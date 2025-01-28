An uncanny parallel between Sakamoto Days and Slam Dunk has fans in splits

Sakamoto Days, thanks to its recent anime adaptation, has soared in popularity. It was this one of this year's most anticipated releases. Featuring no flashy powers or abilities like modern anime, it stood out for its excellently choreographed fight scenes and well-written and paced story. Overall, quite a successful release to kick off 2025.

But recently, Sakamoto Days seemed to give a nod to another popular anime in the sports genre—Slam Dunk. It did so in the most hilarious way, and fans were definitely enjoying it. A certain close-up in the Sakamoto Days anime was nearly identical to that in Slam Dunk, which many spotted and took to social media almost instantly to share with fellow fans.

Sakamoto Days and Slam Dunk share uncanny parallel

The topic in question here surrounds Sakamoto Days' Taro Sakamoto and Lu Shaotang and Slam Dunk's Hanamichi Sakuragi and his coach Mitsuyoshi Anzai. When paired up in their respective shows and put against each other, the visual thus formed is all too similar to not crack viewers up. After all, these two series have been and are becoming quite popular.

Sakamoto and Lu share a wholesome and funny relationship. Lu, a young girl hailing from a Traid family, finds herself saved by Sakamoto solely due to her skill in making pork buns. She works in his store, having a back-and-forth with Shin Asakura, but receives a great deal of appreciation and concern from the ex-hitman. Sakamoto is unafraid to go to great lengths for Lu's safety.

Elsewhere, Hanamichi and Mitsuyoshi share the teacher-student bond with the occasional comedic element. Sakuragi always addressed him as "Old Man" and teased him by jiggling his chin and belly fat whenever he got excited. This really made Mitsuyoshi mad, given that this is supposed to be disrespectful. But he never really reprimanded Sakuragi for it.

Fans crack up over uncanny parallel

Taro Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Animanga fans are often the quickest when it comes to spotting easter eggs, parallels, references, etc. It is seldom that many miss such things before they are posted on social media. This particular parallel, Sakamoto Day and Slam Dunk, was one that a lot of the fandom from both ends picked up on.

Needless to say, it became a breakout on most socials, with animanga enthusiasts from all over chiming in to share their thoughts.

"Looks so similar," a fan posted.

One side of animanga fans appreciated the similarity between the two series. Both series are quite popular, and getting their own anime adaptations contributed to being majorly helpful in further pushing their agendas. The resemblance between Taro and Mitsuyoshi is hilarious enough, and Lu and Hanamichi being added to the mix enhances it even more.

"I thought those are their cousins," a netizen wrote.

There was one among the fans who thought that Lu Shaotang and Hanamichi Sakuragi were cousins. Indeed, to the untrained eye, it might seem like they could be related or, taking it a step further, characters being redesigned. Of course, they are completely different individuals playing entirely different roles, but even so, one can't help but note the akin character design.

Lu Shaotang (Image via TMS Entertainment)

"I have been thinking about this since Sakamoto is released," an X user commented.

True to the title, there were also those who had begun to think of Slam Dunk when such a parallel was spotted in Sakamoto Days. It stands out too much to not make a mention and even more so when deeply contemplated and linked together. This could be an acknowledgment from Yuto Suzuki of the immense influence and love Slam Dunk received and is still receiving.

"Sakamoto Days is the prequel," a follower opined.

Finally, one section was all laughs when they mentioned that Sakamoto Days preceded Slam Dunk. To be wholly factual, that is nearly impossible, given that Slam Dunk released in February 1991 and the former series officially dropped in April 2021, i.e., a clear 30 years apart.

But looking at it from the fans' perspective, humor can dictate that Taro retired as a hitman, ran a store, and later decided to coach a basketball team.

