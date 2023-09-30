Is the new Rurouni Kenshin anime a remake? Relationship to first anime and source material, explained

Rurouni Kenshin, a beloved manga and anime series, has captivated fans worldwide with its compelling story, unforgettable characters, and thrilling action. Written and illustrated by Nobuhiro Watsuki, this popular Japanese manga series continues to charm readers.
The story takes place during Japan's Meiji period and follows the journey of Kenshin Himura, a former assassin seeking redemption as a wandering soul. This popular series has been adapted into various anime, movies, and live-action versions. Recently, a new Rurouni Kenshin anime was released in July, leaving fans curious about whether it is a remake of the previous iteration.
The new Rurouni Kenshin anime is not a remake
The new anime differs from its earlier version. While the earlier adaptation can be considered a remake, the latest adaptation faithfully follows the original story, surpassing its predecessor in terms of authenticity.
The first Rurouni Kenshin anime, produced by Studio Gallop and Studio Deen, aired from 1996 to 1998.
It covered the first two story arcs of the manga and comprised a total of 95 episodes. In contrast, the new anime adaptation, produced by Liden Films, encompasses the entirety of the manga series. By including even the third and final story arc that was omitted in its predecessor's adaptation.
Relationship to first anime and source material
The new anime adaptation closely follows the original manga series, in contrast to its predecessor. The previous adaptation covered only the first two story arcs and spanned 95 episodes.
However, it deviated from the manga, including having an altered ending. On the other hand, the new anime adheres more faithfully to the source material and encompasses the entirety of the story.
Plot of the Rurouni Kenshin anime
The plot centers around the journey of Kenshin Himura, a former assassin seeking redemption for his past misdeeds. After renouncing killing, Kenshin roams as a wanderer. During his travels, he crosses paths with Kaoru Kamiya, a young woman who operates a dojo in Tokyo.
Seeking shelter, Kenshin takes up residence at the dojo and assists Kaoru and her comrades in their battles against various adversaries threatening their lives and the nation's peace. Along this path, Kenshin confronts his dark history and faces numerous challenges that examine his determination to make amends.
Team behind Rurouni Kenshin anime
The new anime is produced by Liden Films, a renowned Japanese animation studio. Liden Films has an impressive track record in producing various successful anime series like Berserk, Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor, and Love and Lies.
Steering the project as director for this adaptation is Hideyo Yamamoto, while the scriptwriter assigned is Hideyuki Kurata. Notably, Kurata has contributed his writing expertise to notable anime series such as Read or Die, Now and Then, Here and There, Kamichu!, and Gun Sword.
Final Thoughts
The new Rurouni Kenshin anime is a revised adaptation of the manga series. It closely follows the original story, unlike the previous anime adaptation. Moreover, this new version covers the entire manga series, including the previously untouched third and final arc.
