15 most skilled anime doctors, ranked

Anime doctors are usually the unsung heroes of their series, the people that the heroes turn to whenever they need aid or refreshment after a hard-fought battle. Some, like Naruto's Sakura Haruno or Tsunade, have superhuman abilities that allow them to heal almost any wound, while others are humans but know the human body inside and out.

This proves especially useful when surgery is needed or when a character has an injury they cannot treat on their own. The field of medicine, however, is incredibly vast and doesn't just include healing, as shown in multiple areas. For this list, however, anime doctors are considered those concerned with healing people, saving lives, or otherwise inventing cures or inventions for medical purposes and administering their cures.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers for several ongoing anime as well as completed anime. Any opinions are exclusive to the author. Content warning for discussions of medical issues, including bodily harm.

15 anime doctors, ranked based on skill

15) Akiko Yosano (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Because healing does go into life-threatening injuries often, Akiko Yosano from Bungo Stray Dogs makes the list. This anime doctor's claim to fame is a special ability called Thou Shalt Not Die, which can heal fatal or near-fatal wounds. She's used it to great effect as part of the Armed Detective Agency.

The only drawback of this ability is that wounds treated with it must be fatal or near-fatal, so she ends up having to "treat" her patients by nearly killing them to heal them. As far as minor injuries or psychological and emotional scars, she cannot cure those.

14) Brock (Pokémon)

Brock, the Pokémon doctor in the anime (Image via OLM Team Iguchi and OLM Team Kato)

One of Ash Ketchum's first companions and tougher opponents in the Kanto League of the Pokémon anime, Brock's character arc revolved around a pursuit as a Pokémon breeder and eventually a Pokémon doctor. This was the result of taking care of a Vulpix that belonged to a breeder named Suzie.

Throughout the series, Brock's journey toward becoming a doctor is shown in various series, starting with Diamond and Pearl, and his various appearances afterward show him using his talents, like treating an injured Gyarados by putting it to sleep, aiding the various Nurse Joys, and teaching Dawn how to treat injured Pokemon.

13) Maomao (The Apothecary Diaries)

Maomao, anime doctor, about to create an aphrodisiac (Image via Toho Animation Studio)

Poisons, pharmacology, and immunity are very important aspects of being an anime doctor and a doctor during the time of Imperial China. Having to make do with making her own herbs and her own medicine since she was kidnapped and sold, Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries has proven herself resourceful since working at the Inner Palace of Li as a maidservant.

It beats working in the red-light district, though, as Maomao uses her skills and experience as an apothecary to cure various illnesses. This anime doctor is one that's considered creepy or obsessed but is immune to poisons of any sort due to numerous experiments on herself.

12) Chiyo Shuzenji/Recovery Girl (My Hero Academia)

The students and staff at UA High School in My Hero Academia often deal with severe, if not life-threatening, injuries daily. Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, often breaks his bones when trying to use One for All properly. It's a very good thing that they have anime doctor Chiyo Shuzenji, aka the Youthful Heroine: Recovery Girl, on call.

Recovery Girl has been able to help many people recover from multiple sorts of injuries, usually broken limbs. Her Heal Quirk allows her to amplify and speed up the human body's healing process using life energy from the recipient via a kiss. Her Quirk has limits: she cannot regrow lost body parts and cannot completely heal injuries that require surgery, which she performed on Deku after his match with Shoto.

11) Kurisu Makise (Steins;Gate)

Kurisu Makise in the anime (Image via White Fox)

As medical science enters the digital age, the thought of turning human brains into digital data to save lives has been tossed around with anime doctors and real-world doctors. Kurisu Makise, in Steins;Gate, is a highly skilled neuroscientist who showed a genius intellect at the age of 11. At the age of 14, she graduated college with a neuroscience degree.

