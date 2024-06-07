10 strongest Sakamoto Days characters, ranked

Sakamoto Days by Yuto Suzuki is currently at the height of its popularity. Each issue has been riveting for the readers due to all the action, humor, and unexpected plot twists. At the same time, an anime adaptation is being produced by TMS Entertainment, with a release date set for early 2025. Fans are obviously excited since they have been waiting for years for the adaptation in order to see their beloved characters animated on screen.

Sakamoto Days is all about the world of assassins, thus there are plenty of quirky killers to keep things interesting and make for great battle scenes. So, without further ado, here are the top characters from the series, ranked by their strength.

The most powerful characters in Sakamoto Days from the JAA and Uzuki’s organization

10) Hyo

Hyo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

This tall and muscular assassin is a member of the Order, a group consisting of the strongest assassins within the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA). Despite his tough exterior, he is soft on the inside, and cares deeply for others.

Moreover, he is not naturally talented. However, through rigorous training, he has earned recognition as one of the strongest assassins. His raw power is most evident when he throws punches with his brass knuckles-donned fists.

9) Gaku

Gaku as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Gaku, a major antagonist, was raised at the Al-Kamar orphanage to be a member of the Order. The training he received resulted in him gaining tremendous physical strength. He has demonstrated this by effortlessly eliminating hundreds of JAA members.

He carries around a large mace with a long handle and a spike-covered head which houses a laser cannon.

8) Kanaguri

Kanaguri as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Kanaguri, an ex-Order member and an undercover agent of Uzuki, is an assassin and a passionate but eccentric filmmaker. He views the universe as a massive film set and its inhabitants as actors.

He also produces popular assassin films, often turning his killings into scenes for the movies. Apart from his cameras, Kanaguri possesses a clapperboard that can easily kill owing to its sharpness, and even resist gunfire.

7) Satoru Yotsumura

Yotsumura as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yotsumura, previously the second-in-command of the JAA, a founding member of the Order, and a professor of the JCC, is recognized as one of the most formidable assassins. Despite his age, he is quick on his feet and can be merciless when it comes to taking lives.

He even went as far as to kill his wife, Shino, who was also an assassin, in the presence of their son. His weapon of choice is a three-part staff with a blade attached to it.

6) Shishiba

Shishiba as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Originally a rogue assassin, he crossed paths with Yotsumura and eventually became his student and joined the Order. He prefers to use a humble pair of claw hammers as his weapon, which he prefers for their simplicity and their potential to inflict significant damage.

Quite impressively, he has deflected bullets and other projectiles aimed at him with these hammers.

5) Oki

Oki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

This newly introduced character is currently the head of the Order. He has been abroad on a mission until now, but it is presumed that he is an incredibly powerful and deadly opponent, possibly one of the strongest, if not the strongest, assassins in the JAA.

Even Shishiba does not appear to be a threat for him, and he is looking forward to eliminating Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki, all of whom are classified as Special Class-A extermination targets. His exact standing will only become clear once he encounters these characters.

4) Taro Sakamoto

The protagonist of Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Sakamoto was once considered to be the greatest assassin before he chose to leave his profession, start a family with his wife and daughter, and open a shop. However, he should not be underestimated despite his seemingly harmless appearance due to his weight gain and funny moustache.

When needed, he can burn through all his excess weight and transform back into a slim and agile assassin. His current limitation, though, is his commitment to not killing.

3) Yoichi Nagumo

Nagumo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

This laidback and playful assassin comes from a family of spies. He can flawlessly copy the looks of others in a blink of an eye and even disguise others. His fighting ability, along with his wit, makes him one of the most formidable assassins in the JAA.

He is a skilled marksman, but his primary weapon of choice is a staff that has multiple blades, one of which is invisible.

2) Takamura

Takamura as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The old man, seen wielding a katana and muttering unintelligibly, is surprisingly one of the most powerful members of the Order. Despite his lacking sight and hearing, he is acutely sensitive to bloodlust that enables him to locate his targets.

His speed, intelligence, ability to slice through anything, and eagerness to do crazy things like chopping off his own arm to complete his mission make him a truly terrifying figure in Sakamoto Days.

1) Kei Uzuki

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Uzuki, who also goes by the names X and Slur, is the main antagonist in the series. His goal is to eliminate the chairman of JAA and dismantle the organization.

Until recently, old man Takamura held the title of the most formidable character. However, things have changed drastically. Uzuki possesses the ability to create an alter ego out of his adversary in dire situations.

This is how he was able to adopt Takamura's personality and ultimately end his life. If a more powerful individual were to emerge in the future, he might repeat this process.

