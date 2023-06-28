Why One Piece live-action is dividing the fandom, explained

One of the most exciting and highly anticipated anime-adjacent productions of the year is none other than Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. The trailer for the adaptation premiered at the Tudum 2023 event last weekend, generating excitement among both general anime fans and long-time fans of the series.

However, the franchise’s fandom is far from unified in their opinions of the One Piece live-action series, based on what could be gleaned from the first and only available trailer. While the preview has seemingly buoyed the excitement of some, others are worried or even already passing harsh judgment on the adaptation.

Likewise, the fandom is slowly becoming divided on the matter, which is somewhat unsurprising, considering how inherently controversial live-action anime adaptations can be. Unfortunately, the One Piece live-action trailer has only seemingly further heightened the controversy.

One Piece live-action trailer’s CGI effects, outfit choices, adaptational differences are all creating strife in fandom

Binger @DanTheCHAD AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

ONE PIECE Live Action

Scheduled for August 31 on Netflix!



More: 【Official Trailer】ONE PIECE Live ActionScheduled for August 31 on Netflix!More: netflix.com/onepiece 【Official Trailer】ONE PIECE Live Action Scheduled for August 31 on Netflix!✨More: netflix.com/onepiece https://t.co/uUiJfl5Wy8 This...doesn't actually look half bad. Of course, One Piece is a story that doesn't translate well into live-action. This was always going to look weird, but for what it is, it isn't nearly as bad as I expected. The Gum Gum powers obviously look terrible but the rest is decent. twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta… This...doesn't actually look half bad. Of course, One Piece is a story that doesn't translate well into live-action. This was always going to look weird, but for what it is, it isn't nearly as bad as I expected. The Gum Gum powers obviously look terrible but the rest is decent. twitter.com/animetv_jp/sta…

Some of the biggest reasons why the One Piece live-action adaptation is dividing the fandom unfortunately stem from the inherent existence of the adaptation itself. Given the reputation live-action anime adaptations have had in the past (especially via Netflix), fans are doubtful that the upcoming series can do the original manga and anime any sort of justice.

The trailer has caused a subset of fans to emphasize this point emphatically, as they believe that the CGI effects for Luffy's Devil Fruit abilities are inadequately executed. Fans are already harshly evaluating the series, despite the fact that the trailer contains only one extended scene.

anime @sauanimee One piece live action anime is trash. Change my mind One piece live action anime is trash. Change my mind

NegiKitsu | 🇵🇭🇺🇲/ENVtuber Predebut @NegiKitsu

Also Speed Racer and Battle Angel Alita are also great adaptations too. It's all about respect

#ONEPIECE #VoltesVLegacy To those hating on the One Piece live action series because "Live action is always bad", may I direct your attention to the currently airing Voltes V Legacy!Also Speed Racer and Battle Angel Alita are also great adaptations too. It's all about respect To those hating on the One Piece live action series because "Live action is always bad", may I direct your attention to the currently airing Voltes V Legacy!Also Speed Racer and Battle Angel Alita are also great adaptations too. It's all about respect#ONEPIECE #VoltesVLegacy https://t.co/2JDt6cEdh7

The outfits worn by the Straw Hat Pirates in the One Piece live-action adaptation have become a highly controversial topic since the release of the trailer. In contrast to anime and manga, where characters typically wear a single outfit throughout, the live-action adaptation showcases actors donning outfits that draw inspiration from the vibrant color spreads found in the original manga.

While some fans have praised this attention to detail and its demonstration of love for the source material, others are harshly critiquing it. Those who disagree with the decision point out that the adapted first season of the manga features the characters wearing the same outfits throughout.

Link 2744|VTuber @realKaosune I can't wait for the very likely chance that the live action one piece to be bad and my opinion be invalidated by one piece simps I can't wait for the very likely chance that the live action one piece to be bad and my opinion be invalidated by one piece simps

Niwashi.King𒉭 @NiwashiKid The new live action ONE PIECE show needs to be called COPE PIECE the way I see people defending how bad it looks. The new live action ONE PIECE show needs to be called COPE PIECE the way I see people defending how bad it looks.

☁️ @loguetowned Netflix @netflix Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! Ever since the beginning of our partnership with Eiichiro Oda, we have been working closely to bring the ONE PIECE live action to you — we welcome everyone to this adventurous world! https://t.co/Woki8YZ27H it kinda confuses me how OP have a bad feeling about the live action when oda, the literal creator of one piece, is happy with it? what exactly was "bad" about that trailer that a mere anime fan could’ve done better than the actual mastermind behind said anime? twitter.com/netflix/status… it kinda confuses me how OP have a bad feeling about the live action when oda, the literal creator of one piece, is happy with it? what exactly was "bad" about that trailer that a mere anime fan could’ve done better than the actual mastermind behind said anime? twitter.com/netflix/status…

Additional adaptational differences are also causing issues, both in the wake of the trailer’s release and long before it. When the first One Piece live-action key visual was released, fans complained that Luffy was shown to be wearing boots rather than sandals. There’s also the fact that the live-action’s Going Merry depicts a realistic sheep for its figurehead rather than the manga’s cartoonish version.

The inclusion of characters such as the original Mr. 7 and Captain Gally are also causing strife among some fans.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes