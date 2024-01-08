Attack on Titan: How did Levi lose his left eye? Explained

Attack on Titan is a series known for a lot of things but one most fans probably agree with is the element of casualties. This is a manga and an anime with a lot of stakes, which often leads to characters dying in battle, although is also worth pointing out that there are examples of people living across the series but suffering greatly, with Levi Ackerman being one of the best examples of that.

Levi is, without a doubt, one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan, and his fighting style often led him to be on the frontlines and be very exposed, which ultimately proved to be costly for humanity's strongest soldier since he lost his eye at one point of the story. And is quite interesting to see how he lost it and what this represented for his character arc across the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining how Levi lost his eye in the Attack on Titan series

The exact moment Levi Ackerman lost his eye in the Attack on Titan series was during the events of the Return to Shiganshina arc, particularly during their battle against the Beast Titan. Zeke Yeager was struck by a Thunder Spear and decided to blow himself up with Levi who was in close proximity to Eren's half-brother.

This would prove to be detrimental to Levi as he was hit by the explosion, got hurt massively, and the shrapnel got stuck in some portions of his face. That is how his right eye got hurt in the process and he would spend the remainder of the series with that wound, serving also as a reminder of all the suffering he went through in battle for his cause.

It is also worth pointing out that, as the series progressed, Levi got more and more injuries, being a direct result of him always being on the frontline and taking the initiative. It is a fairly realistic take on what happens with a soldier who does survive the war and has a lot of scars as a reminder of what he has lost, which is a major theme of the older Ackerman's journey across Hajime Isayama's manga.

The themes and appeal of Levi's character

Levi Ackerman, as mentioned earlier, is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan and it would be easy to say that is because of his stoic personality and amazing fighting prowess, which, to be fair, does play a role in this discussion. However, the most appealing part of Levi's character is the role that he plays in the story and how that is executed by Hajime Isayama across the series.

This manga is a story about the damages and tragedies of war and conflict, with Levi being the perennial soldier and the strongest at that. However, his fighting skills, while incredible, often helped him survive while witnessing the death of his comrades, which is quite powerful and tragic at the same time. It is perhaps one of the most underrated concepts and themes that Isayama explored during his run with the series.

Final thoughts