As a researcher at Viktor Chondria University, alongside her fellow friends Alexis Leskinen and Maho Hyajo, they were able to create the Amadeus system. Kurisu's thesis about digitizing memories and brains was proven correct, as she was the first successful test subject to convert her memories into digital data to throw them back in time. An AI was even created based on her memory data, able to replicate her responses and attitude nearly perfectly.

10) Glenn Libelt (Monster Girl Doctor)

The worlds of fantasy and medicine often collide in anime, and Monster Girl Doctor is no exception. Glenn Libelt in Monster Girl Doctor is one of the best when it comes to dealing with the supernatural races under his care. He's a prodigy at diagnosis and administering treatments, but more often than not, he relies on his assistant, Lamia Saphentite "Sapphee" Neikes, to help make the medicine.

The one downside to him is that he doesn't work on human-based biology. His whole practice is mainly inhuman races or monster folk, from harpies to slime girls to lamia. While this can often result in funny hijinks a la Monster Musume, Glenn's medical knowledge and skill are enough to help all the monsters that come to him with many ailments.

9) Dr. Kenzo Tenma (Monster)

Famous anime doctor Kenzo Tenma in the Monster anime (Image via Studio Madhouse)

As stated before, neuroscience and neurosurgery are important fields of medicine and underrated fields for anime doctors. Having to heal and take care of people with neurological issues as well as perform surgery is not to be taken lightly. Dr. Kenzo Tenma from Monster was a genius in his field, specializing in neurosurgery.

The start of Monster shows Tenma as being incredibly skilled enough to do major surgery on an opera singer and an orphan boy. While that orphan boy grew up with serial killer Johan Liebert and sent Tenma on the run for crimes he never committed, this anime doctor embodies the idea that "all lives are equal" in that he treats everyone equally regardless of social standing.

8) Dr. Franken Stein (Soul Eater)

The anime version of Dr. Frankenstein: Franken Stein (Image via Studio Bones)

The strongest meister to have graduated from the Death Weapon Meister Academy in Soul Eater, Dr. Franken Stein, became a teacher at Death's request. Although rather eccentric, seeing the world in terms of experiments and dissections, he's still an anime doctor more than capable of helping people in need.

He's intelligent and resourceful enough to perform lifesaving surgery on Soul and Eternal Feather. He has likewise performed experiments involving reviving the dead, though the only known person he managed to revive was Sin Barrett as a zombie. He's also vulnerable to losing his sanity to the Madness, at one point needing to be confined to house arrest.

7) Johann Faust VIII (Shaman King)

Curing the incurable and terminal is always a quality that makes an anime doctor memorable, doubly so if he ends up helping the heroes time and again. Johann Faust VIII of Shaman King started as a kid in love with a girl with a terminal illness named Eliza. He skipped several grades and got accepted into medical school at 11 years old, just to help her.

While he was successful in treating her, Eliza was killed in a robbery a short time into their marriage. Since then, Johann has begun to experiment with the dead and developed necromancy powers, trying to bring his wife back. His medical expertise includes how to mend bones accurately since he practices on himself by pumping himself full of morphine so he doesn't feel pain.

6) Tamayo (Demon Slayer)

The demon doctor Tomayo in Demon Slayer's anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

A literal demon doctor from Demon Slayer, Tamayo is one of the oldest demons to exist in that anime, next to Muzan. She studied medicine and demon physiology for well over 200 years, becoming so knowledgeable that she modified her own demon body to function without eating humans, as did her assistant Yushiro.

Tamayo synthesized an antidote for demonism from Nezuko's blood, freed the Asakusa Demon from Muzan's influence, helped Shinobu Kocho to saturate her body with Wisteria poison that led to the death of one of the Upper Moons, created a medicine that prevented Demon Blood Arts from progressing, which saved Zenitsu, and created a four-stage drug that was instrumental in Muzan's defeat.

