor is one of the most famous anime characters to have retired from his job. Endeavor worked as a Pro Hero, and during his stint, he was the number two hero behind All Might. Eventually, he gets to Number One, which doesn’t give him any joy.

Endeavor officially retires from active Hero duty for two reasons: he sustained serious injuries in his battle with All For One, and he wanted to spend the rest of his life atoning for what he did to Dabi, his son and one of MHA’s most notorious villains to be born.

To try and compensate for his actions, Endeavor retires at the end of My Hero Academia.

2) Might Guy

Might Guy had a bittersweet ending (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy was one of Naruto’s most charismatic ninjas before he retired. Every panel or scene with Might Guy was full of energy, and fans loved seeing his presence on screen. He is one of the anime characters whose retirement hurt.

Might Guy retired after battling Madara Uchiha. During that fight, he used Eight Gates. Normally, that would have led to his death, but he survived due to Naruto’s intervention.

3) Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu

Their chemistry resembles that of Loid and Yor from Spy X Family (Image via P.A. Works)

Rei Suwa and Kazuki Kurusu have one of the purest friendships in anime. What makes it more beautiful is that these two anime characters put their careers on hold for a child.

Seeing the dynamic between the three unfold is amazing, and it gives the action anime a much more lighthearted tone. Though anime enthusiasts have suspected Buddy Daddies of being a BL, it is just an example of a healthy male friendship.

4) Isshin Kurosaki

Isshin Kurosaki retires for love (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshin Kurosaki is the father of Bleach’s main character, Ichigo Kurosaki. He was once the captain of the 10th Division and the head of a branch of the Shiba Clan. Isshin Kurosaki leaves all these positions to build a life with a Quincy, Masaki.

He lives as a normal human and doesn’t inform Ichigo about his status as a former Shinigami until later in the series. Isshin is one of the anime characters whose reason for retiring leaves fans in awe.

5) All Might

All Might retires at the perfect moment in MHA (Image via Studio Bones)

Among anime characters, All Might's retirement stands out due to how painful it was. From the beginning of My Hero Academia, viewers see All Might as a symbol of peace. However, when it’s discovered that he has been living with life-threatening injuries, it hurts.

Viewers saw him retire during a battle with All For One. All Might used up all embers of One For All to defeat the villain. He won the fight and made a statement inspiring the next generation of heroes to pick up the pace.

6) Akira Sato

The Fable is very similar to Sakamoto Days (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Akira Sato is the protagonist of The Fable, and at first glance, he is one anime character fans don’t want to see retire due to how cool he is. Once The Fable progresses, characters become used to Akira's awkwardness as he learns how to live as a normal civilian. At the end of the series, viewers accept Akira Sato’s decision.

7) Tatsu

Tatsu and Taro could swap places, and no one would know (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tatsu, the main character of The Way of the House Husband, plays in the same assassin trope as Akira Sato and Taro Sakamoto. He is one of those anime characters best enjoyed post-retirement as his new life is Slice-Of-Life.

As an ex-Yakuza member, he still retains elements of that era, such as his lifelike tattoos, slick-back hair, and his quickness to cut his finger when he fails. As a house husband, he displays hyper-devotion in even the most basic of life’s necessities. As his wife goes to work, he devotes his time to cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, and other homely responsibilities.

8) Eiji Date

Eiji Date is one of the most significant minor anime characters (Image via Madhouse)

Eiji Date is one of the most dedicated anime characters Otakus would ever come across. While he is a minor character in Hajime No Ippo, his impact feels monumental. Eiji Date retires after his battle with Mexican Boxer Ricardo Martinez.

Throughout the anime, Eiji is a character stuck between three battles: the past, present, and future. These are internal fights he has to contend with. He later finds resolution in Hajime No Ippo and passes the baton of Japanese boxing to Ippo Makanouchi.

9) Tsunade

Loss makes Tsunade develop a phobia for blood (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade is one of the anime characters who has retired twice. Her first retirement comes when her lover, Dan, dies. She lives away from the ninja world as a drunkard, and Naruto later convinces her to return to the ninja world. This time, she returns as Hokage. Her time as Hokage finishes after she returns from the Allied War. She retires as Hokage and leaves Kakashi as her successor.

10) Taro Sakamoto

Taro Sakamoto serves as the anchor of Sakamoto Days (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Taro Sakamoto is the star of Sakamoto Days and one of the most interesting anime characters. He is in a world of over-the-top characters but feels very grounded. This is due to his stoic disposition and how he leans in on the element of family.

His deadpan humor is responsible for most of the laughs in Sakamoto Days. However, Taro Sakamoto's main draw is his fighting ability. He is such an elegant fighter that viewers can feel it in every panel.

Final thoughts

While some anime characters succeed when they change professions, there are several others whose change doesn’t work for whatever series they are in. Uozumi’s retirement in Slam Dunk feels half-baked as viewers are robbed of the continuation of his rivalry with Akagi.

Anime characters retiring also works best in series with comedic elements. The likes of Sakamoto Days and The Fable work best because retirees struggle to exist in a normal world.

In other instances, anime characters retiring shows viewers a human side to them. When viewers see Eiji Date retire from boxing for the first time, he struggles to exist without boxing. Tsunade also experiences the same thing, as grief makes her abandon her Shinobi duties.

