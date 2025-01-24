10 cool fathers in anime like Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days brings to life Taro Sakamoto, the ex-assassin, now a doting father and shopkeeper, embodying a perfect balance of strength, wit, and love for his family. Sakamoto is a cool father, as regardless of facing powerful enemies because of his ex-assassin status, he never kills anyone in order to be with his daughter and wife.

Anime often centers around father figures who combine exceptional skills with a profound love for their children to make characters inspirational yet relatable.

These fathers are often strong pillars, guiding families while facing extreme challenges. Whether they are accomplished fighters or ordinary heroes, their stories speak of a deep bond that a father can share with their child.

Isshin Kurosaki, Naruto Uzumaki, and 8 other cool fathers in anime, like Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto and Boruto as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From being an outcast causing mischief to finally becoming the Seventh Hokage of Konoha, Naruto Uzumaki presented himself as having the highest resilience and strength in leadership. As a father, he exhibited real care for his children, Boruto and Himawari, regardless of the heavy responsibilities that come with his position.

Even though he was absent from Boruto and Himawari's life, he understood that to be a great ninja, one also had to tend to their family, which marked him as a successful protector and mentor. The unconditional love and sacrifice for his children reflect his cool, relatable nature, which is one of the reasons why he is classified among the coolest fathers in anime, such as Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days.

2) Isshin Kurosaki (Bleach)

Isshin and Ichigo as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshin Kurosaki is the weird but reliable father of Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach. Though goofy and over-the-top, Isshin has a rich past as a former Soul Reaper captain, just like Taro Sakamoto did when he turned from an assassin to a family man.

His love for his children is pure, for he supports them emotionally and even saves them at times. Isshin, being able to protect his family while keeping them grounded, puts him among anime's cool fathers, like Taro Sakamoto of Sakamoto Days.

3) Tetsuo Tosu (My Home Hero)

Tetsuo Tosu as seen in anime (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Tetsuo Tosu is a mild-mannered office worker who transforms to become a tough protector for his family. When an abusive boyfriend of his daughter tries to take her life, he takes drastic measures for her protection in order to let everyone know he is never afraid of a fight and is always so resourceful.

His strength as a father is shown in his quick thinking and willingness to risk everything for his loved ones. Tetsuo Tosu is one of the cool dads in anime, such as Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days.

4) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku and Gohan as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The great Saiyan warrior from Dragon Ball Z, Goku is a powerhouse always training to save Earth and protect the people he cares about. In his dedication to combat and personal growth, there are times that his parenting role is overshadowed, but his love for family is deep; hence, he influences them through what he does, teaching his sons valuable life lessons, such as resilience and how to protect others.

This makes Goku a very unforgettable father figure in terms of strength, humor, and loyalty. Goku is one of the amazing fathers in anime, like Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days.

5) Akio Furukawa (Clannad: After Story)

Akio Furukawa as seen in anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A caring father from Clannad: After Story, Akio Furukawa, owns a small bakery, running it together with his wife. While he is humorously relaxed, Akio deeply cares for Nagisa, his daughter, and her happiness.

He sacrifices his own dreams for Nagisa, even when she faces difficulties, having nagged him so much to help her pursue her dreams to be an actress. Being always present for his family places Akio Furukawa among the anime fathers who are like Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days.

6) Minato Namikaze (Naruto Shippuden)

Minato and Naruto as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze, being the fourth Hokage from Naruto Shippuden, is one of the most famous shinobi, especially for his ability and selflessness. As a father, Minato's coolness is in his unconditional love and sacrifice for his son, Naruto.

He protected Naruto from the world by sealing the Nine-Tails inside him, in the process sacrificing his own life along with his wife, Kushina. He's a great and inspiring figure due to his calm demeanor, incredible strength, and profound love for Naruto.

7) Loid Forger (Spy X Family)

Loid and Anya as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Loid Forger, the genius spy from Spy x Family, leads a double life as a father to complete his mission while keeping his cover safe. As a calculated and composed spy, Loid becomes a caring father figure to Anya, balancing his espionage duties with the challenges of parenting.

Many times in the story, Loid gets disappointed in Anya's academic failure, but he tries his best to help her in her studies and makes serious attempts to be a good father. His quick thinking, unmatched skills, and willingness to go to great lengths for his adopted family make him an admirable father.

8) Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Maes Hughes as seen in anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Maes Hughes is a devoted soldier but is also a great family man. His intense love for his wife and daughter, Elicia, has earned him the standing of being one of the most memorable fathers in anime.

Hughes often boasts about his family, showing photos and telling stories about them, even when things are serious. As much as Taro Sakamoto did, he strikes a balance between his professional duty and being a caring parent, proving that strength and compassion can coexist.

9) Kazuki and Rei (Buddy Daddies)

Kazuki, Rei, and Miri as seen in anime (Image via P.A. Works)

Kazuki and Rei, from the Buddy Daddies, are two eccentric yet caring fathers to Miri. As assassins-turned-guardians, they face all the challenges of being a parent while being in such a dangerous profession. Kazuki brought warmth, care, and homemaking skills into the house. Rei, being cold, became warm as time passed with Miri's innocence.

Like Sakamoto, they give up their jobs as hitmen and relocate to live a normal life. Their developments show the audience that they could grow and make sacrifices for her happiness, hence making them a relatable and admirable father duo. This places the duo among the cool anime dads like Taro from Sakamoto Days.

10) Joseph Joestar (JoJo Bizarre Adventure)

Joseph Joestar as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Joseph Joestar is an astute and charming man whose intellect is as sharp as his wit; a resourceful character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. As a father, he personifies coolness, sporting an adventurous and tenacious persona with his passion for protecting his family at all costs.

He makes a memorable father figure despite sometimes judging wrongly but having a charm of genius that redeems him every time. Like Taro Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days, this quality of quick thinking to protect one's loved ones also reflects how much he values devotion, thereby qualifying him to be considered among the cool dads in anime.

Final thoughts

Taro Sakamoto from Sakamoto Days sets a high bar for anime fathers, blending past expertise with a heart full of love for his family. Anime fathers such as Naruto Uzumaki, Isshin Kurosaki, and Goku have also been presented with qualities that balance strength and devotion.

Others, such as Loid Forger and Tetsuo Tosu, demonstrate how even unconventional circumstances might bring out a father's best qualities.

