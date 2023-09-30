8 anime characters who never kill under any circumstances

Anime characters who never kill are a rare breed in the medium. Believe it or not, a lot of people think that most characters, especially in shonen, have this rule of not killing, but they eventually make the decision if push comes to shove. For example, someone like All Might from My Hero Academia is not the kind of character to kill all of his enemies, but he will definitely try it against All for One given how the dangerous the latter could be if kept alive.

There are some anime characters who never kill and their resolve is tested across their respective series, which makes their decision to not take that path all the more complex. This is a position that is often seen in characters with more idealistic views or those who have gone through enough that the moral code is strongly established, with the series testing their stance on the matter, and this list shows them in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the stories of these anime characters who never kill.

Kenshin Himura and 7 other anime characters who never kill

1. Chisato (Lycoris Recoil)

Considering that Lycoris Recoil is an anime series that focuses on guns, it could be very easy to see a lot of focus on killing but Chisato is the exact opposite of that. While a lot of people around her just want to get the job done, she makes sure to use rubber bullets and tranquilizers to defeat her enemies.

This is particularly interesting because Chisato is so skilled she cannot even be hit by her enemies but she still tries to be exemplary at her craft and show her partner, Takina Inoue, that there are other ways to get a mission complete.

Her no-killing rule is a very good example of her resolve and moral compass, which is a major aspect of her character across the series.

2. Clare (Claymore)

Clare's position among anime characters who never kill is, of course, fairly questionable. This is because while she is tasked with killing Yoma, the demonic beings, she has the restriction of not taking human lives, no matter how evil or destructive they are.

This, of course, ends up being a major plot point in the Claymore series and also shows where several characters like Clare stand in this matter.

Be that as it may, that is a norm that she adheres to and plays a significant role in her character moving forward.

3. Mob (Mob Psycho 100)

Mob is a good example of anime characters who never kill and that is because of the context he is in. Imagine being an extremely powerful psychic and having the ability to do whatever you want... and then deciding that living a normal and peaceful life is the best way to go.

This is a character who is constantly challenged by powerful and supernatural beings but just wants to be normal. This is shown in his beliefs, the way he carries himself, and the fact he is not going to take anyone's life, making him a very compelling and honorable protagonist.

4. Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

The interesting thing about Yusuke is that he eventually became one of those anime characters who never kill and that is part of his amazing character development.

He was never capable of killing humans, as shown during the events of the Chapter Black arc, but as the series progressed, he started to develop a greater respect for the lives and existence of demons.

At first, Yusuke thought that demons were just fodder that had to be killed but as he learned about his demonic heritage and bonded with his ancestor, Raizen, he started to see things in a different light.

So, by the time Yu Yu Hakusho concludes, Yusuke has found a lot more respect for all lives, no matter if they are humans or demons.

5. Izuku "Deku" Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

If there is a character who doesn't want to kill and takes the high road, that is definitely Deku. While he has been a very divisive protagonist over the years, his characterization regarding taking someone's life has been consistent during the series' run, with him not killing a single person in the manga.

In fact, as of this writing in the manga, a big plot point is whether Deku is going to kill Tomura Shigaraki, one of the series' main antagonists, or not. Considering that he is a main character who believes in giving people a second chance, that doesn't seem likely, but there is also a possibility that his position on this list could change in the coming months.

6. Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

The trope of anime characters who never kill couldn't be clearer with Trigun's Vash the Stampede and for good reason: his unwillingness to take a person's life is a central aspect of his character.

This approach by Vash also explores some of the manga's core themes about peace and redemption, which is key to understanding the series as a whole.

Vash believes in redemption and peace, which is why he is always willing to forgive his enemies instead of killing them.

This is also very fitting considering how skillful he is as a gunman and how he could solve most of his problems by killing others but chooses not to out of his own volition.

7. Dr. Kenzo Tenma (Monster)

It is often argued that anime characters who never kill will eventually get a handful because the villains will keep coming back and they will have their victims' blood on their hands. Kenzo Tenma in the Monster series is perhaps the poster child of what happens in those situations.

Tenma saved a young boy and that kid grew up to become a massive serial killer, which is why that action lives on in the doctor's head. He eventually tries to track the kid down and take his life, but he has a moral crisis because he shouldn't do that due to his profession, which is one of the series' many virtues.

8. Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

There is no greater example among anime characters who never kill than Rurouni Kenshi's main character, Kenshin Himura. The core of the series revolves around Kenshin trying to leave his past behind and focusing on living a peaceful life, which is something that is constantly challenged as the story progresses.

The great thing about Kenshin as a character is that if he were fighting to take a life, he could defeat most of the enemies he faces. However, he remembers all the graveyards he filled during his years as a murderous samurai and wants to leave that life behind him, making him a very complex and fascinating character to analyze.

Final thoughts

Anime characters who never kill are always going to be a divisive topic among fans but that debate also makes the medium all the more interesting.

