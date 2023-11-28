Shaman King Flowers anime reveals ending theme in new PV

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, saw the official website for the Shaman King Flowers anime series begin streaming a new commercial, which revealed the ending theme song for the series. The roughly 30-second-long television advertisement spot features several characters from the series, offering no particular focus to any one character.

With this latest announcement and the Shaman King Flowers anime’s looming January 2024 premiere date, this is likely the last major pre-release news fans will receive. However, fans can likely expect additional casting announcements to be made throughout the season as additional characters are introduced to the series.

The Shaman King Flowers anime series serves as the sequel to the 2021 Shaman King anime series, which is a readaptation of author and illustrator Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series. The series was first adapted into a television anime series in 2001 but ended after one season with its own anime-original ending, which was different from the canonical manga conclusion.

Shaman King Flowers anime is all set to premiere on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, following the latest news

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the new promotional video for the Shaman King Flowers anime from the series’ official website revealed and previewed the opening theme song. Sumire Uesake, the voice of the character Alumi Niumbirch in the actual series, is set to perform the ending theme song, Dear Panta Rhei.

The opening theme song will be performed by fellow cast member Nana Mizuki, who voices Tamao Tamamura and is entitled Turn the World. The anime stars Yoko Hikasa as Hana Asakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Sumire Uesaka as Alumi Niumbirch, Shun Horie as Yohane Asakura, Michiko Kaiden as Gakko Ibuki, and Romi Park as Tao Men.

Expand Tweet

Previously announced returning cast includes Nana Mizuki as Tamao Tamamura, Takumu Miyazono as Ponchi, Noriaki Kanze as Konchi, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wwataru Takagi as Tokagero, Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Asakura, and Minami Takayama as Hao. New cast members include Ami Koshimizu as Luca Asakura, Kentaro Ito as Daikyo Oboro, Kenta Miyake as Ryuji Ichihara, and Chihiro Ueda as Namaha.

Takeshi Furuta is returning from the prior 2021 anime to direct the Shaman King Flowers anime series at Bridge Studios. Shoji Yonemura is also back in charge of the series scripts. However, Mayuko Yamamoto is replacing Satohiko Sano in designing characters for the series. Additional staff members include the following:

Over Soul Design: Toshiumi Iizumi, Satoshi Mutsuda

Prop Design: Yuji Shibata

Art Director/Art Design: Jin'ya Kimura

Color Key Artist: Natsuko Otsuka

Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase

Editing: Kumiko Sakamoto

Music: Yuki Hayashi (2021's Shaman King, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, Gundam Build Fighters)

Sound Director: Masafumi Mima

Music Production: King Records

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.