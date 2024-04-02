10 anime legacies that can never be beaten

With its wide range of genres, engrossing stories, and colorful characters, these timeless anime legacies have ingrained themselves into popular culture worldwide. Anime, originating in Japan, transcends mere entertainment. They present a variety of themes, including cyberpunk dystopias, existentialism, and artificial intelligence.

The legacy of anime transcends genres. Aimed at young viewers, shonen anime gave rise to legendary franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball. It crosses linguistic barriers and generational boundaries, appearing everywhere from the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the remotest corners of space. These epics ignite the passion for epic battles, friendship, and personal growth.

10 Anime legacies that remain unbeaten

1) Dragon Ball Z

Goku as seen in episode 291 of DBZ (Image via Toei Animation)

From shaping ignited the passion of countless mangakas Dragon Ball Z shaped the childhood of many. The shonen genre was completely transformed by Akira Toriyama's iconic work, which featured epic battles, powerful transformations, and beloved characters. The furious battles between Goku and his enemies redefined the limits of animated fighting.

The Saiyan warrior Goku rose to fame as a representation of determination, friendship, and unflinching spirit. His influence transcends borders and generations. Whether it’s the iconic Kamehameha wave or the Super Saiyan transformation, Dragon Ball Z left a lasting impression on the vast tapestry of anime legacies.

2) Naruto

Naruto and Sasuke as seen in episode 77 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto sprinted into Western hearts and was embraced by people across the globe. The story of a young ninja who aspired to become a Hokage, told by Masashi Kishimoto resonated beyond Japan’s shores and into the realm of unbeatable anime legacies. Themes of tenacity, friendship, and self-discovery were touched by Naruto's transformation from an outcast to a hero.

Countless fans were motivated to embrace their inner ninja ways by the everlasting impact of the Hidden Leaf Village, with the Rasengan still remembered as one of the most iconic jutsu of all time.

3) One Piece

Still from episode 1012 (Image via Toei Animation)

The legendary journey of Eiichiro Oda revolutionized shonen storytelling. One Piece transported us to a far-off world that introduced mythical creatures, pirates, and the hunt for One Piece - the ultimate treasure. Its world-building, intricate plot, and diverse cast captivated imaginations.

In Japan, One Piece serves as the face of manga and anime. Its influence extends beyond the Grand Line, shaping pop culture and inspiring tourists to explore Japanese landmarks. Around the world, dreamers are inspired by Luffy's unwavering ambition to become Pirate King. The Straw Hat crew, the Grand Line, and the emotional weight of the crewmates continue to shape the genre within the list of anime legacies.

4) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure

Jojo vs Dio - episode 8 (David Production)

With his unique style and creative ideas, Hirohiko Araki left behind a legacy unmatched by others. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure stands out thanks to its striking character designs, peculiar poses, and distinctive Stands. Each part introduces a new Joestar, and the battles defy convention.

The Joestar lineage continues to stimulate artistic flair and inventiveness within the tapestry of anime legacies. Other anime, such as Death Note with its mind games, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo as a parody of masculinity, and Kill la Kill presenting extreme fights and fashion, take influence from Jojo.

5) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Still from episode 18 (Image via Studio Gainax)

Evangelion explored existentialist and psychological depths while breaking down mecha stereotypes. Viewers were confronted by Hideaki Anno's vision as it explored themes of trauma, identity, and the human condition.

The legacy of Evangelion is found in its ability to provoke discomfort and reflection. Its impact extends beyond anime, influencing filmmakers, artists, and philosophers. The iconic EVA units and the enigmatic Rei Ayanami remain etched in the history of anime legacies.

6) Cowboy Bebop

Scene from episode 7 (Image via Studio Sunrise)

The jazz-infused space opera by Shinichiro Watanabe skillfully combined multiple genres. Mature themes, nuanced characters, and a memorable soundtrack were all embraced by Cowboy Bebop, and hearts were won over by Spike Spiegel's bounty-hunting adventures.

Cowboy Bebop epitomizes coolness and melancholic beauty in the vast universe of anime legacies. Its influence can still be felt in Western pop culture and anime serving as a constant reminder that the past never really goes away. The melancholic jazz tunes and the phrase “See you, space cowboy” linger in the memories of its audience.

7) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Still from episode 56 (Image via Bones)

The alchemical path of brotherhood blended philosophy, action, and heart. During their search for the Philosopher's Stone, Edward and Alphonse Elric investigated brotherhood, atonement, and sacrifice. The concept of equivalent exchange resonated deeply with its fans.

The story of the Elric brothers is still ingrained in the pantheon of anime legacies. Audiences are still spellbound by the eerie Homunculi, the alchemical transformations, and the tenacity of the human spirit.

8) Attack On Titan

Titans as seen in the final season (Image via Wit Studio)

The anime industry was rocked by Hajime Isayama's dark fantasy. Attack on Titan forced humanity to fight Titans behind high walls. Audiences were engrossed in its visceral battles, ethical dilemmas, and complex plot, which challenged conventional beliefs about survival and freedom.

The struggle of Eren Yeager against the Titans is overflowing with comparisons to human nature, freedom, and survival. The Survey Corps’ ODM gear, the colossal Titans, and the haunting mysteries of the Walls remain iconic symbols in the world of anime legacies.

9) My Hero Academia

Still from season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi gave the genre new life as it presents a unique take on superpowers or Quirks. A new generation of fans connected with Deku's journey from an underdog to a hero. Fans all across the world are inspired by Deku's unwavering spirit and the concept of "Plus Ultra".

The hero society continues to influence conversations about duty and heroism with its rankings, internships, and moral conundrums. It takes its place in the wall of anime legacies where UA High School stands as a symbol of hope.

10) Death Note

Ryuk as seen in episode 27 (Image via Madhouse)

The cat and mouse game that Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata played with Light Yagami and L captured people's attention. Viewers were gripped by the complex mind games, moral dilemmas, and psychological depth.

The outstanding examination of morality, power, and consequences in Death Note made it globally recognized. The famous potato chip scene, Ryuk's unsettling presence, and the Death Note itself leave indelible marks in the tapestry of anime legacies. The battle of wits between Light and L remains unparalleled.

Final Thoughts

These series mark the beginning of anime legacies that transcend time as we observe the flickering frames of these trailblazers. They not only shaped their respective generations but continue to inspire creators and fans alike by leaving an indelible mark on the world of animation.

They have taught admirers that courage, empathy, and wonder are the purest forms of magic through their artistic expression, inspiring countless dreamers in the process.

