Cowboy Bebop live-action: Why the perfect time for a remake is now

The Cowboy Bebop live-action was an idea that a lot of fans were intrigued by in 2021 but the final product released by Netflix was a great disappointment for them. They were unhappy with the casting decisions, the changes made to the story, and the change in the tone. They believed that the tone being shifted from mostly serious to mostly comedic affected the plot in multiple instances.

However, the recent success of the One Piece Netflix adaptation has led people to wonder if it is time to give the Cowboy Bebop live-action another chance. That being said, it doesn't mean making a sequel to the 2021 production. Rather, it focuses more on making a whole new live-action adaptation, one that aims to capture what made the original anime so iconic in a live setting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Cowboy Bebop series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why a Cowboy Bebop live-action remake could work under the right circumstances

Expand Tweet

To state that the 2021 Cowboy Bebop live-action by Netflix was poorly received would be an understatement. This is especially true considering that the project got canceled just three weeks after coming out.

There were a lot of criticisms for the anime including the casting choices, the changes in the stories, and even the tone. The original anime had a more serious approach in key moments and the live-action adaptation made them more comedic.

However, the recent One Piece live-action proved that Netflix can make high-quality adaptations of popular series. Thus, there is some hope, at least on paper, for Cowboy Bebop in a live setting. The best-case scenario would be to start from scratch with the casting and the story. The focus of the same would be on being faithful to the source material and respecting the essence of what made the original anime so beloved by fans.

The Cowboy Bebop live-action had the issue of trying to change elements that didn't need any changes. It also moved away from the core themes and essence of the original story.

Faye Valentine and Spike's characterizations are very good examples of the changes. They were often inconsistent throughout the production or made controversial decisions such as making Jet Black an absent father, which a lot of fans felt that it was character assassination.

The challenges of making live-action adaptations of anime

Ein and Faye Valentine (Image via Sunrise).

The Cowboy Bebop live-action was a running issue that a lot of Western companies, especially Netflix, have had when adapting anime. This is something that the One Piece adaptation didn't have and fans stated that it respected the source material. Instead of focusing on altering elements of the story, from storylines to character designs, which made the franchise popular, the interest should be in doing justice to the core of the series.

There is also the element that anime is animation, which means that there are a lot of things that aren't going to translate well in a live-action setting. From a technical perspective, this is one of the most prominent issues and one that makes most popular series hard to adapt. One of the most infamous and notable examples of this trend would be Dragon Ball Evolution.

There is also the fact that live-action adaptations are often a challenge to win over the fandom as they are rarely asked for, so the project starts on shaking grounds. A series like Cowboy Bebop, despite the failure of the 2021 adaptation, could potentially work. This is because it has a lot of elements that could translate well in a live-action production but it requires staying faithful to the source material.

Final thoughts

The recent One Piece Netflix adaptation proved that there could be room for a proper and faithful Cowboy Bebop live-action series. However, it depends on several factors. Perhaps the most important is being faithful to the original series, its characters, and the tone in key moments, which was something that rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.