5) Kanji Yakutani/Farma de Médicis (Parallel World Pharmacy)

The realm of healing medicine and anime doctors extends to the realm of isekai, case in point: Parallel World Pharmacy's main protagonist, Kanji Yakutani, aka Farma de Médicis. After suffering a heart attack due to overwork, Kanji was reborn into a medieval culture where proper medical treatments were affordable only to the wealthy. Thus, with divine blessing from the God of Medicine and reborn as Farma, he set to work, trying to heal everyone he could.

While Farma does have mystical abilities, such as materializing water and having divine sight to see what medical issues the patient has, he cannot create penicillin on his own. Still, he's helped to cure tuberculosis and leukemia, created an operation table and operated on a broken shin and open fracture under pressure, and even went up against the bubonic plague and won.

4) Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

One of the best anime doctors in Naruto short of Tsunade, Sakura Haruno, has healed Naruto and many of her companions from more than one life-threatening injury. Some of her feats have included healing herself to stop blood loss with a weapon still embedded in her, saving Naruto's life by pouring her chakra into him, which took three days, manually pumping Naruto's heart to keep him alive, and crafting an antidote to Sasori's uncurable poison on the fly.

Sakura has likewise done a medical ninjutsu called the Healing Resuscitation Regeneration Technique, which normally requires an entire intensive care unit by herself. She may have fainted after the fact, but the patient was saved. Sakura was also able to save both Naruto and Sasuke after their final battle before they died of blood loss from destroying their arms and got promoted to top doctor as of Boruto.

3) Tony Tony Chopper (One Piece)

Chopper, anime doctor in One Piece (Image via Toei Animations)

Despite his appearance, Chopper is the backbone of the Straw Hat Crew in One Piece. Chopper can synthesize medical remedies and ointments just from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. He's also capable of performing surgery and resuscitation, and he had to do it more than once considering the crew he's with.

A few accomplishments of his include giving successful blood transfusions between two different species (human and fish-man) when Jinbe helped save Luffy, treating a giant thousand-year-old elephant named Zunesha during the Zou Arc, stabilizing people addicted to NHC10, curing the seemingly uncurable Mummy virus easily, and creating a drug that allowed the Mink tribe to access their powerful Sulong transformations without the need for the full moon.

2) Retsu Unohana (Bleach)

The practically immortal anime doctor Retsu Unohana (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The literal first Kenpachi in Bleach is one of Bleach's master healers and is considered the most knowledgeable healer in all of Soul Society. Retsu Unohana is unrivaled in medical knowledge and Kaidō, to the point where she could see that Aizen's duplicate corpse was a duplicate.

This anime doctor also heals much more than just Shinigami, as she's able to heal humans and Arrancar. Her Shikai summon, Minazuki (also the name of her Zanpakuto), is able to eat and swallow people in order to cure injuries and can hold at least six people. She's also nearly immortal using her Bankai, which can cure any injuries without using Kaidō.

1) Tsunade (Naruto)

Tsunade from Naruto has quite the reputation for being a miracle worker as an anime doctor. She fixed Rock Lee's spine when it was shattered by Gaara despite the operation's risk, and he fought well afterward, saved Choji's life after the Sasuke Retrieval arc when he was near death and made replaceable limbs from Hashirama’s cells that Naruto uses as Hokage to replace his missing arm.

Tsunade can examine damage on the cellular level and confirm ailments by sight, the modern medical-nin system and practice were based on her abilities, and she wrote the laws for them. She instantly healed Shikamaru when he came into contact with the root of a God Tree that nearly killed him, she's healed psychological damage from the Tsukuyomi, and she's unmatched in the medical field even by advanced medics like Kabuto or Chiyo.

Before this list of anime doctors ends, there should be something specified here. Even though this list is canon feats, skills, and medical knowledge, the canon is heavily open to interpretation, and trying to rank people even based on something like medical skills usually results in an outcry regardless of validity.

It's worth it to remember that all of these comparisons are up to interpretation. Every series has its own threshold for medical experience, and the most experienced person in one area can be outclassed by the next in another area. Anime doctors prioritize the lives and safety of their patients above all else, much as real-life doctors do.