10 best anime characters like Minato Namikaze from Naruto

Minato Namikaze, known as the Yellow Flash of the Leaf, is one of the most powerful and respected ninja in the anime series Naruto. As the Fourth Hokage, he protected the Village Hidden in the Leaves with his life from the attacks of the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Minato is looked up to by many characters in the series for his strength, speed, intelligence, and leadership. For fans of the Fourth Hokage who are looking for other characters with similar traits, here are 10 of the best anime characters like Minato Namikaze from Naruto and other series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Kakashi, All Might, and 8 anime characters like Minato Namikaze

1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake was Minato's student and later became the Sixth Hokage, carrying on his master's legacy. Much like Minato Namikaze, Kakashi is regarded as a prodigy ninja, thanks to his quick wit, mastery of ninjutsu, and ability to utilize powerful lightning techniques like the Lightning Blade.

While serious in combat, Kakashi also has a relaxed personality in day-to-day situations, being a fan of the Make Out tactical fiction books. Overall, as Minato's protege, Kakashi is one of the closest characters to emulate his teacher's strengths and principles.

2) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Roy Mustang (Image via Bones)

The Flame Alchemist, Colonel Roy Mustang, is an ambitious and well-respected State Alchemist who aims to become the Führer of Amestris one day.

Similar to how Minato Namikaze became the Fourth Hokage due to his prodigious talent, Mustang is also recognized as a war hero who steadily rose through the military ranks.

In addition to flame alchemy, Mustang is very popular with women for his charismatic personality and leadership skills. He also demonstrates a similar playful attitude and bond with his subordinates, much like Minato's relationship with Kakashi and his genin team.

3) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha possesses the supreme ocular ninjutsu of the Uchiha clan's Sharingan, similar to how Minato mastered unique techniques like the Flying Thunder God Jutsu. A child prodigy like Minato Namikaze, Itachi joined the ANBU Black Ops at just 11 years old.

Later, to protect Konoha from civil war, Itachi made the difficult choice of annihilating his clan. This personal sacrifice echoes Minato's choice to seal the Nine-Tailed Fox Spirit inside his newborn son Naruto, giving his life to save the village. Both characters carry this strong Will of Fire within them until the very end.

4) Hiko Seijūrō XIII (Rurouni Kenshin)

Hiko Seijūrō XIII (Image via Studio Deen)

The current master of Hiten Mitsurugi-Ryū, Hiko Seijūrō XIII trained Kenshin Himura just like Minato Namikaze mentored Kakashi. As the 13th inheritor of the powerful sword style, Hiko is supremely confident in his skills and runs his life by his own rules.

Acting quite arrogant and egotistical and drinking sake regularly, Hiko still deeply cares about using his strength to help the weak against injustice, similar to Minato's life philosophy. When necessary in crucial times, his wisdom and power make Hiko extremely reliable, cementing his status as Kenshin's most influential teacher.

5) Urahara Kisuke (Bleach)

Urahara Kisuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A genius inventor and former captain of the 12th Division in Soul Society, Kisuke Urahara has immense spiritual power and knowledge of advanced techniques. After his exile over the Hōgyoku controversy, he mentors Ichigo Kurosaki to grow stronger, much like Minato supports Naruto's training even after his death.

Despite his carefree, goofy, and eccentric personality, Urahara is level-headed and calculating when faced with difficult situations. Driven by intellect rather than emotion, he will take tough measures for the greater good, similar to the difficult choices Minato made for the sake of others.

When confronting threats, Urahara also relies on creative tactics and unique inventions rather than brute strength.

6) All Might (My Hero Academia)

All Might (Image via Bones)

The world's greatest hero, All Might, protects society with a smile, displaying unmatched physical strength and speed reminiscent of Minato Namikaze. His Quirk One For All also must be passed onto a worthy successor to carry on his legacy after retirement, just like Minato entrusting the future to Naruto.

All Might's ideals of justice, unwavering morals, boundless courage, and his principle of always saving those in need directly inspire those around him.

Despite his weakened state later on, All Might continues doing everything to nurture the next generation of heroes, reflecting Minato Namikaze's spirit living within Naruto long after his death.

7) Monkey D. Dragon (One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Toei Animation)

As the infamous Revolutionary Army leader battling the World Government, Monkey D. Dragon has immense influence and control similar to how Minato Namikaze led Konoha as Hokage.

With mysterious and powerful abilities, Dragon's fearsome reputation rivals Minato's moniker as the Yellow Flash for his Flying Thunder God Jutsu. He also has an unwavering duty to liberate the world from corruption, overthrowing tyranny and absolute justice at all costs.

Dragon's dedication echoes Minato's sacrifice against the Nine-Tails to uphold the values he lived and died for as a Kage. Being Luffy's father, he has a significant influence on Luffy's ideals, just as Minato would pass the Will of Fire to Naruto.

8) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman (Image via Wit Studio)

Captain Levi Ackerman showcases incredible physical speed and mastery with vertical maneuvering ODM gear, at a supreme level similar to Minato Namikaze's skills in ninja combat.

Despite his short stature, Levi is widely considered the strongest soldier, commanding the respect of his Special Operations Squad in the Survey Corps.

While coming across as crude and harsh, Levi genuinely worries about his soldiers' safety and deeply respects his fallen comrades enough to never let their deaths be in vain. This mix of combat prowess with empathetic traits mirrors qualities displayed by Minato as Hokage when protecting his village.

9) Ging Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Ging Freecss (Image via Madhouse)

Gon's father, Ging Freecss, is a legendary Hunter who also stands out as a genius gifted with immense curiosity and talent from birth, similar to young prodigy Minato. He is extremely confident in his abilities and has created innovative Nen techniques through sheer creativity rather than structured training.

However, Ging prioritizes pursuing his adventurous dreams over parental responsibilities, only intervening when necessary to protect Gon's growth, similar to how Minato did for Naruto.

More easygoing than Minato, he still showcases wisdom in guiding the Hunter organization, echoing the Fourth Hokage's role in safeguarding Konoha Village.

10) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jotaro Kujo (Image via David Production)

The protagonist of Part 3, Jotaro Kujo, possesses a powerful "Stand" ability called Star Platinum that gives him immense strength, speed, and precision. Like Minato Namikaze, Jotaro is relatively calm, highly perceptive in battle, and prefers using wit over brute force to defeat enemies.

Despite his delinquent appearance, Jotaro is loyal to his friends and allies, risking his life for their sake. This echoes Minato's devotion to the village and those close to him. Jotaro also cares deeply for his mother, Holy, similar to Minato's love for his wife, Kushina.

While seen as a rebel, Jotaro bears the responsibility of protecting others on his shoulders, reflecting Minato's own youth transitioning to his Hokage role.

Conclusion

While no character can fully replace the iconic shinobi Minato Namikaze, several prominent anime figures share traits with Naruto’s Fourth Hokage.

Kakashi Hatake, with his talent, techniques, leadership, intelligence, and self-sacrifice, comes closest to representing his master’s legacy. However, Itachi Uchiha, All Might, Hiko Seijuro, and others also reflect Minato's combat prowess, resolve, and mentorship abilities in their own unique ways.

So if fans ever feel nostalgic for more of Minato Namikaze after finishing the series, be sure to check out these 10 amazing characters in other anime worlds.

