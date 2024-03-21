10 anime characters like Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia chapter 417 depicted Deku and the vestige of Nana Shimura finally entering Shigaraki's origin and coming across his most core memories. Nana Shimura also came across the vestiges of her son, whom she abandoned, which ended up in Shigaraki descending into villainy.

My Hero Academia Chapter 417 concluded with Nana Shimura admitting her faults and gaining closure with the memories of her son. This listicle will account for her decisions and list similar characters, ranked in no particular order.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, One Piece, Samurai Champloo, Hunter x Hunter, Baki, Demon Slayer, Naruto and My Hero Academia.

Hohenheim, Gendo Ikari, Toji Fushiguro, and 7 other characters like Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia

1) Van Hohenheim - Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Expand Tweet

Van Hohenhiem is the immortal alchemist husband of Trisha Elric and the father of Edward and Alphonse Elric. Both of them are also similar in the fact that they both abandoned their children to face off against the main villain, which eventually led to their children encountering tragedy.

Similar to Nana Shimura, Hohenheim abandoning his family ended up with Trisha Elric succumbing to a disease, which made Edward and Alphonse Elric perform human transmutation. This, in turn, resulted in Edward losing his arm and a leg, while Alphonse lost his entire body. This also led to both of them needing to embark on a dangerous journey to retrieve their body parts.

2) Gendo Ikari - Neon Genesis Evangelion

Expand Tweet

Although Nana Shimura abandoned her son for his own protection, Gendo Ikari abandoned his son, Shinji Ikari, shortly after the death of his wife and Shinji's mother, Yui Ikari. Gendo abandoned Shinji solely to focus on the Human Instrumentality Project.

Gendo’s desire to reunite with Yui made him too blind to see that all his wife wanted was for him to ensure that Shinji lived a fruitful life. But he did the exact opposite, bringing disaster upon Shinji and humanity. This is eerily similar to the result of Nana Shimura abandoning her son in My Hero Academia.

3) Toji Fushiguro - Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji Fushiguro as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Though Toji Fushiguro did not technically abandon his son Megumi, he simply sold his son to his clan since the clan would be the best place to make use of Megumi's talents and where his cursed technique would flourish best.

Toji even forgot he had a son, as implied by his dialogue with Suguru Geto. Although he did manage to convince Gojo to take care of Megumi, it is revealed that Megumi had to fend for himself and his step-sister Tsumiki Fushiguro after Toji simply disappeared from their lives.

4) Thors Snorresson- Vinland Saga

Thors as shown in the anime (Image via Studio WIT)

Another character like Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia is Thors Snorrenson from Vinland Saga. Thors is often looked up to as a peak warrior.

Although the story of Vinland Saga itself follows Thorfinn on his path to achieving the mental state that Thors had already achieved, his initial decision of leaving his family to rejoin the Jom Vikings is the decision that resulted in Thorfinn eventually going down a destructive path of revenge.

5) Monkey D. Dragon - One Piece

Monkey D. Dragon as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similar to Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia, Monkey D. Dragon left Luffy to go face off against the World Government, which is the main antagonistic force in the One Piece narrative. Although Dragon abandoning his family to fight the World Government didn't end up creating a disaster like Nana Shimura abandoning her own son did, Dragon's entire theme is very similar to Nana Shimura's.

6) Seizo Kasumi - Samurai Champloo

Seizo Kasumi as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Manglobe)

Seizo Kasumi from Samurai Champloo is very similar to Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia in the sense that both of them abandoned their family primarily out of fear that their family would be harmed. Fuu's father, known in Samurai Champloo as the Sunflower Samurai, abandoned his wife and young daughter for reasons that were not made clear until later in the series.

7) Ging Freeccs - Hunter X Hunter

Ging as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Ging Freecss, the 2-star Ruin Hunter and the father of Gon Freecss, shares similarities with Nana Shimura in that he abandoned Gon at a tender age to pursue his own adventures. The exact reason behind him leaving Gon isn't known, but there are theories revolving around this decision. The most prominent one suggests that Ging Freecss himself was not ready or fit to be a father, leading him to leave Gon in the care of Ging's cousin, Mito.

However, the most believable theory is that Mito understood Ging's inability to be a good father and somehow obtained custody of Gon. Although many fans argue that Mito forced Ging into handing her custody of Gon, the fact remains that Mito could not have forced Ging to do anything, as Ging had powerful connections and might by the time Gon was born.

8) Yujiro Hanma - Baki series

Expand Tweet

Although Yujiro from Baki might seem far removed from any character trope in My Hero Academia, he is quite similar to Nana Shimura herself. Yujiro abandoned his own son for most of his life, routinely coming back to give cryptic dialogue. Additionally, Yujiro killed Baki's mother, who was also his own wife, which resulted in Baki seeking vengeance.

While Nana was the wielder of One For All, one of the strongest quirks in My Hero Academia, Yujiro is also the strongest being in the Baki narrative. However, unlike Nana Shimura, who abandoned her son due to genuine concerns, Yujiro abandoned Baki simply to make him stronger and mold him into a fighter who would match Yujiro's own might.

9) Kyojuro Rengoku - Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Kyojuro Rengoku from Demon Slayer also shares similarities with Nana Shimura. Similar to the latter, who had a mentor-like role towards All Might and, by extension, Deku, the main character, Kyojuro also held a mentor-like position towards Tanjiro.

Nana Shimura died in order to protect All Might, which in turn ensured a future for Deku. Similarly, Rengoku fought and died at the hands of Akaza while protecting the current protagonists of the show.

10) Jiraiya - Naruto

Expand Tweet

Jiraiya, the mentor of Naruto, as well as his father Minato, share similar themes with Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia. Similar to Nana Shimura, Jiraiya held the mentor position and almost had a parental figure-like role towards the main character. Jiraiya, similar to Nana, sacrificed himself while trying to take down one of the strongest villains in the Naruto universe.

Final thoughts

Although Nana Shimura from My Hero Academia had her story described in flashbacks and expositions, she still stands as one of the more grounded and flawed characters in the series. In chapter 417 of the My Hero Academia manga, Nana Shimura is finally able to gain a bit of closure with the vestige of her son, whom she abandoned.