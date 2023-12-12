Shaman King: Flowers anime confirms January 2024 release date with new trailer

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the official website of Shaman King: Flowers anime revealed the second promotional video for the series. With that, the promotional video revealed that Shaman King: Flowers will premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Shaman King: Flowers, written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, is a Japanese manga series that is a sequel to the original Shaman King manga series. The sequel manga began serialization in Shueisha's Jump X in April 2012. It was compiled into six tankōbon volumes. Following that, an anime adaptation by Bridge was announced.

Shaman King: Flowers announces release date with new PV

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Shaman King: Flowers' official X account released the anime's second promotional video. The new promotional video revealed that the anime is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The video revealed how it had been 14 years since Hao became the Shaman King. Despite having a lot of potential, protagonist Hana Asakura could not use his powers. That's when members of the branch Asakura Family—Yohane and Luca—arrive to challenge and kill Hana's father Yoh Asakura to become the main family. With that, Hana steps into the stage of a new shaman fight.

Hana Asakura as seen in the Shaman King: Flowers anime promotional video (Image via Studio Bridge)

In addition, the promotional video gave the first glimpses of two new characters Kamogawa Yohsuke and the previous Shaman King Fra YVS. Fra YVS is hostile to Hao and is the God responsible for creating the modern world. He believes that the world he created is a good enough utopia. Meanwhile, Kamogawa Yohsuke works with Fra YVS. He manipulates things freely using the YVS cards.

Kamogawa Yohsuke as seen in the new anime promotional video (Image via Studio Bridge)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka will be voicing Kamogawa Yohsuke, while Nobuyuki Hiyama will be voicing Fra YVS.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka previously voiced Inosuke Hashibira in Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer and Fuutarou Uesugi in The Quintessential Quintuplets. Meanwhile, Nobuyuki Hiyama previously voiced Hiei in Yuu Yuu Hakusho and Ikkaku Madarame in Bleach.

Former Shaman King Fra YVS as seen in the new anime promotional video (Image via Studio Bridge)

Additionally, the anime also announced the voice cast members who reprised their roles for the returning characters. Saki Endou will be returning to voice Kanna Bismarch, Kei Shindou will be returning to voice Marion Phauna, and Wakana Minami will be returning to voice Matilda Matisse. All three characters were former followers of Hao Asakura - the current Shaman King.