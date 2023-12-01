Why did Hajime Isayama apologize for Attack on Titan's ending? Explained

Attack on Titan recently concluded its anime, so that opened a lot more debates about the series' ending, which already took place back in 2021 with the manga. Anyone well-versed in the medium knows that the series' ending was very controversial. Decisions regarding Eren's final moments, Ymir Fritz's revelations, plotholes, and so on became the focus of a lot of people's criticism.

In that regard, it is also worth pointing out that the author of the Attack on Titan series, Hajime Isayama, actually came out and apologized for the ending later on. While apologizing for writing an ending of their series in a certain way may seem unusual, but it goes to show the extremely negative reception the author faced and what it represented for the series back then.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Explaining why Hajime Isayama apologized for the Attack on Titan ending

Hajime Isayama

Attack on Titan author Hajime Isayama was part of a convention back in 2022 where he signed autographs and did a panel to talk about his hit series. When asked about the ending, this is what he had to say about it:

“I am aware that the ending of Attack on Titan was quite controversial. I am open to receiving people’s honest opinions. However, I would appreciate it if you’d be kind to me. I still have my doubts within myself if I did it right. I still struggle with this point, and I'm really sorry about it."

It's safe to say that the series' conclusion didn't have a very positive reaction from the fandom, and this is the reason why Isayama decided to apologize. Furthermore, while it is valid to criticize a story and no one should be mistreated or abused because of an opinion, the author shouldn't be treated with such contempt either.

The reasons why the ending was hated

It's worth pointing out yet again that Isayama doesn't deserve any of the abuse he suffered for the series' conclusion, regardless of people's stance on the matter. However, there are some fair arguments that suggest that the ending was quite a disappointment. It didn't do justice to the journeys both viewers and readers went through all along, which is something that needs to be highlighted.

Elements such as Eren's emotional breakdown at the end and professing his love for Mikasa, which was never shown across the series, was definitely a very weird twist by Isayama. Turning the final chapters of the manga into a love story, with Ymir Fritz's issues with the king being a forced connection to Mikasa felt unexpected and out of place. Additionally, elements such as Zeke being killed and the Rumbling ending, which was already shown as unnecessary, was a major plothole as well.

It could be argued that the introduction of the Rumbling into the series marked a negative turn for the story, and the ending was simply a byproduct of that decision. Also, the decision to add elements of time travel into the Attack on Titan series could have made some plot points way too contrived, which is something a lot of fans have mentioned over the years.

Final thoughts

Irrespective of the opinions on the Attack on Titan ending, Hajime Isayama shouldn't have to apologize for something that was merely a creative decision. Moreover, it is a reminder that people should refrain from abusing creators simply because of the decisions they make in their stories.

