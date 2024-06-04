Sakamoto Days chapter 169: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 169 will be released in Japan on Monday, June 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

The last chapter marked the beginning of a new arc, following the spectacular fights in the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc. However, it appears Sakamoto is about to face more challenges as a new Order member has arrived, aiming to straighten things out. It is expected that this character will have a more prominent role in the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 169.

Sakamoto Days chapter 169 release date and time

Sakamoto will be in trouble in Sakamoto Days chapter 169 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 169 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday June 9, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday June 9, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday June 9, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday June 9, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday June 9, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday June 9, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday June 9, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday June 10, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday June 10, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 168 recap

Shin and Nagumo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto had to pay attention to Nagumo who was unconscious, hypothermic and had lost a significant amount of blood. Despite his own injuries, Sakamoto tried to carry him on his back but could not manage the entire distance. Shin showed up and had to drag both Sakamoto and Nagumo. Then he encountered Amane who was being chased by Osaragi. However, Seba appeared and frightened her away.

A week later, Sakamoto regained consciousness, woken by the smell of food that had been strategically placed around him. Granny Miya had been caring for him, with Shin, Wutang, and Lu also present. Nagumo had also regained consciousness, and they discovered that the JAA had initiated a search for them and Uzuki, who had been classified as Special Class-A Extermination Targets.

Wutang then questioned Sakamoto about the events at the museum. From Sakamoto, they all learned that it was Uzuki who had ended Takamura’s life. However, it was not actually Uzuki who had taken the old man’s life, but rather Uzuki’s Takamura personality, which had emerged from the stress of losing his friends and fear. This explanation made sense, as Takamura seemed to be the only one capable of ending his own life.

Oki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Shishiba, Osaragi, and Kamihate went to meet a new character who was waiting for them. This was Oki, the mysterious member of the Order. He was a peculiar character, overly nitpicky, complaining about them being slightly late, and even threatening that the wasted time was enough for him to have killed Shishiba. However, when challenged to do so, he refused, stating he did not want to work without pay.

Oki expressed disappointment about the fact that two Order members had died, two had resigned, and several branches of the JAA had been destroyed while he was abroad. He decided to take responsibility for this and planned to end his own life after his current mission was completed. But before that, he hinted at his intention to hunt down Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 169 (speculative)

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Wutang is of the opinion that it is the worst-case scenario that Uzuki adopts Takamura's personality. His current whereabouts and activities would be interesting to see in Sakamoto Days chapter 169, as he has suffered great losses trying to carry out Asaki’s assassination.

However, it is probable that Oki will target Sakamoto and Nagumo before anyone else. Hence, readers will be looking forward to learning about his skills and abilities.

