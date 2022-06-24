10 most intelligent anime waifus

Waifus make up some of the best characters in anime, especially the ones who are exceedingly clever. They always express their amazing ideas to other characters but are met with blank stares more often than not as nobody can understand a thing they say.

Despite this, the new ideas that they come up with often come in handy later in the series, especially when they become the only person capable of saving the main cast after they get trapped.

Intelligent anime waifus also use their ability to think through certain situations and not immediately become a damsel in distress. This makes for a much better storyline as the audience develops a greater appreciation for each of the characters.

This list will go over some of the smartest waifus in all of anime and why many people believe them to be so intelligent.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each anime listed.

10 genius anime waifus who give other characters a run for their money

1) Makise Kurisu (Steins;Gate)

In the Steins;Gate, Makise Kurisu is a world-renowned neuroscientist; a woman of unparalleled genius. After dying at her conference and garnering the attention of Okabe Rintarou, Makise Kurisu quickly joined the Future Gadget Laboratory.

Her joining the lab marked a turning point in the story since with her help, the team was finally able to create a fully-functional time machine.

Makise Kurisu is easily one of the greatest geniuses in Steins;Gate, possibly outclassed only by Okabe. Her ground-breaking research into the brain and major contributions to the field of neuroscience make her an incredibly intelligent anime waifu.

2) Mavis Vermillion (Fairy Tail)

Members of the Fairy Tail Guild refer to Mavis Vermillion as the First Master, but everyone else calls her the Fairy Tactician. In Fairy Tail, Mavis is known for her legendary ability to form strategies in any situation. During battles when her forces were trapped in a corner and greatly outnumbered, Mavis was always able to think of ways to win.

Mavis' tactical genius has garnered her respect from both enemies and allies alike. Between developing unmatched battle strategies and war tactics, she has also invented quite a number of spells. She created the Three Grand Fairy Spells with her own ability and easily became a master of illusion magic.

3) Bulma (Dragon Ball)

In the Dragon Ball series, Bulma is known for being incredibly stubborn as well as intelligent. She is a brilliant scientist and inventor who is capable of gaining a perfect understanding of alien science and technology without much effort. As a result, she inherited Capsule Corporation from her father and made it many times better.

Her greatest invention in the original Dragon Ball was the Dragon Radar, a device that was able to track down Dragon Balls. Throughout the series, she went on to make even more incredible inventions, including a time machine and the Super Dragon Radar.

The unmatched gift of innovation that Bulma constantly shows in the series is the main reason why she is one of the most intelligent anime waifus.

4) Echidna (Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

The Witch of Greed, Echidna, desires to learn everything there is to know about everything. While Natsuki Subaru felt the need to spill everything he had gone through during the course of the series, Echida gladly listened and soaked up every word.

After learning so much about the world, Echidna has easily become an incredibly intelligent character. She will easily be able to answer almost any question that is asked of her.

Echidna's desire to learn everything about the world is similar to Orochimaru's. The two will do anything to uncover the secrets of the world and hold on to that knowledge. This is what makes Echidna an amazing anime waifu.

5) Merlin (Seven Deadly Sins)

Merlin is one of the most powerful members of the Seven Deadly Sins. She represents the Boar's Sin of Gluttony and is known for being the greatest mage in Britannia. Using her immense intellect, she was able to develop Infinity, a skill that allows her to maintain every spell she uses until she chooses to turn them off.

However, Infinity is just the tip of the iceberg that is Merlin's intelligence. With her thousands of years of experience, Merlin has become well-versed in all types of magic. She is perhaps the smartest character in the entire Seven Deadly Sins anime as well, making her the perfect anime waifu.

6) Winry Rockbell (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Easily one of the most important characters in Fullmetal Alchemist, Winry Rockbell was a close childhood friend of the Elric brothers. She also trained as a surgeon and specialized in repairing mechanical objects. Winry would often fix and maintain Edward Elric's metal arm and leg.

Throughout the series, Winry was featured as a mechanical genius. She perfectly understood the inner-workings of automail and could create her own without much trouble. She gained her mastery in automail by working under her grandfather, a master automail engineer, for years.

7) Tamayo (Demon Slayer)

Before becoming a demon, Tamayo was a physician, but she decided to continue practicing medicine even after her transformation.

She used her knowledge of medicine, pharmaceuticals, and the body of demons to create a medication that halted the progression of a Blood Demon Art. Later on, she was able to create an Anti-Kibutsuji Drug with the help of Shinobu Kocho and Yushiro.

Besides being well-versed in the field of medicine, Tamayo was smart enough to elude Muzan Kibutsuji and the Twelve Kizuki for centuries. She and Yushiro were able to always remain a step ahead of the other demons to make sure they could easily make a getaway whenever time called for it.

8) Major Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

Major Motoko Kusanagi is the protagonist of the Ghost in the Shell series and an excellent computer hacker. As a cyborg, it makes sense that she has genius-level intellect since she is half-computer, but her human side still has immense intelligence. Throughout the series, she can be seen quickly hacking into laptops and confidential databases with skillful ease.

Kusanagi's "all-work and no-play" attitude along with her impressive hacking skills has fans falling in love with her. These two reasons are why Major Kusanagi makes a perfect anime waifu for any fan who wants someone that can get things done.

9) Saiko Intelli (My Hero Academia)

In My Hero Academia, there are not many Quirks related to high human intelligence, and only Nezu and Saiko are the ones that do. As a second-year student at Seiai Academy, Saiko already has a lot of experience in hero work.

She prefers to fight villains from the background, commanding and supporting her allies in any way she can. This role actually fits her perfectly as it gives her the opportunity to create amazing battle plans. Her Quirk, IQ, temporarily boosts her IQ of 150 by a certain amount depending on the tea brand she consumes.

10) Yumeko Jabami (Kakegurui)

Initially, Yumeko Jabami was someone who portrayed herself as clueless and stupid. Within her first days at the academy, she quickly became someone's housepet due to losing a major gamble she had made.

However, this did not seem to deter Yumeko whatsoever. After that, she went on to win every game she played, up until the Student Council.

Although Yumeko is not a genius in the world of academics or research, her true genius lies in gambling. She is always able to manipulate the situation to go from a huge lose to a huge win. Her unmatched gambling ability and amazing instinct are reasons why she is an amazing anime waifu.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

